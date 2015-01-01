पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मेडिकल कॉलेज में एडमिशन पर विवाद:नीट के उम्मीदवारों की कुंडली सीडी में, इसे देखते नहीं, इसलिए डोमिसाइल पर बवाल

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।
  • रिजल्ट जारी होने के 15 दिन बाद पूरी जानकारी भेज चुका नीट, यहां नहीं देखी गई सीडी

पीलूराम साहू | नेशनल एलिजबिलिटी कम इंट्रेंस टेस्ट (नीट) की परीक्षा में देशभर से जितने भी छात्र बैठते हैं, उनकी पूरी कुंडली एक सीडी में स्टोर रहती है। अर्थात उस परीक्षार्थी ने नीट में कितना स्कोर किया? डोमिसाइल कहां का है? फार्म किस राज्य से जमा हुआ और कहां के मूल निवासी प्रमाणपत्र उसके पास हैं वगैरह...। छात्र जिस प्रदेश में दाखिला लेगा, वहां का चिकित्सा शिक्षा विभाग इसका अध्ययन कर सकता है। छत्तीसगढ़ के मेडिकल कालेज में सीटों के आवंटन के बाद डोमिसाइल को लेकर मचे बवाल के बाद मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल को हस्तक्षेप करना पड़ा, तब जाकर मामला सुलझा। लेकिन भास्कर की पड़ताल और जानकारों के मुताबिक प्रदेश के डीएमई (चिकित्सा शिक्षा विभाग) को किसी परीक्षार्थी से जानकारी लेने के बजाय इस सीडी का अध्ययन कर लेना चाहिए था। यह पहले से नहीं किया जा रहा है, हर परीक्षार्थी की जांच हो नहीं पा रही है, इसलिए डोमिसाइल के मामले में इस बार प्रदेश में बवाल मचा हुआ है।
इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन (आईएमए) के साथ कुछ पैरेंट्स ने तीन दिन पहले यह मुद्दा उठाया था क्योंकि वे दूसरे राज्यों के छात्रों को यहां के मेडिकल कालेजों में सीटें आवंटित होने से बिफर गए थे। ऐसे 14 से ज्यादा छात्रों की जानकारी आ रही है। मामला इतना बढ़ा कि सीएम को दखल देना पड़ा है। इसके बाद रविवार को डीएमई की अध्यक्षता में हुई बैठक में नीट के दौरान फार्म में निवास राज्य वाले फार्म जमा करना अनिवार्य किया गया है। भास्कर की पड़ताल में पता चला कि नेशनल टेस्ट एजेंसी (एनटीए) नीट का रिजल्ट जारी हाेने के 10 से 15 दिनाें बाद हर राज्याें काे सीडी जारी करती है। सीडी इतनी गाेपनीय हाेती है कि इसे लेने के लिए डीएमई कार्यालय के अधिकारी दिल्ली जाते हैं। बंद लिफाफे में सीडी खोलने का पासवर्ड भी रहता है। वहां से सीडी लेकर आते हैं और डीएमई के सामने पासवर्ड का लिफाफा खोला जाता है। इसके बाद क्वालिफाइड छात्रों से ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाया जाता है।

सीडी के बाद भी डीएमई जारी नहीं कर पाया मेरिट लिस्ट
नीट की सीडी होने के बाद डीएमई कार्यालय नीट की मेरिट सूची जारी नहीं कर पाता। जबकि छग के सारे छात्रों की सूची उनके पास होती है। मेहनत से बचने के लिए छात्रों के ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन के बाद मेरिट सूची जारी की जाती है। जबकि कई राज्य सीडी मिलने के एक से दो दिन बाद मेरिट सूची जारी कर देता है। इसमें पड़ोसी राज्य मध्यप्रदेश भी शामिल है। अधिकारियों का तर्क है कि सीडी में बहुत से नाम होते हैं, जिसको मेरिट के अनुसार जारी करना आसान नहीं है। जबकि सारा काम कंप्यूटर में होता है। जानकारों के अनुसार सीडी से छग के छात्रों की पूरी सूची, वो भी मेरिट के अनुसार, निकालना बहुत ही आसान है।

वेरिफाई कर सीटें बांटते तो नहीं होती गफलत
डीएमई के अधिकारी या काउंसिलिंग कमेटी में बैठे जिम्मेदार अधिकारी सीडी में छात्रों का डोमिसाइल वेरिफाई कर आवंटन सूची जारी करते तो इतनी गफलत ही नहीं होती। जानकारों का कहना है कि जो मेरिट में आए हैं, उनका वेरिफाई करना आसान है। यही नहीं प्रदेश में एमबीबीएस की 1220 सीटें हैं, जिनमें 1045 सीटों को मान्यता मिली है। यानी 1045 छात्रों की वेरिफाई करना कुछ घंटे का काम है। जो विवाद हो रहा है, वह नहीं होता। वैसे दूसरे राज्यों के छात्रों को एडमिशन का विवाद नया नहीं है। पहले भी छात्र मामले को लेकर हाईकोर्ट गए थे। एक अफसर का कहना है कि सीडी से महज आधे घंटे में छग की पूरी लिस्ट निकल सकती है।

"जिन छात्रों को मेडिकल सीटों का आवंटन किया गया है, नीट के रिजल्ट की सूची से उनकी जानकारियों का मिलान कर रहे हैं। ऐसे 6 से 7 छात्रों की जानकारी मिली है, जो दूसरे राज्य के हैं। ऐसे लोगों की जांच की जाएगी। सीडी में छात्र के नाम के साथ राज्य का नाम होता है, लेकिन यह डोमिसाइल नहीं होता।"
-डॉ. जितेंद्र तिवारी, प्रवक्ता डीएमई

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें