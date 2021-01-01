पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परंपरा संवर्धन:दिल्ली के आदि महोत्सव में बस्तर के पारंपरिक व्यंजन सर्व कर रहे शुभम , चींटी की चटनी जैसी 25 बस्तरिया डिश को दिला रहे पहचान

रायपुर2 घंटे पहले
महोत्सव में मंत्री अर्जुन मूंडा सहित कई हस्तियों ने चखे बस्तरिया व्यंजन। - Dainik Bhaskar
महोत्सव में मंत्री अर्जुन मूंडा सहित कई हस्तियों ने चखे बस्तरिया व्यंजन।
  • एमएससी करने के बाद घरवालों के विरोध के बावजूद शुरू की ये पहल...

बस्तर की खानपान की परंपरा को संजोए रखने के मकसद से इंदिरा गांधी कृषि विवि के पूर्व स्टूडेंट शुभम राव ने राजेश श्यालम के साथ मिलकर बस्तरिया डोडा (बस्तर के व्यंजन) जॉइंट शुरू किया है। आमचो बस्तर सामाजिक सेवा संस्था के साथ मिलकर शुरू की गई इस पहल के तहत 25 प्रकार की बस्तरिया डिश बनाई और सर्व की जा रही है। शुभम राव ने बताया कि हम चापड़ा चटनी यानी चींटी की चटनी, पान पुगड़ा, मडिया पेज, कोसरा पेज, जोंदरा पेज, बेसी गूंडा, चावर भाजा, सल्फी जैसी डिश तैयार करते हैं। उनके साथ 2 समूह की 20 लोगों की टीम काम कर रही है। शुभम को दिल्ली में 15 फरवरी तक आयोजित आदि महोत्सव में भी प्रदर्शनी लगाने के लिए चुना गया है। इस महोत्सव में वे 22 किलो चींटी लेकर पहुंचे हैं। फेस्ट में अपनी टीम के साथ 23 वैराइटी की बस्तरिया डिश सर्व कर रहे हैं, जिसे देशभर के लोग पसंद भी कर रहे हैं।

महोत्सव में लेकर पहुंचे हैं 22 किलो चींटी
शुभम ने बताया, आदि महोत्सव के लिए हमें बड़ी मात्रा में चींटी की जरूरत थी। ग्रामीणों के साथ खुद जंगल जाकर हमने चींटियां इकट्‌ठा कीं। 22 किलो चींटी इकट्‌ठा करने में हमें कई घंटे लग गए। चींटियों को जिस बोरे के रखा गया है, उसमें सरगी का पत्ता डाला गया है, ताकि चींटी गिरे न।

लॉकडाउन में सूझा आइडिया : शुभम ने बताया, लॉकडाउन के दौरान जब बस्तरिया फूड को पहचान दिलाने और दुनिया को नए स्वाद से वाकिफ कराने की पहल की बात घरवालों से शेयर की तो सबने रोका। कहा कि एमएससी करने के बाद ये काम मत करो। कोई जाॅब या दूसरा बिजनेस कर लो। लेकिन मैंने मन की सुनी और काम शुरू कर दिया।

ये हैं चुनिंदा डिश
चापड़ा चटनी - चींटी के साथ अदरक, लहसुन, नमक, मिर्च, टमाटर को ओखली में कूटकर चटनी बनाते हैं। लाल चींटी की इस चटनी में फॉर्मिक एसिड होता है। शुभम ने दावा किया कि ये सर्दी, खासी, बुखार, पित्त की बीमारी में फायदेेमंद मानी जाती है।
मडिया पेज - रागी का पाउडर उबालकर सर्व करते हैं। ये एनर्जी बूस्टर का काम करता है।
कोसरा पेज - ये कनकी जैसा होता है। इसे कूटकर, उबालकर पीते हैं। ये डायबिटिक पेशेंट के लिए फायदेमंद माना जाता है।

