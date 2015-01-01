पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Chhattisgarh
  • GM Of Chhattisgarh Tourism Board Sanjay Singh Suspended, Used To Say CM's Brother in law In Government Files

अफसर पर कार्रवाई:छत्तीसगढ़ पर्यटन मंडल के जीएम संजय सिंह निलंबित, सरकारी फाइलों में कहे जाते थे CM के साले

रायपुर17 मिनट पहले
संजय सिंह छत्तीसगढ़ पर्यटन मंडल के सबसे विवादित अधिकारियों में से हैं। उनके खिलाफ सरकार से लोक आयोग तक मामले चल रहे हैं। फाइल फोटो।
  • मंडल की एमडी ने जारी किया आदेश
  • कहा, जांच में प्रथम दृष्टया दोषी मिले हैं सिंह

छत्तीसगढ़ पर्यटन मंडल ने गुरुवार को विवादित महाप्रबंधक संजय सिंह को निलंबित कर दिया। सिंह के खिलाफ अप्रेल 2020 से एक जांच चल रही है। निलंबन आदेश जारी करते हुये छत्तीसगढ़ पर्यटन मंडल की प्रबंध संचालक रानू साहू ने लिखा है, विभागीय जांच आयुक्त की जांच में संजय सिंह प्रथम दृष्टया दोषी पाये गये हैं।

निलंबन अवधि में संजय सिंह को पर्यटन सूचना केंद्र जगदलपुर से संबद्ध किया गया है। अप्रेल 2020 में संजय सिंह के खिलाफ एक शिकायत की जांच शुरू हुई। लोक आयोग में भी मामला दायर हुये।

यह शिकायत 2007-08 में हुई गंभीर आर्थिक अनियमितताओं और कार्य में लापरवाही का था। संजय सिंह उस समय वरिष्ठ पर्यटन अधिकारी और उप महाप्रबंधक के पद पर तैनात थे।

कई बार सरकारी फाइलों मेंं उनके लिये मुख्यमंत्री का साला शब्दावली का इस्तेमाल किया जा चुका है। विधानसभा में तत्कालीन विपक्ष इसके आधार पर डॉ. रमन सिंह को निशाना बनाता रहा है।

बताया जाता है, संजय सिंह पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. रमन सिंह की पत्नी वीणा सिंह के दूर के रिश्ते के भाई लगते हैं। हालांकि रमन सिंह पहले भी कई बार यह कह चुके हैं, संजय सिंह का मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय से कोई संबंध नहीं है। उनके खिलाफ शिकायतों की जांच की जाएगी।

पर्यटन मंडल में ऐसे बढ़ा संजय सिंह का रुतबा

राज्य गठन के समय संजय सिंह वर्ग तीन के कर्मचारी थे। भाजपा की सरकार आने के दो साल के भीतर उन्हें डीजीएम बना दिया गया। 2005 में इनका पे स्केल आसमान छूने लगा। शिकायत हुई तो पे स्केल का रिविजन हुआ। उसे अवैध बताया गया।

उनकी सेलरी से वसूली का आदेश हुआ। 2013 में विभाग ने संजय सिंह के जीएम पद पर पदोन्नति को निरस्त कर दिया। जांच में कहा गया कि यह पदोन्नति अवैध थी। संजय सिंह इसपर अदालत से स्टे ले आये।

2015 में संजय सिंह के बहाने कांग्रेस को रमन सिंह को घेरने का मौका मिलने लगा। इसके बाद उन्हें किनारे कर दिया गया था। सरकार बदलने के 21 महीने बाद उनपर कार्रवाई हुई है।

