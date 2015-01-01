पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राशन की कालाबाजारी !:सरकारी दुकान से पिकअप में लादे जा रहे थे अनाज के बोरे, भास्कर की सूचना पर प्रशासन की टीम ने मारा छापा

बीजापुर19 मिनट पहले
  • बीजापुर के वार्ड-3 स्थित सरकारी राशन की दुकान को संचालित करता है स्वयं सहायता समूह
  • संचालक महिला ने बताया दूसरी जगह शिफ्ट कर रहे थे दुकान, अफसर बोले- जानकारी नहीं

छत्तीसगढ़ के बीजापुर शहर में बुधवार को सरकारी राशन को चोरी-छिपे भेजा जा रहा था। सारा अनाज के बोरे पिकअप में लादकर दूसरी जगह शिफ्ट करने की तैयारी थी। भास्कर एप रिपोर्टर की सूचना पर प्रशासन की टीम ने छापा मारा तो सारा मामला पकड़ में आ गया। आशंका जताई जा रही है कि अनाज की कालाबाजारी की जानी थी। वहीं SDM का कहना है कि मामले में कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

वार्ड 3 में सरकारी राशन की दुकान है। इसका संचालन स्वयं सहायता समूह की ओर से किया जाता है। विक्रय की जिम्मेदारी जानकी साहनी को दी गई है।

बीजापुर शहर के वार्ड 3 में सरकारी राशन की दुकान है। इसका संचालन स्वयं सहायता समूह की ओर से किया जाता है। विक्रय की जिम्मेदारी जानकी साहनी को दी गई है। बुधवार दोपहर दुकान से राशन की बोरियों को निकालकर पिकअप में लादा जा रहा था। इसी दौरान भास्कर एप रिपोर्टर पहुंच गए। उन्होंने इस संबंध में जब वहां मिली महिला से पूछा तो उसने दुकान शिफ्ट किए जाने की बात कही।

महिला बोली- किराया ज्यादा है दुकान का इसलिए शिफ्ट कर रहे
इसके बाद जब स्टॉक रजिस्टर मांगा गया तो उसे घर में होना बताया। तब तक पिकअप में 30-40 बोरे अनाज के रखे जा चुके थे। साथ ही बताया कि APL कार्ड धारकों ने अनाज नहीं लिया है, वहीं बचा हुआ है। यहां दुकान का किराया ज्यादा है, इसलिए शिफ्ट कर रहे हैं। इसके बाद भास्कर एप रिपोर्टर ने खाद्य अधिकारी से इस संबंध में बात की तो उन्होंने ऐसी कोई भी जानकारी होने से इनकार कर दिया।

दुकान से राशन की बोरियों को निकालकर पिकअप में लादा जा रहा था। खाद्य विभाग के अफसरों को इस बारे में कोई जानकारी नहीं।

दुकान संचालक और विक्रेता पर होगी कार्रवाई
फिर रिपोर्टर ने कलेक्टर रितेश कुमार अग्रवाल को सूचना दी। उनके निर्देश पर SDM हेमंत भुआरे और खाद्य अधिकारी पद्माकर टीम के साथ पहुंच गए। नियमानुसार, बिना सूचना और परमिशन के दुकान शिफ्ट नहीं की जा सकती है। SDM हेमंत भुआरे का कहना है कि कागज नहीं मिले तो कार्रवाई होगी। अगर दिखाए तो भी बिना सूचना के राशन शिफ्ट करने पर कार्रवाई होगी। मामले की जांच जारी है।

