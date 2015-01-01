पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दैनिक भास्कर का ‘गृहप्रवेश’:मिल रहे हैं प्रॉपर्टी के श्रेष्ठ विकल्प, लोगों ने आवासीय योजनाओं की जानकारी लेने साइट विजिट की

रायपुर4 घंटे पहले
दिवाली पर घर खरीदने की चाह रखने वालों के सपने पूरे हो रहे हैं। दैनिक भास्कर ‘गृहप्रवेश’ में शहर की विभिन्न प्राइम लोकेशन में मौजूद आवासीय योजनाओं के श्रेष्ठ विकल्पों की जानकारी और बुकिंग सहित कई सारी सुविधाएं मिल जाने से लोगों को प्रॉपर्टी चुनने में आसानी हो रही है। आवासीय योजनाओं में जरूरत और बजट के मुताबिक प्लॉट, फ्लैट, स्वतंत्र मकान और विला आदि के विकल्प मिलने से लोगों को इधर-उधर जाने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ रही है। प्रॉपर्टी पसंद आने पर ऑफर्स और सुविधाओं का लाभ लेते हुए बुकिंग करा रहे हैं, ताकि इस त्योहार पर परिवार को अपने खुद के घर की सौगात दें सकें। वहीं, गृहप्रवेश में भाग ले रहे बिल्डर और डेवलप के दिए जा रहे ऑफर्स और उपहारों ने घर खरीदारों की खुशियों को दोगुना कर दिया है। यही वजह है कि सात दिवसीय दैनिक भास्कर ‘गृहप्रवेश’ के तीसरे दिन सोमवार को काफी लोगों ने आवासीय योजनाओं की जानकारी लेने साइट विजिट की। वहां दी जा रही सुविधाओं एवं ऑफर को जाना व समझा और प्रॉपर्टी पसंद आने पर बुकिंग कराई। धनतेरस और दिवाली बिलकुल नजदीक होने से घर खरीदार ही नहीं बिल्डर और डेवलपर का भी यह प्रयास है कि त्योहार पर ही डील पूरी हो जाए। वहीं लोग ऑफर्स और स्कीमों का फायदा छोड़ना भी नहीं चाहते हैं क्योंकि गृहप्रवेश 14 नवंबर तक है।

बुकिंग पर ऑफर्स और स्कीम
प्रॉपर्टी की खरीदी पर दिए जा रहे ऑफर्स और फायदेमंद स्कीमों ने लोगों की खुशियों को दोगुना कर दिया है। प्रॉपर्टी के बुकिंग पर कैश डिस्काउंट, रजिस्ट्री फ्री, जीएसटी फ्री, इलेक्ट्रिसिटी चार्ज फ्री, एक साल का मेंटेनेंस चार्ज फ्री जैसे ऑफर्स दिए जा रहे हैं तो वहीं उपहार स्वरूप गोल्ड क्वॉइन, आधा किलो चांदी, फर्निश्ड होम, माड्यूलर किचन आदि फ्री है। यहीं नहीं प्रॉपर्टी खरीदारों की सहूलियत के लिए बैंक होम लोन की सुविधा और प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के तहत बचत के साथ प्रॉपर्टी लेने का अवसर मिल रहा है। इन सभी ऑफर्स और स्कीमों का फायदा केवल इन 7 दिनों में प्रॉपर्टी लेने पर लिया जा सकता है, बाद में यह ऑफर्स नहीं मिलेंगे।

गृहप्रवेश में शामिल बिल्डर्स और डेवलपर्स
सिंघानिया बिल्डकॉन, क्लासिक ग्रुप, आरती ग्रुप, अशोका पाम मीडोज, सालासर ग्रींस, वीआईपी सिटी।

