उच्च शिक्षा:ग्रेजुएशन के छात्राें को पूरी करनी होगी पढ़ाई, कोर्स में फिलहाल 40 प्रतिशत की कटौती नहीं

रायपुर43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।
  • यूजीसी के निर्देश मिलने तक सिलेबस पर करना होगा फोकस

सुधीर उपाध्याय | बीए, बीकॉम, बीएससी समेत ग्रेजुएशन के अन्य छात्रों को इस बार भी पूरा सिलेबस पढ़ना पड़ सकता है। उच्च शिक्षा ने सिलेबस में 40 फीसदी की कटौती तो कर ली है, लेकिन इस पर यूजीसी का पेंच फंस गया है। कटौती के साथ नया सिलेबस तब तक जारी नहीं होगा जब तक यूजीसी से निर्देश नहीं मिलेगा। इस मामले में अब कॉलेजों से भी कहा गया है कि वे पूरे सिलेबस को ध्यान में रखकर छात्रों को पढ़ाएं।
कोरोना संक्रमण की वजह से विश्वविद्यालयों व कॉलेजों में क्लासरूम टीचिंग बंद है। ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं भी इस महीने शुरू हुई हैं। जबकि पिछले बरसों में जुलाई से कक्षाएं शुरू हो जाती थीं। पढ़ाई में देर होने को लेकर उच्च शिक्षा से यह तय किया गया कि इस बार सिलेबस में 30 से 40 फीसदी की कटौती होगी। इसके लिए उच्च शिक्षा से विषय विशेषज्ञों की कमेटी बनायी गई। सिलेबस में कटौती भी कर ली गई। इस बीच समितियों के बीच से यह बातें भी सामने आयी कि ग्रेजुएशन व पीजी में सिलेबस कटौती को लेकर यूजीसी से कोई निर्देश जारी नहीं हुआ है। इसके निर्देश के बिना कटौती होने से परेशानी आ सकती है। ग्रेजुएशन की डिग्रियों को लेकर सवाल खड़े हो सकते हैं। इसलिए उच्च शिक्षा की ओर से पाठ्यक्रम में कटौती कर नया सिलेबस जारी नहीं किया गया है। अफसरों का कहना है कि इस संबंध में यूनिवर्सिटी व कॉलेजों को सूचित किया जा चुका है, उनसे कहा गया है कि छात्रों की पढ़ाई पूरे पाठ्यक्रम के अनुसार करायी जाए।

दसवीं-बारहवीं में कटौती कर हो रही पढ़ाई
कोरोना संक्रमण की वजह से स्कूलों की पढ़ाई प्रभावित हुई। इसे लेकर राज्य शासन ने दसवीं-बारहवीं के पाठ्यक्रम में 30 से 40 प्रतिशत की कटौती की। इसके अनुसार ही अब ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं भी हो रही है। इसे आधार मानते हुए ही यूजी व पीजी के कोर्स में कटौती की तैयारी की गई थी। लेकिन यूजीसी की पेंच के बाद फिलहाल कटौती नहीं होगी। शिक्षाविदों का कहना है कि स्कूली पाठ्यक्रम में कोर्स राज्य शासन अपने अनुसार कर सकता है। वहीं दूसरी ओर इसके लिए राष्ट्रीय शैक्षिक अनुसंधान एवं प्रशिक्षण परिषद (एनसीईआरटी) से भी निर्देश जारी हुए थे। इसके अनुसार सिर्फ छत्तीसगढ़ में ही नहीं बल्कि दूसरे राज्यों के स्कूली पाठ्यक्रम में भी कटौती हुई।

  • 08 - राजकीय विवि हैं राज्य में
  • 252 - सरकारी कॉलेज
  • 226 - प्राइवेट कॉलेज
  • 05 - लाख छात्र हैं यूजी व पीजी में

ऑनलाइन कक्षाओं में छात्रों की दिलचस्पी कम
कॉलेजों में फर्स्ट ईयर के लिए ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं शुरू हो गई हैं। लेकिन इसमें छात्रों की दिलचस्पी कम है। ऑनलाइन कक्षाओं को लेकर कोई स्पष्ट दिशा-निर्देश नहीं जारी किया गया है। कॉलेज अपनी सुविधानुसार कक्षाएं आयोजित कर रहे हैं। कई कॉलेज में अभी भी कटौती के साथ नए सिलेबस का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। माना जा रहा है कि कॉलेज व विश्वविद्यालयों में अगले महीने से क्लास रूम टीचिंग शुरू हो सकती है।

यूजीसी का निर्देश जरूरी
"ग्रेजुएशन व पोस्ट ग्रेजुएशन के पाठ्यक्रम में कटौती को लेकर यूजीसी से कोई निर्देश प्राप्त नहीं हुआ है। इस बिना पाठ्यक्रम में कटौती नहीं होगी।"
-शारदा वर्मा, आयुक्त, उच्च शिक्षा संचालनालय

