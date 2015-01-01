पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chhattisgarh
  • In Chhattisgarh, A Youth Drunkenly Climbed A 150 feet Tower On Alcohol, A Friend Climbed It To A Distance Of 5 Feet, But The Young Man Jumped And Died.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मौत की छलांग:छत्तीसगढ़ में शराब के नशे में 150 फीट के टावर पर चढ़ा युवक, उतारने के लिए दोस्त चढ़ा तो युवक ने कूद कर जान दे दी

पामगढ़8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शराब के नशे में 150 फीट ऊंचे टॉवर पर चढ़े युवक को समझाने के सभी उपाय असफल हो गए और उसने वहां से छलांग लगा दिया।
  • पामगढ़ की पुरानी बस्ती का मामला
  • उतारने के लिए मनाती रही पुलिस, नहीं माना

शराब के नशे में पामगढ़ का एक युवक प्रकाश बुधवार को अपने घर के पास मोबाइल टावर के ऊपर चढ़ गया। वहां काफी देर तक अजीब हरकतें करता रहा। उसको उतारने के लिए उसका दोस्त श्रीपाल भी टावर पर चढ़ा। वह बमुश्किल पांच फिट की दूरी पर रह गया था, तभी प्रकाश ने टॉवर से छलांग लगा दी। जिसकी वजह से उसकी मौत हो गई। पुलिस के अनुसार पामगढ़ के पुरानी बस्ती में प्रकाश उर्फ पप्पू (22 वर्ष) रहता था। उसके घर के पास ही मोबाइल का टॉवर लगा हुआ है। दोपहर 2:30 बजे वह शराब के नशे में उसी मोबाइल टावर पर चढ़ गया।

आसपास के लोगों ने उसके परिजनों और स्थानीय थाने को इसकी जानकारी दी। परिजन के साथ थाना प्रभारी केपी टंडन भी दलबल सहित मौके पर पहुंचे। वह डेढ़ सौ फीट ऊपर टावर पर चढ़कर कभी कूदने की बात कहता तो कभी पैसे की बात करने लगता। वह किसी महिला का नाम लेकर चिल्लाने लगा था।

छलांग लगाने से पहले प्रकाश ने टावर पर चढ़कर अजीब हरकतें कीं।
छलांग लगाने से पहले प्रकाश ने टावर पर चढ़कर अजीब हरकतें कीं।

उसके घरवालों और मित्रों ने उसे समझाकर उतारने का प्रयास किया। उसे बचाने के लिए उसका मित्र धीरे-धीरे टॉवर के ऊपर तक पहुंच गया। तब तक उसे बहलाने का प्रयास किया गया। थाना प्रभारी केपी टंडन यह भी कहते रहे कि वो नीचे उतर जाए उसकी मां को पैसे पहुंचा दिए गए हैं। लेकिन उसने किसी की नहीं सुनी। उसने टॉवर से छलांग लगा दी। पुलिस और परिजन उसे आनन-फानन में अस्पताल लेकर पहुंचे। शुरुआती जांच के बाद डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया।

बमुश्किल 5 फीट दूर रह गया उसका दोस्त

प्रकाश को बचाने के लिए उसका मित्र श्रीपाल किसी तरह टॉवर के ऊपर तक पहुंच गया था। वह बमुश्किल 5 फीट ही दूर था। नीचे की लाइन में वह खड़ा था और ऊपर प्रकाश था। श्रीपाल लगातार उसे समझाने का प्रयास करते हुए आगे बढ़ रहा था, लेकिन वह उसे बचा नहीं सका। प्रकाश ने आखिरकार छलांग लगा ही दी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसंत राम सिंह ने किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में खुदकुशी की, सुसाइड नोट में लिखा- यह जुल्म के खिलाफ आवाज - पानीपत - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें