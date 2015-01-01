पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एनजीटी के फैसले के बाद प्रदेश में सख्ती:छत्तीसगढ़ में दिवाली पर रात 8 से 10 बजे तक सिर्फ दो घंटे ही फोड़ सकेंगे पटाखे

नई दिल्ली/​​​​​​​रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
एनजीटी ने दिवाली पर विषैली हवा को नियंत्रित करने के लिए सोमवार को सख्त फैसला किया है। उसने 10 नवंबर से 30 नवंबर तक दिल्ली-एनसीआर के साथ उन सभी शहरों/कस्बों में पटाखे बेचने और इस्तेमाल पर राेक लगा दी है, जहां पिछले साल नवंबर में हवा विषैली थी। इस सख्ती के बाद छत्तीसगढ़ सरकार ने दिवाली समेत छठ, गुरु पर्व, क्रिसमस और नए साल के लिए पटाखों के उपयोग की समय सीमा निर्धारित कर दी है। इसके अनुसार प्रदेश में रात 8 से 10 बजे तक सिर्फ दो घंटे तक ही पटाखे फोड़े जा सकेंगे। वहीं सीरीज पटाखे व लड़ियों की निर्माण, बिक्री व उपयोग बैन कर दिया गया है। इस संबंध में मुख्य सचिव आरपी मंडल ने सभी कलेक्टरों को पत्र लिखा है। इसके अनुसार ऐसे शहर जहां वायु गुणवत्ता का स्तर अच्छा या संतोषजनक है या मध्य श्रेणी का है वहां केवल हरित पटाखे ही बेचे व उपयोग में लाए जा सकेंगे।

एनजीटी ने कहा- लोग ताजी हवा में सांस लेने के हकदार, राज्यों को नोटिस
प्रदूषण और पटाखों की बिक्री पर रोक लगाने की मांग को लेकर दायर याचिकाओं पर स्वत: संज्ञान लेते हुए एनजीटी सुनवाई कर रहा है। जस्टिस गाेयल ने ये भी कहा कि देश के लोग ताजी हवा में सांस लेने के हकदार हैं। व्यावसायिक गतिविधियां बंद होने के डर से लोगों को ताजी हवा से वंचित नहीं किया जा सकता। इसके लिए अगर अधिकारी कार्रवाई नहीं करते हैं तो अदालतों को अपने अधिकार क्षेत्र का उपयोग करना ही होगा। इसके साथ ही एनजीटी ने सभी राज्यों व केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों से कहा कि प्रदूषण का मुकाबला करने के लिए अपने यहां अभियान चलाएं। राज्यों के प्रदूषण कंट्रोल बोर्ड एयर क्वालिटी पर का अध्ययन करेंगे और इसकी रिपोर्ट एनजीटी को भेजी जाए।

त्योहारसमय
दीपावलीरात 8 से दस बजे तक
छठ पूजासुबह 6 बजे से 8 बजे तक
गुरु पर्वरात 8 से 10 बजे तक
नव वर्षरात 11.55 से 12.30 बजे तक
क्रिसमसरात 11.55 से 12.30 बजे तक

एनजीटी ने अपने फैसले में कहा है कि जिन शहरों में हवा की गुणवत्ता मध्यम दर्जे की है, वहां ग्रीन पटाखे बिक सकेंगे। ऐसे शहरों में दिवाली और गुरूपर्व पर रात 8 बजे से रात 10 बजे तक पटाखे फोड़ने की अनुमति रहेगी।

