नई कवायद:छत्तीसगढ़ में सरकार खराब परफारमेंस वाले बैंकों में पैसा जमा नहीं करेगी, राशि डूबने की आशंका में लिया फैसला

रायपुर23 मिनट पहले
जीएसटी और कोल लेवी की राशि समय पर नहीं मिलने की वजह से राज्य सरकार पर भारी वित्तीय दबाव है। ऐसे में वित्त विभाग जमा राशि की सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करने और वित्तीय अनुशासन के नये उपाय लागू कर रहा है। फाइल फोटो।
  • वित्त विभाग ने सभी विभागों को जारी किये सख्त निर्देश
  • वित्तीय तंगी में जमा राशि को सुरक्षित रखने की कसरत

छत्तीसगढ़ के सरकारी विभाग डूबने की आशंका वाले बैंकों में शासकीय योजनाओं का पैसा नहीं जमा करा पाएंगे। प्रदेश की वित्तीय तंगी की स्थिति में जमा राशि को खतरों से बचाने के लिए सरकार ने कसरत शुरू की है। वित्त विभाग ने प्रदेश सरकार के सभी विभागों, निकायों, निगमों, मंडलों, प्राधिकरणों, ट्रस्ट और सार्वजनिक उपक्रमों को इसके लिए सख्त निर्देश दिये गये हैं।

वित्त विभाग के नये निर्देशों के मुताबिक, शासकीय विभाग कोई राशि जमा करने से पहले बैंकों को परखेंगे। उसके लिए उच्च ब्याज दर को प्राथमिकता दी गई है ताकि अच्छा रिटर्न मिल पाए। बैंक द्वारा सरकारी योजनाओं में उच्चतर प्रदर्शन इसकी दूसरी प्राथमिकता होगी।

शासकीय राशि की सुरक्षा के लिए संबंधित बैंक के वित्तीय स्थिरता की जांच करनी होगी। वहीं यह भी देखना होगा कि क्या वह बैंक जमाकर्ता विभाग को सस्ते दर पर ऋण देने को तैयार है। संचालनालय संस्थागत वित्त एक समग्र मूल्यांकन के बाद जल्दी ही जमा के लिए पात्र बैंकों की एक सूची जारी करेगा।

वित्त विभाग ने इसकी निगरानी का तंत्र भी बना लिया है। संचालनालय संस्थागत वित्त हर छह महीने में बैंकों के प्रदर्शन का डेटा अपनी वेबसाइट पर सार्वजनिक करेगा। बैंकों को मासिक रूप से सरकारी जमा की पूरी जानकारी संचालनालय संस्थागत वित्त को उपलब्ध करानी होगी।

सरकार के विभाग, निगम, मंडल प्राधिकरण और सार्वजनिक उपक्रमों आदि को भी बैंक जमा की राशि संचालनालय संस्थागत वित्त को बताना होगा। इसके लिए छमाही रिपोर्टिंग का समय निर्धारित किया गया है।

ऐसे बैंकों से दूर रहेंगे सरकारी विभाग

  • भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक के सीडी रेशियो और प्रियारिटी लेंडिंग का पालन नहीं करने वाले बैंक। इसमें सहकारी और ग्रामीण बैंक शामिल नहीं हैं, क्योंकि उसमें राज्य सरकार की भी अंशधारिता है।
  • वित्त विभाग द्वारा किसी बैंक के फाइनेंसियल आउटलुक, केंद्र और राज्य स्तर पर खराब प्रदर्शन वाले बैंक।
  • संचालनालय संस्थागत वित्त के निर्देशों का पालन नहीं करने और मांगा गया डेटा उपलब्ध नहीं कराने वाले बैंक।
  • जिनकी छत्तीसगढ़ में कोई मौजूदगी नहीं है।

यह स्थायी आदेश

वित्त विभाग की संयुक्त सचिव शारदा वर्मा ने बताया, यह एक स्थायी आदेश जैसा है। इन्हीं मापदंडों के आधार पर बैंकों का चयन कर सूची बनाई जाएगी। सरकारी विभागों को सरकारी योजनाओं की राशि इन्हीं बैंकों में रखनी है।

कहीं ऐसा न हो कि खराब साख और प्रदर्शन वाले बैंकों में सरकार का पैसा रहे और वह डूब जाए। नये मापदंडों से शासकीय योजनाओं में अतिरिक्त श्रम और संसाधन लगाने वाले बैंकों को भी प्रोत्साहन मिलेगा।

