  Hindi News
  Local
  Chhattisgarh
  Hundred Schools Of The State Have Applied For The Closure Of 11 Of Them In The Capital, Where Should We Face A Crisis In Front Of The Children?

कोरोना ने एडमिशन रोके:प्रदेश के सौ स्कूलों ने बंद की अर्जी लगाई इनमें 11 राजधानी के, अब बच्चों के सामने संकट कि जाएं कहां

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।
  • अधिकांश सीजी बोर्ड वाले निजी स्कूलों ने अगले सत्र से बंद करने का दिया आवेदन

सुधीर उपाध्याय | कोरोना में स्कूल सबसे ज्यादा प्रभावित हैं जो अब तक नहीं खुले और दाखिले भी नहीं के बराबर हो रहे हैं। अब उसका असर नजर आने लगा है। प्रदेश में 100 से ज्यादा स्कूलों ने अगले साल से बंद करने की अर्जी लगाई है। सिर्फ राजधानी में ही प्रायमरी-मिडिल लेवल के 11 स्कूलों ने शिक्षा विभाग को आवेदन दे दिया है कि अगले साल वे स्कूल चलाने की स्थिति में नहीं हैं। दरअसल कोरोना के कारण इस साल इक्का दुक्का बच्चों ने ही एडमिशन लिया, जिसके कारण संचालन में दिक्कत हो रही है। अब ऐसी स्थिति में उन बच्चों के सामने संकट खड़ा हो गया, जो इन स्कूलों में पढ़ रहे हैं। ये बच्चे अगले साल कहां जाएंगे, ये तय नहीं है। लेकिन यदि स्कूल बंद होते हैं, तो ये बच्चे सरकारी स्कूलों में एडजस्ट किए जाएंगे या फिर महंगे प्राइवेट स्कूलों का रुख करना होगा। कुल मिलाकर इस निर्णय ने बच्चों के अभिभावकों को चिंता में डाल दिया है।
राजधानी में जिन स्कूलों ने बंद करने की अर्जी लगाई है, उनमें ऑक्सफोर्ड इंग्लिश मीडियम स्कूल गुढ़ियारी, गांधी स्मारक विद्या मंदिर गुढ़ियारी, ज्ञानदीप मिडिल स्कूल गुढ़ियारी, इंडियन एंजल स्कूल उरला, सनसाइन एकेडमी मोवा, सांई विद्या मंदिर लोधीपारा वगैरह हैं। इनमें से कुछ स्कूल तो ऐसे हैं, जिनके प्रबंधन ने स्थायी तौर पर ही बंद करने का फैसला कर लिया है। शिक्षा अफसरों ने बताया कि राजधानी के अधिकांश ऐसे स्कूल सीजी बोर्ड वाले हैं। हालांकि पहले भी साल में एक-दो स्कूल प्रबंधन बंद करने की अर्जी लगाते रहे हैं, लेकिन कोरोना काल में यह संख्या कई गुना बढ़ गई है। छत्तीसगढ़ प्राइवेट स्कूल मैनेजमेंट एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष राजीव गुप्ता का कहना है कि कोरोना की वजह से राज्य में करीब सौ से ज्यादा निजी स्कूल बंद होने की कगार पर हैं। कई में ताले लग चुके हैं। कई स्कूलों ने किराये के भवन छोड़ दिए हैं।

सरकारी स्कूल भी खतरे में
राज्य में कई सरकारी स्कूल भी मर्ज हो सकते हैं। करीब 5 साल पहले छात्र संख्या कम होने और एक ही कैंपस में स्कूल चलने की वजह से राज्य में 3 हजार से अधिक सरकारी स्कूल मर्ज हुए थे। कोरोना के कारण दोबारा ऐसी स्थिति बनती दिख रही है। रायपुर में दर्जनभर स्कूल और हैं, जहां छात्रों की संख्या 30 से कम है।
जिस तरह से निजी स्कूल को शुरू करने के लिए संबंधित जिला शिक्षा विभाग से मान्यता लेनी पड़ती है। वैसे ही बंद करने के लिए आवेदन करना होता है। आवेदन के बाद शिक्षा विभाग स्कूल का निरीक्षण करेगा। वहा उपलब्ध दस्तावेज की जानकारी लेगा। छात्रों से संबंधित जानकारी अपने पास रखेगा। ताकि छात्रों को भविष्य में कभी जन्म तिथि के बारे में या अन्य जानकारी लेनी हो तो वह मिल सके।

इन कारणों से स्कूल बंद का निर्णय
1 कोरोना काल में कई लोग शहर छोड़कर चले गए। जाहिर है, उनके बच्चों ने भी स्कूल छोड़ दिया।
2 कोरोना में अधिकांश लोगों की आर्थिक हालत तंग है, इसलिए कम फीस वाले स्कूलों से पैरेंट्स ने बच्चों को निकालकर सरकारी स्कूल में दाखिला करवा दिया।
3 कई बच्चों ने फीस की वजह से निजी स्कूल छोड़ सरकारी में प्रवेश लिया, इस वजह से आमदनी इतनी कम हो गई कि स्कूल चलाना पाना संभव नहीं है।
4 कोरोना से पहले भी कई संचालक स्कूल बंद करने की जुगत में थे, कोरोना ने उन्हें बंद करने का बहाना दे दिया।

अर्जी लगाने वाले छोटे स्कूल
स्कूल बंद करने का आवेदन देने वाले ज्यादातर स्कूल बड़े नहीं हैं। इससे उन छात्रों को ज्यादा नुकसान होगा, जिन्होंने इन स्कूलों में आरटीई से प्रवेश लिया और उनकी पढ़ाई मुफ्त चल रही है। इन स्कूलों के बच्चों के साथ उन्हें भी सरकारी स्कूलों में ही दाखिला दिलवाया जाएगा।

निरीक्षण जरूरी, छात्र परेशान न हों
"कोरोना काल में कुछ स्कूलों ने बंद करने के लिए आवेदन दिया है। उनका निरीक्षण कर आगे की कार्रवाई होगी, ताकि भविष्य में छात्रों को परेशानी न हो। हालांकि, कोरोना काल से पहले भी कुछ स्कूलों ने बंद करने के लिए आवेदन दिया था। निरीक्षण कर उन्हें बंद किया गया है।"
-जीआर चंद्राकर, जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी

