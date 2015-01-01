पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हाथियों:दंतैल हाथियों को खदेड़ने पश्चिम बंगाल से पसान पहुंची हुल्ला पार्टी

कोरबी-चोटियाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वन परिक्षेत्र पसान के तनेरा, जल्के क्षेत्र में 45 हाथियों का झुंड मचा रहा उत्पात

कटघोरा वनमंडल के पसान परिक्षेत्र में उत्पात मचा रहे हाथियों को खदेड़ने पश्चिम बंगाल से 10 सदस्यीय हुल्ला पार्टी शनिवार को पहुंच गई है। शाम को टीम हाथियों का लोकेशन लेने जंगल में गई है। देर शाम तक तनेरा, जल्के के आसपास हाथियों के होेने की जानकारी मिली थी। दंतैल हाथी दो लोगों को मार चुका है। उस पर भी हुल्ला पार्टी की टीम नजर रखेगी। गांव में घुसने पर जंगल की ओर खदेड़ेगी। अभी सरगुजा की टीम नहीं पहुंची है।

दो दंतैल हाथी झुंड से अलग होकर उत्पात मचा रहे हैं। इसकी वजह से ही टीमों को बुलाई गई है। चार दिनों के भीतर दंतैल हाथी तीन लोगों की जान ले चुके हैं। वन अमले की कमी की वजह से हाथियों की निगरानी नहीं हो पा रही थी। वन अमला भी हाथी प्रभावित गांवों में मुनादी ही करा पा रहा था। लेकिन गांव में घुसने से रोकने में नाकामयाब था।

इसकी वजह से ही हुल्ला पार्टी को बुलाया गया है। हाथियों को खदेड़ने में हुल्ला पार्टी माहिर होते हैं। रेंजर निश्चल शुक्ला ने बताया कि हुल्ला पार्टी दिन के साथ रात में भी निगरानी करेगी। उनके साथ वन अमला भी रहेगा। सरगुजा की टीम के आने के बाद दंतैल हाथी को कॉलर आईडी लगाने के संबंध में विचार किया जाएगा। दंतैल हाथी धान खाने के लिए गांवों में घुस रहे हैं। इस दौरान मकानों को तोड़ रहे हैं।

प्रभावितों से मिले विधायक, अफसरों को हिदायत

पसान क्षेत्र में दो महीने से हाथी लगातार उत्पात मचा रहे हैं। पाली-तानाखार विधायक मोहित राम केरकेट्‌टा ने रामपुर पंचायत के लोकड़हा पहुंचकर प्रभावित परिवारों से चर्चा की। उन्होंने अधिकारियों को क्षति का आंकलन कर मुआवजा देने कहा। साथ ही हाथी उत्पात को रोकने के उपाय करने की हिदायत दी। ग्रामीणों ने विधायक को बताया कि हाथी उत्पात के कारण घर में रहना मुश्किल हो गया है। विधायक ने कहा कि समस्या का निराकरण किया जाएगा। सीपत के राम, गोपाल, मंगनी बाई, इंद्रपाल ने विधायक से चर्चा की।

गजराज वाहन का ड्राइवर छुट्‌टी में, कोई काम नहीं आ रहा

पसान क्षेत्र में हाथी उत्पात के बाद भी गजराज वाहन का उपयाेग नहीं हो रहा है। वाहन का ड्राइवर छुट्‌टी में होने की वजह से कोई दूसरा इसे चलाने वाला नहीं है। गजराज वाहन को हाथी उत्पात रोकने ही दिया गया है। इसमें सायरन के साथ ही तेज लाइट होता है। इसकी रोशनी से हाथी नजदीक नहीं आते। वाहन में सभी संसाधन होता है। लेकिन अधिकारियों की लापरवाही के कारण वाहन तनेरा सर्किल में खड़ी है।

छत के ऊपर स्थाई तंबू बाकी भवनों में खुले आसमान के नीचे लोग

हाथी उत्पात की वजह से ग्राम पंचायत भवन और प्रधानमंत्री आवास के पक्के मकानों के ऊपर तंबू लगाकर रात गुजार रहे हैं। कई स्थानों पर छत के ऊपर खुले आसमान के नीचे रात गुजारने मजबूर हैं। ग्राम घोघरापारा व बर्रा में लोगों को सुरक्षित पहुंचाया गया। हाथी इसी क्षेत्र में घूम रहे हैं। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि अब स्थायी रूप से यही रहना पड़ रहा है। हाथी कब गांव में घुस जाए इसका पता ही नहीं चलता।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें