राज्य में कोरोना:छत्तीसगढ़ में हर 10 लाख लोगों में कोरोना संक्रमण का औसत देश-दुनिया से ज्यादा, स्पीकर महंत समेत प्रदेश में 1605 नए संक्रमित

रायपुर16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राजनांदगांव में सैंपल लेते स्वास्थ्यकर्मी।
  • 19 मरीजों की मौत भी

अमिताभ अरुण दुबे | छत्तीसगढ़ में हर 10 लाख की आबादी में अब कोरोना मरीजों की औसत संख्या 9400 से अधिक हो गई है। यह देश में आबादी के अनुसार कोरोना मरीजों के राष्ट्रीय औसत और दुनिया के औसत से अधिक है। 10 लाख लोगों में देशभर का औसत 7433 मरीज और दुनिया में 8500 मरीजों का है। लेकिन देश के कुछ राज्य ऐसे हैं, जहां कोरोना संक्रमण छत्तीसगढ़ से बहुत अधिक है, फिर भी कम संक्रमण वाले राज्यों की वजह से राष्ट्रीय औसत कम हुआ है। दिल्ली अब भी देश में कोरोना संक्रमण के मामले में सबसे ऊपर है।

वहां 10 लाख की आबादी में 30500 लोग संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। यह औसत केरल में 19 हजार, आंध्रप्रदेश में 16500, महाराष्ट्र में 15418, कर्नाटक में 13500 और तमिलनाडु में 10500 से अधिक है। आबादी के अनुपात में इस औसत के जरिए कोरोना संक्रमण किस तरह फैल रहा है, इसकी स्थिति दर्शाई जाती है। हालांकि यूपी में ये औसत 2500 और मध्यप्रदेश में 2700 के आसपास है। भास्कर ने कोविड-19 डैशबोर्ड के विशेषज्ञों द्वारा किए गए विश्लेषण में से यह बातें निकाली हैं। इसके अनुसार 10 लाख की आबादी में संक्रमण के लिहाज से टॉप पर रहने वाले दिल्ली में एक्टिव मरीजों का प्रतिशत 2.5 पर है। जबकि छत्तीसगढ़ की बात करें तो यहां अभी भी ये औसत साढ़े सात के आसपास रह रहा है। यानी 100 कंफर्म केस में सात लोग उपचाररत हैं। जबकि दिल्ली में सौ संक्रमितों में से केवल तीन लोग ही सक्रिय मरीज है।

आंध्र में एक्टिव केस कम
कोरोना की स्थिति का आंकलन करने के लिए निर्धारित किए गए छह तरह के पैमानों के लिहाज से आंध्रप्रदेश में प्रति दस लाख की आबादी में साढ़े सोलह हजार से ज्यादा लोग पॉजिटिव हैं। जबकि यहां एक्टिव केस की दर 0.5 प्रतिशत पर अा गई है। इस तुलना में आंध्रप्रदेश में छत्तीसगढ़ से 7496 मरीज प्रति दस लाख आबादी में ज्यादा हैं। लेकिन एक्टिव केस के मामले में छत्तीसगढ़ काफी आगे है क्योंकि यहां एक्टिव केस 7 प्रतिशत से अधिक हैं।

10 लाख आबादी से ऐसे समझिए

  • छत्तीसगढ़ में 9400 को संक्रमण
  • देश का औसत 7433 मरीजों का
  • दुनिया में 8500 पाॅजिटिव केस

स्पीकर महंत समेत प्रदेश में 1605 नए संक्रमित, 19 मरीजों की मौत भी
रायपुर | प्रदेश में मंगलवार को कोरोना के 1605 नए संक्रमित और मिले हैं। इसमें रायपुर के 292 नए केस भी शामिल हैं। रायपुर में दो समेत 19 मौतें भी हुई हैं। दिसंबर में सर्वाधिक 200 पॉजिटिव प्रतिदिन की औसत से रायपुर जिले में मिल रहे हैं। 15 दिन में लगभग 3 हजार से ज्यादा मरीज मिल चुके हैं। पहला पीक गुजरने के बाद कोरोना से मौत के मामले अब 28 में केवल 10 जिलों में सिमट कर रहे हैं।

बीते 15 दिन में बारह से ज्यादा जिलों में कोरोना से मौत का एक भी मामला सामने नहीं आया है। दिसंबर के 15 दिनों में हर दिन मिल रहे पॉजिटिव की संख्या और औसत में नारायणपुर जिले में 2.35 यानी दो मरीज प्रतिदिन का औसत आ रहा है।

बीते पंद्रह दिन में यहां तीस से ज्यादा मरीज मिले हैं। बीजापुर में औसतन 8 मरीज रोज मिल रहे हैं। जबकि जशपुर में औसतन बीस मरीज रोजाना आ रहे हैं। इस पूरे पखवाड़े में रायपुर, नांदगांव, बालोद, बलौदाबाजार, महासमुंद, रायगढ़,कोरबा, जांजगीर चांपा जैसे जिलों में मौत के मामले आ रहे हैं।

कोरोना की स्थिति आंकड़ो में

  • औसत के लिहाज से टॉप पर रायपुर 200 मरीज रोज
  • औसत के लिहाज से सबसे कम नारायणपुर 2 मरीज हर दिन
