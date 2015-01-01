पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यकर्ताओं को तोहफा:सरकार की दूसरी वर्षगांठ से पहले दो हजार से ज्यादा कार्यकर्ताओं को दिया जाएगा सरकारी पद

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • 28 को कैबिनेट और समन्वय समिति की बैठकों में नामों पर चर्चा होने की संभावना

अगले माह कांग्रेस सरकार के दो साल पूरे होने वाले हैं। ऐसे में निगम-मंडल,आयोगों तथा बोर्ड, अकादमियों में पद की आस लगाए नेताओं को तोहफा मिलने वाला है। अलग-अलग पदों पर होने वाली नियुक्तियों में प्रदेशभर के लगभग दो हजार से ज्यादा कार्यकर्ता अपने नए पदनाम के साथ नए साल में प्रवेश करेंगे। नामों को फाइनल करने 28 नवंबर को कैबिनेट और समन्वय समिति की बैठकें होनी हैं। समन्वय समिति की बैठक के लिए प्रदेश प्रभारी पीएल.पुनिया भी आ रहे हैं। दरअसल पीसीसी चीफ मोहन मरकाम ने कुछ दिन पहले ही संकेत दिए हैं कि दिसंबर में शेष पदों पर राजनीतिक नियुक्तियां कर दी जाएंगी ताकि पार्टी के प्रति समर्पित कार्यकर्ताओं का उत्साह बना रहे। सरकार बनने के बाद से पद की आस लगाए नेताओं में कुछ नेताओं को ही पद देकर संतुष्ट किया गया है लेकिन कई बड़े निगम-मंडलों और आयोगों में नियुक्तियां शेष हैं। पहली सूची में 50 से ज्यादा नेताओं के नाम थे जबकि दूसरी सूची भी लगभग तैयार बताई जा रही है। लेकिन इसे जारी करने के पहले लगभग सभी कार्यकर्ताओं को एडजेस्ट किया जाएगा। इसलिए दूसरी सूची आने में देरी हो रही है। लेकिन सरकारी नियुक्तियों में देरी के कारण कार्यकर्ताओं में नाराजगी भी बढ़ रही है। इसी नाराजगी को दूर करने के लिए सरकार जल्द ही नियुक्तियां करने जा रही है।

इन निगम-मंडलों में नियुक्तियां
ब्रेवरेजेस कार्पोरेशन, पर्यटन मंडल, सीएसआईडीसी, मार्कफेड, दुग्ध महासंघ, राज्य बीज निगम, मंडी बोर्ड, संनिर्माण कर्मकार कल्याण मंडल, पर्यावरण संरक्षण मंडल, युवा आयोग, अनुसूचित जाति आयोग, राजभाषा आयोग, योग आयोग, बाल अधिकार संरक्षण आयोग, मदरसा बोर्ड, सिंधी अकादमी, पर्यावरण सरंक्षण मंडल, मत्स्य महासंघ, मा टीकला बोर्ड, हाथकरघा विकास, उर्दू अकादमी, केश शिल्पी कल्याण मंडल, हिंदी ग्रंथ अकादमी, विधि आयोग, शिक्षा आयोग, निशक्तजन आयोग आदि।

इन सब में चुनाव भी होंगे
नगरीय निकायों, मंडियों, मार्कफेड, अपैक्स बैंक, जिला सहकारी बैंकों में चुनाव होने हैं। सहकारी शक्कर कारखानों में प्रबंधन कमेटियों के निर्वाचन होना है। सहकारी संस्थाओं में केवल 1333 प्राथमिक सहकारी समितियों में ही चुनाव कराए जा सके हैं। छह जिला सहकारी बैंकों जिनमें रायपुर, बिलासपुर, राजनांदगांव, दुर्ग, अंबिकापुर व जगदलपुर में बोर्ड के मेंबर्स के चुनाव होने हैं।

