  Hindi News
  Local
  Chhattisgarh
  • Half Of Chhattisgarh's Special System Of Constitution, That Is, Tribals Became Powerful With The Fifth Schedule, Now Prepares To Strengthen It With The PESA Act

गणतंत्र दिवस पर विशेष:आधे छत्तीसगढ़ में संविधान की विशेष व्यवस्था यानी पांचवीं अनुसूची से आदिवासी हुए ताकतवर, अब पेसा कानून से इसे और मजबूत करने की तैयारी

रायपुर । जाॅन राजेश पाॅलएक घंटा पहले
मानपुर-मोहला इलाके से बड़ी संख्या में अादिवासी 180 किमी पैदल चल राजधानी पहुंचे। सोमवार को 5वीं अनुसूची को लेकर राज्यपाल अनुसुइया उइके से मुलाकात की। - Dainik Bhaskar
मानपुर-मोहला इलाके से बड़ी संख्या में अादिवासी 180 किमी पैदल चल राजधानी पहुंचे। सोमवार को 5वीं अनुसूची को लेकर राज्यपाल अनुसुइया उइके से मुलाकात की।

26 जनवरी 1950 को लागू हुए संविधान में कुछ विशेष व्यवस्थाएं और अनुच्छेद शामिल किए गए, जिनमें से एक यानी पांचवीं अनुसूची छत्तीसढ़ के बड़े भूभाग पर लागू है। लगभग समूचे बस्तर तथा सरगुजा समेत कुछ इलाकों यानी प्रदेश के लगभग 65 प्रतिशत भू-भाग पर इसी पांचवीं अनुसूची ने प्रदेश के मूल निवासियों यानी आदिवासियों को दशकों से एक खास तरह की ताकत दे रखी है। खास बात ये है कि जब संविधान में ये व्यवस्था की जा रही थी, तब संविधान निर्माता बाबासाहब डा. भीमराव अंबेडकर के साथ संविधान निर्मात्री समिति में कांकेर के रामप्रसाद पोटाई भी सदस्य थे। पंचायत मंत्री टीएस सिंहदेव के मुताबिक पांचवीं अनुसूची को और मजबूत करने का नया फ्रेमवर्क भी तैयार है। यह कानून किस तरह प्रदेश के बाकी हिस्सों में लागू नियमों से अलग हैं, बता रही है यह रिपोर्ट :-

पांचवीं अनुसूची के प्रमुख प्रावधान

  • संविधान में मिले अधिकार के कारण आदिवासियों की जमीनें सुरक्षित हैं। गैर आदिवासी इसे नहीं खरीद सकते। वन और वहां वनोपज प्रबंधन का हक इन्हें ही है।
  • अनुसूचित क्षेत्रों के आदिवासियों को ही वहां जमीन में दबी खनिज संपदा के दोहन से मिलने वाले डिस्ट्रिक्ट मिनरल्स फंड के उपयोग करने का भी अधिकार है।
  • राजनैतिक दबदबा देखें तो लोकसभा की 11 में से चार सीटें और विधानसभा की 90 में से 29 सीटों पर आदिवासी ही चुनाव लड़ेंगे, उनके लिए सीटें आरक्षित हैं।
  • 13 जिलों में पूरी तरह, 4 जिलों में आंशिक तौर पर आदिवासी ही महापौर, नगरपालिका अध्यक्ष, जिला और जनपद पंचायत अध्यक्ष, सरपंच व अन्य पदों रहेंगे।
  • आदिवासियों की 50 फीसदी से ज्यादा आबादी वाले क्षेत्र अनुसूचित कहलाता है। वहां जिला, जनपद व ग्राम पंचायतों में 50 प्रतिशत प्रतिनिधि यही होंगे।
  • प्रदेश के राज्यपाल को पांचवीं अनुसूची के उपबंध 275 (1) के अनुसार राज्य सरकार हर साल रिपोर्ट देनी है कि आदिवासियों के हित में क्या काम किए हैं।
  • राज्यपाल की ओर से राष्ट्रपति को भेजी जाने वाली इसी रिपोर्ट के आधार पर छत्तीसगढ़ को हर साल आदिवासियों के विकास के लिए अलग अनुदान मिलता है
  • हालांकि इन इलाकों में कमिश्नर, कलेक्टर, एसपी या सरकारी अधिकारी-कर्मचारियों की पदस्थापना शासन करता है, पर वे नियम मानने को बाध्य हैं।

पांचवीं अनुसूची में कवर इलाके

  • राज्य के 146 में से 85 ब्लाकों पर इसी व्यवस्था के कारण आदिवासियों का प्रभुत्व।
  • राज्य के 1.35 लाख वर्ग किमी के दायरे में से आदिवासी 83 हजार वर्ग किमी में बसे हैं।
  • आदिवासी जिले - बलरामपुर, सूरजपुर, सरगुजा, जशपुर, कांकेर, कोंडागांव, बस्तर, सुकमा, दंतेवाड़ा, बीजापुर, नारायणपुर, कोरबा, गौरेला-पेंड्रा-मारवाही। आंशिक जिले - रायगढ़, गरियाबंद, धमतरी, बालोद।
  • चार लोकसभा सीटें आरक्षित - रायगढ़, बस्तर, सरगुजा व कांकेर।
  • 29 विधानसभा सीटें आरक्षित - मारवाही, बस्तर, भानूप्रतापपुर, कोंटा, कांकेर, नारायणपुर, बीजापुर, दंतेवाड़ा, सुकमा, चित्रकोट, जशपुर, धर्मजयगढ़, पत्थलगांव, कुनकुरी, सीतापुर, वाड्रफनगर, रामानुजगंज, लुंड्रा, भरतपुर सोनहट, प्रतापपुर, रामपुर, बिंद्रानवागढ़, सिहावा-नगरी, मानपुर-मोहला, डौंडीलोहारा, पाली-तानाखार।

अनुच्छेद-244 का हिस्सा
देश में 26 जनवरी 1950 को लागू संविधान के अनुच्छेद 244 में पांचवीं अनुसूची का जिक्र है। इसके भाग-10 में अनुसूचित व जनजातीय क्षेत्रों का उल्लेख है। राज्यों के इन क्षेत्रों में प्रशासन और नियंत्रण के लिए उपबंध बनाए गए हैं। संविधान निर्माताओं ने पाया कि देश के विशाल जनजातीय समाज को परिभाषित करना जरूरी है। क्योंकि इनकी विशिष्ट संस्कृति है। जो उन्हें दूसरों से भिन्न करती है। इनकी अपनी न्याय प्रणाली है, खास भाषाएं व संस्कृति भी हैं। इसलिए महसूस किया गया कि आजाद भारत के शासन की निर्णायक भूमिका में इनकी भी भागीदारी हो। इसलिए छत्तीसगढ़ समेत अन्य राज्यों में पांचवीं और पूर्वोत्तर राज्यों में छठी अनुसूची लागू की गई।

संसद में बने कानून में भी रद्दोबदल की ताकत
आदिवासियों को ताकत देने वाली जनजातीय सलाहकार परिषद है। इसमें आदिवासी विधायक सदस्य होते हैं। परिषद ही तय करती है कि क्या काम होंगे। सरकार भी कोई निर्णय लेती है, तो उसमें इस परिषद की सहमति जरूरी है। अगर कोई नई योजना या प्रस्ताव अनुसूचित क्षेत्र के लिए बन रहा है तो इसमें भी परिषद का अनुमोदन लिया जाता है। इसी परिषद का अनुमोदन न होने की वजह से नई भू-राजस्व संहिता प्रदेश में लागू नहीं हो सकी थी। परिषद शांति -सुशासन बनाने, भूमि की खरीदी बिक्री को लेकर नियम बनाने, साहूकार को धन उधार लेने-देने के अनुमति देने, संसद या विधानसभा में बने कानून-नियम को संशोधित या निरस्त करने का अधिकार रखती है।

कुछ और राज्यों में भी पांचवीं अनुसूची
देश में छत्तीसगढ़ के अलावा मध्यप्रदेश, राजस्थान, गुजरात, झारखंड, ओडिशा, प. बंगाल, तेलंगाना, आंध्रप्रदेश, महाराष्ट्र में भी आदिवासी क्षेत्रों में 5वीं अनुसूची लागू है। पूर्वोत्तर राज्यों में छठवीं अनुसूची लागू है। अंतर यह है कि छठवीं अनुसूची वाले राज्यों में राज्यस्तरीय की जगह जिला जनजातीय सलाहकार परिषदें होती हैं, जो ज्यादा पाॅवरफुल हैं। उन्हें कलेक्टर से किसी प्रस्ताव पर अनुमोदन की जरूरत नहीं होती। ट्रांसफर-पोस्टिंग के अधिकार भी उन्हें ही हैं। जानकारों की मानें तो जब संविधान बन रहा था, तब छत्तीसगढ़ में भी छठवीं अनुसूची लागू करने की कोशिश हुई थी, पर ऐसा हो नहीं पाया। पांचवीं अनुसूची को सुदृढ़ता से लागू करने के लिए दिलीप सिंह भूरिया कमेटी ने पेसा कानून का प्रारूप बनाया था।

  • 26 जनवरी 1950 को लागू संविधान में पांचवीं अनुसूची का जिक्र
  • 82 लाख आदिवासियों को 5वीं अनुसूची के तहत विशेष अधिकार
  • 65 फीसदी भू-भाग पर आदिवासियों को खास ताकत मिली है

फ्रेमवर्क भी तैयार
"प्रदेश में पांचवीं अनुसूची को और भी मजबूत करने पेसा कानून पर काम चल रहा है। पेसा पांचवीं अनुसूची का ही एक्सटेंशन है। इसका फ्रेम वर्क तैयार कर लिया है। 4 या 5 फरवरी को बुलाई गई बैठक में विचार होगा। फिर पूरा कांसेप्ट सीएम भूपेश बघेल के समक्ष पेश करेंगे। इसके बाद इसे लागू किया जाएगा।"
-टीएस सिंहदेव, पंचायत मंत्री

ऐप खोलें
