13 हजार करोड़ का मेगा इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर प्लान:अगले 3 साल में हर विधानसभा में स्कूल-आंगनबाड़ी, अस्पताल तक बनेंगी पक्की सड़कें

रायपुर2 घंटे पहले
फाइल फोटो।

प्रदेश सरकार अगले तीन साल में सड़क, पुल -पुलियों के निर्माण और मरम्मत के लिए अब तक सबसे बड़ा मेगा इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर प्लान लाने जा रही है। इसके तहत प्रदेश के 90 विधानसभाओं के हर गांव में पक्की सड़कों का जाल बिछाया जाएगा। पहुंच विहीन स्कूल- कालेज हो या आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र, अस्पताल, धान संग्रहण केंद्र या फिर हाट बाजार और मेला स्थल सभी को पक्की सड़कों से जोड़ा जाएगा। इस पर 13 हजार करोड़ खर्च करेगी। इसके तहत मुख्यमंत्री सुगम सड़क योजना में लास्ट माइल कनेक्टिविटी की जाएगी। सीएम भूपेश बघेल के निर्देश पर पूरे प्रदेश में सड़कों को बनाने और उनकी मरम्मत कराने के लिए पीडब्लूडी विभाग ने यह प्लान तैयार किया है। राज्य में पुल- पुलिया सड़क के 4050 कामों को मंजूरी मिल चुकी है। सड़कों और पुल- पुलिया को बनाने के लिए सरकार में बजट का प्रावधान तो करेगी ही साथ ही वित्तीय संस्थाओं से लोन भी लेगी। 768 कामों के लिए छत्तीसगढ़ सड़क विकास निगम 8 हजार 400 करोड़ रुपए खर्च करेगी जबकि 5500 करोड़ का बैंक आदि से लोन लिया जाएगा। 2020-21 में 274 कामाें के लिए 1930 करोड़ 37 लाख रुपए मंजूर किए गए हैं। बता दें कि सरकार ने सड़कों और पुलों के लिए 4050 कामों के लिए 13 हजार 230 करोड़ रुपए मंजूर किए हैं।

सीएम सुगम सड़क योजना के तहत 2169 कामों के लिए 250 करोड़ रुपए खर्च किए जाएंगे। राज्य में यह योजना इसी साल 19 जून को शुरू की गई है। राज्य में बनने वाली सभी सड़कें अब डबल लेन की होंगी। पीडब्लूडी विभाग द्वारा तैयार की गई इस योजना के तहत प्रदेश के सभी सरकारी भवनों को मुख्य मार्ग से पक्की सड़कों से जोड़ा जाएगा। इसमें सभी पुरानी सड़कों का मरम्मत और नई पक्की सड़कों को बनाया जाएगा। योजना के तहत विधानसभावार राशि मंजूर की जा रही है।
एडीबी बनाएगी 30 किमी लंबी सड़क
इन सड़कों को बनाने एशियन डेवलपमेंट बैंक (एडीबी) की भी मदद ली जाएगी। एडीबी परियोजना के तहत लगभग 30 किलोमीटर लंबी सड़क बनाई जाएगी। इन सड़कों को बनाने में 73 करोड़ रुपए खर्च होंगे। मई 2022 तक सड़क का काम पूरा करने के लिए कहा गया है।

स्थानीय युवाओं को काम की जिम्मेदारी
सरकार ने स्थानीय बेरोजगार युवाओं को रोजगार उपलब्ध कराने की भी योजना तैयार की है। इसके तहत अब निर्माण कार्यों में 50 लाख रुपए तक के ठेके युवाओं को दिया जाएगा। इसके लिए विभाग ने वर्तमान में लागू पंजीयन प्रणाली के ए, बी, सी, डी के बाद बाद अब नई श्रेणी ई को जोड़ा गया है। जिसके तहत स्थानीय युवा पंजीयन करा सकेंगे।

गांव के कच्चे रास्ते भी होंगे पक्के
बरसात के दिनों में गांवों की शहरों से कनेक्टिविटी बनी रहे इसके लिए पीडब्लूडी विभाग राज्य में धरसा विकास योजना शुरू करने जा रहा है। इसे भी शीघ्र ही लागू किया जाएगा। इसके तहत गांव के कच्चे रास्तों (धरसों) को पक्का किया जाएगा ताकि गांव के लोग और मवेशी बारिश के दिनों में भी आसानी से आ जा सके।

मेगा इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर प्लान तैयार
"मुख्यमंत्री के निर्देश पर अब तक का सबसे बड़ा मेगा इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर प्लान तैयार किया गया है। मंत्रालय स्तर पर गहन योजना बनाई जा रही है। अगले तीन साल में योजना को पूरा करने का लक्ष्य है।"
- सिद्धार्थ कोमल परदेशी, सचिव पीडब्लूडी

