पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

उद्योग:छत्तीसगढ़ में अल्ट्रा मेगा प्रोजेक्ट में निवेश के लिए इस्पात उद्योग को प्रोत्साहन पैकेज देगी सरकार

रायपुर7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छत्तीसगढ़ के उद्योग क्षेत्र में इस्पात और स्पंज आयरन उत्पादन का विशेष महत्व है। फाइल फोटो।
  • 500 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश प्रोत्साहन मान्य होगा
  • बस्तर संभाग के जिलों के लिए यह सीमा एक हजार करोड़

छत्तीसगढ़ सरकार की नई औद्योगिक नीति के तहत अब इस्पात (स्पंज आयरन एण्ड स्टील) क्षेत्र के मेगा, अल्ट्रा मेगा प्रोजेक्ट में निवेश हेतु विशेष निवेश प्रोत्साहन पैकेज देने का निर्णय लिया है।

राज्य सरकार द्वारा बड़े निवेशकों के लिए घोषित किए गए पैकेज में अधिकतम 500 करोड़ रुपए तक का निवेश प्रोत्साहन मान्य होगा। बस्तर संभाग में यह सीमा एक हजार करोड़ रुपए तक निर्धारित है।

इसके लिए प्रस्तावित इकाइयों को 31 अक्टूबर 2024 को अथवा उसके पूर्व व्यावसायिक उत्पादन प्रारंभ करना जरूरी होगा। इसी तरह 100 करोड़ रुपए का स्थाई पूंजी निवेश मद में निवेश कर व्यावसायिक उत्पादन आरंभ करने वाली नवीन इकाइयों को आर्थिक निवेश प्रोत्साहन दिया जाएगा।

राज्य सरकार ने कोर सेक्टर के उद्योगों को पूरे राज्य में विद्युत शुल्क में छूट भी दी है। बिजली में सब्सिडी मिलने से इस्पात सहित कोर सेक्टर के उद्योगों को नई संजीवनी मिली है। स्पंज आयरन एवं स्टील सेक्टर के उद्योगों के लिए बी-स्पोक पालिसी के तहत विशेष पैकेज घोषित करते हुए, क्षेत्रवार छूट की सीमा 60 प्रतिशत से 150 प्रतिशत तक कर दी गई है।

लॉकडाउन में भी 27 लाख टन स्टील उत्पादन

अधिकारियों ने बताया, लाॅकडाउन की अवधि में राज्य के द्वारा 27 लाख टन का स्टील उत्पादन किया गया, जो देश के अन्य राज्यों की तुलना में सर्वाधिक उत्पादन है। कोरोना के दौर में जब पूरे देश में औद्योगिक गतिविधियां थमी हुई थी, तब छत्तीसगढ़ के कोर सेक्टर के उद्योगों में उत्पादन जारी रहा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफ्लोरिडा तय करता है व्हाइट हाउस; हमारे यूपी-राजस्थान जैसा, यहां ट्रम्प जीते; एरिजोना बंगाल जैसा, यहां बाइडेन आगे - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें