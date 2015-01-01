पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रंगों से दीवाली:12 साल से बेरंग पड़े गरीबों के 128 घरों में युवाओं ने की पेंटिंग, रोशनी से सजाया

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
सालों से बेरंग पड़े घर अब सुनहरे रंग से जगमगा रहे हैं।
  • द सपाेर्टिंग हैंड्स ग्रुप से जुड़े यंग बिजनेसमैन और प्रोफेशनल्स ने दीवाली पर पंडरी स्थित बस्ती को संवारा

पिछले 12 सालाें से बेरंग पड़ी पंडरी स्थित कुष्ठ बस्ती इस दीपावली रंगाें और राेशनी से जगमगाती नजर आ रही है। द सपाेर्टिंग हैंड्स ग्रुप से जुड़े शहर के 25 से 28 साल के युवाओं ने खुद इस बस्ती के 128 मकानाें में पुट्टी और रंग-राेगन किया है। ग्रुप में बिजनेस पर्सन, सीए और डिजाइनर जैसे प्रोफेशनल्स शामिल हैं। बस्ती में 128 परिवार रहते हैं। लाेग यहां आकर जरूरत की चीजें ताे गिफ्ट कर देते थे, लेकिन कभी किसी के मन में यहां के मकानाें की तस्वीर बदलने का ख्याल नहीं आया। पिछले महीने द सपोर्टिंग हैंड्स की टीम बस्ती में रहने वाले लाेगाें से मिलने और उनकी मदद करने पहुंची ताे उन्हाेंने दीपावली पर दीवाराें काे रंगीन कर उनमें जान फूंकने की गुजारिश की। टीम मेंबर्स ने आपस में फंड जमा किया और दूसरे ही दिन से बस्ती में रंगाई-पुताई शुरू करवाने की दिशा में काम शुरू कर दिया। दीपावली पर वर्कलोड ज्यादा होने के बावजूद ग्रुप मेंबर्स यहां खुद पुताई करने पहुंचे और मजदूर भी लगाए। लगभग 10 दिनों की मेहनत के बाद अब बस्ती का हर घर यलो कलर से चमक रहा है। दीवारों पर मोटिवेशनल कोट्स और स्लोगन भी लिखे गए हैं।

रोशनी के लिए लगाईं लाइट्स
ग्रुप मेंबर्स ने यहां 12 हाइलाेजन लाइट्स भी लगवाई हैं ताकि दीपावली पर ये जगह जगमगाती नजर आए। टीम ने यहां के हर परिवार को दीये और पूजन सामग्री भी गिफ्ट की। टीम के विवेक साेनी ने बताया कि बस्ती की सूरत बदलने के लिए हमने लगभग 25 हजार आपस में जमा किए। कुछ लोगों ने पेंट और ब्रश डाेनेट किया। हर घर यलो कलर से पेंट किया। हमने यहां की दीवारों पर मोटिवेशनल कोट्स और स्लोगन भी लिखे, ताकि यहां के लोग पाॅजिटिव फील करें।

स्कूल टाइम के दोस्तों ने मिलकर बनाया है ग्रुप, ज्यादातर बिजनेस पर्सन
विवेक सोनी ने बताया, हमने दिसंबर 2019 में ग्रुप बनाया था। ग्रुप में 25 से 28 साल के युवा शामिल हैं। सबकी स्कूलिंग साथ में हुई है। हमने तय किया था कि हायर एजुकेशन पूरी होने और करियर सेट होने के बाद ग्रुप बनाकर सोशल वर्क करेंगे। अपने स्तर पर जरूरतमंदों की मदद करने की कोशिश करते हैं। कोई भी काम हो सब साथी मिलकर रकम जमा करते हैं। ग्रुप से चार्टर्ड एकाउंटेंट, ज्वेलरी शोरूम संचालक, बर्तन कारोबारी, इवेंट मैनेजर और पीआर एजेंसी संचालक जुड़े हैं। इसमें नेहल जैन, सौमित्र बाजपेयी, अनंत जैन, चेतन सोनी, मधुर बैद, सीए विजय गोलछा, सीए पूर्वी जैन, स्टूडेंट संजना बैद, डिजाइनर वसीम आलम शामिल हैं।

ग्रुप से आप भी जुड़ सकते हैं
नेहल जैन ने बताया, अब इस ग्रुप से शहर का कोई भी यूथ जुड़ सकता है। ग्रुप से जुड़ने के लिए कोई मेंबरशिप फीस नहीं ली जाती। जुड़ने के लिए 9753320000 पर संपर्क कर सकते हैं।

