खुलेगी राह:छत्तीसगढ़ में एकलव्य आदर्श आवासीय स्कूलों में 3692 पदों पर होगी भर्ती, सीधी भर्ती के अलावा पदोन्नति और प्रतिनियुक्ति से भी पद भरेंगे

आदिवासी क्षेत्रों में एकलव्य आदर्श आवासीय स्कूलों की स्थापना से शिक्षा का परिदृश्य बदला है। लेकिन अभी भी शिक्षा की गुणवत्ता पर बहुत काम होना बाकी है। - Dainik Bhaskar
आदिवासी क्षेत्रों में एकलव्य आदर्श आवासीय स्कूलों की स्थापना से शिक्षा का परिदृश्य बदला है। लेकिन अभी भी शिक्षा की गुणवत्ता पर बहुत काम होना बाकी है।
  • आवासीय एवं आश्रम शैक्षणिक संस्थान संचालक मंडल की आज हुई बैठक में हुआ फैसला
  • आदिवासी विकास और स्कूल शिक्षा मंत्री डॉ. प्रेमसाय टेकाम की अध्यक्षता में हुई बैठक

छत्तीसगढ में संचालित एकलव्य आदर्श आवासीय विद्यालयों में 3692 पदों पर भर्ती की जाएगी। इन पदों पर सीधी भर्ती, पदोन्नती और प्रतिनियुक्ति के जरिए होगी। ऐसे प्रत्येक विद्यालय के लिए 20-20 पद स्वीकृत किए गए हैं। यह फैसला राज्य स्तरीय आवासीय एवं आश्रम शैक्षणिक संस्थान समिति संचालक मंडल की बैठक में हुआ।

मंत्रालय सभागार में यह बैठक आदिम जाति तथा अनुसूचित जाति विकास मंत्री डॉ. प्रेमसाय सिंह टेकाम की अध्यक्षता में हुई। बताया गया, एकलव्य आदर्श आवासीय विद्यालय के लिए स्वीकृत प्राचार्य, उप प्राचार्य और पोस्ट ग्रेज्यूएट टीचर (PGT) के पदों की भर्ती राज्य स्तर पर होगी।

वहीं ट्रेंड ग्रेज्यूएट टीचर (TGT), ग्रंथपाल, संगीत शिक्षक, कला शिक्षक, शारीरिक शिक्षक, विशेष शिक्षक, काउंसलर, प्रयोगशाला सहायक, तकनीकी सहायक, लेखापाल, कार्यालय अधीक्षक, शैक्षणिक एवं व्यवसायिक मार्गदर्शक, छात्रावास अधीक्षक, केयरटेकर, वरिष्ठ सचिवालय सहायक, कनिष्ठ सचिवालय सहायक और चिकित्सा परिचायक के पदों की भर्ती जिला स्तर पर समिति द्वारा की जाएगी।

बैठक में बताया गया, प्रदेश के सभी एकलव्य आदर्श आवासीय विद्यालय में स्काउड एण्ड गाइड की गतिविधि शुरू की जाएंगी। बैठक में आदिम जाति तथा अनुसूचित जाति विकास विभाग की संचालक शम्मी आबिदी सहित संचालक मण्डल में शामिल वरिष्ठ अधिकारी शामिल हुए।

29 स्कूल अंग्रेजी माध्यम में संचालित होंगे

संचालक मंडल की बैठक में निर्णय लिया गया, प्रदेश में स्वीकृत 29 नवीन एकलव्य आदर्श आवासीय विद्यालय को अंग्रेजी माध्यम से संचालित किया जाएगा। अधिकारियों ने कहा, इस संबंध में जिला कलेक्टरों को पत्र जारी किया जा चुका है। इन विद्यालयों में सभी वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था हो गयी है।

10 स्कूलों की सीटें दोगुनी हुईं

अधिकारियों ने बताया, केंद्रीय जनजातीय कार्य मंत्रालय ने पिछले वर्षों में CCD योजना के तहत विशेष पिछड़ी जनजातियों के लिए 10 आवासीय विद्यालय स्वीकृत किए थे। पहले यह विद्यालय 6ठीं से 10वीं तक संचालित होते थे। प्रत्येक स्कूल में 100 सीटें थीं। अब इन स्कूलों में कक्षा पहली से पांचवीं तक को जोड़ा गया है। इससे सीटों की संख्या 100 से बढ़कर 200 हो जाएगी।

शिक्षकों के प्रशिक्षण पर भी जोर

आदिम जाति तथा अनुसूचित जाति विकास विभाग के सचिव डीडी सिंह ने कहा, एकलव्य आदर्श आवासीय विद्यालय में शिक्षा की गुणवत्ता को सुधारने के लिए शिक्षकों को प्रशिक्षण देना होगा। प्रदेश में संचालित इन आवासीय विद्यालयों में अधोसंरचना, शैक्षणिक गतिविधि, परीक्षा परिणाम, स्टाफ आदि के अनुसार रैंकिंग की जानी चाहिए। कम रैंकिंग वाले विद्यालयों में आने वाली दिक्कतों को दूर किया जाएगा। इसके लिए अन्य प्रदेश के अच्छे स्कूलों का अध्ययन भ्रमण भी किया जा सकता है।

