सार्थक दिवाली:टीचर-साथियों की वनग्राम में बच्चों के साथ दिवाली, सैलरी भी उनकी सुविधा के लिए डोनेट

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
संदीप राजवाड़े | सरकारी स्कूल के एक टीचर और साथियों ने दिवाली को सार्थक करने के लिए ऐसी पहल की है कि पिछले 8 साल से घने जंगल के गांव मसानडबरी के बच्चों के साथ त्योहार मना रहे हैं। टीचर निकेष शर्मा और दोस्त दिवाली को सुबह गांव के लिए निकलते हैं और साथ में होता है पटाखे-मिठाई के अलावा बच्चों की जरूरत का छोटा-मोटा सामान। निकेष जब धमतरी के नगरी इलाके में पदस्थ थे, तब उन्होंने यह सिलसिला शुरू किया था। दो साल से रायपुर में हैं, लेकिन दोस्तों के साथ मसानडबरा जाने का सिलसिला बरकरार है। खास बात ये है कि टीचर और दोस्त अपनी एक-एक माह की सैलरी भी गांव के बच्चों की जरूरत के लिए तब से डोनेट करते आ रहे हैं। इस बार सबने मिलकर गांव के स्कूल में कंप्यूटर खरीदने के लिए पैसे लगाए हैं।
बेहद संरक्षित तथा राष्ट्रपति की गोद ली हुई कमार जनजाति के लोगों के इस गांव में कोई हिंदी और छत्तीसगढ़ी ठीक तरह से बोल-समझ नहीं पाता। वह अपनी बोली में बात करते हैं। इस गांव की पूरी अर्थव्यवस्था का आधार जंगल है। पूरा परिवार सुबह जंगल चला जाता है, वहां से जरूरत की चीज लेकर शाम को लौट आता है। वे इसी का उपयोग करते हैं। जाहिर है, इस दिनचर्या में उनके पास बच्चों की शिक्षा के लिए समय और जागरुकता, दोनों नहीं है। लेकिन पिछले 7-8 साल में यह नजारा बदला है। गांव में स्कूल है और बच्चे पढ़ने जा रहे हैं। कुछ बच्चे कस्बाई इलाकों में भी पढ़ने के लिए निकले हैं। यह संभव हुआ है कि पंचायत सहायक शिक्षक निकेष और उनके नगरी में रहनेवाले दोस्त रोहित यादव, हुलास सूर्याकर, कुंदन कश्यप, बसंत कुमार, मैनुद्दीन खान, सतानंद साहू, ओंकार, टाकेश, टेमन तथा अन्य। सभी इस बार भी धनतेरस यानी शुक्रवार को गांव जा रहे हैं। उनके पास गांव की जरूरत का बहुत सारा सामान है। सब मिलकर उसे जरूरतमंद बच्चों को बांटेंगे, फिर दिवाली मनाकर लौटेंगे।

गांव का लड़का कालेज जाने लगा
निकेष के मुताबिक इस गांव में पिछले एक दशक में हालात बिलकुल बदल गए हैं। गांव का मुकेश कुमार कालेज जा रहा है। वह गांव के स्कूल में बच्चों को निशुल्क पढ़ा भी रहा है। दूसरे कमार युवा भी इससे प्रेरित हुए हैं। निकेष ने बताया कि वे और दोस्त 2013 से दिवाली को गांव जा रहे हैं। बच्चे अब हमारा इंतजार करने लगे हैं और जाते ही उनकी खुशी दोगुनी हो जाती है। सभी कुछ न कुछ रकम मिलाते हैं। इस बार पंचायत शिक्षकों का संविलियन हुआ है इसलिए सबने एक माह की सैलरी या उससे बराबर राशि जमा की है, ताकि स्कूल के लिए कंप्यूटर खरीदे जाएं।

रात में रुककर समझाना पड़ा
निकेष ने बताया कि इस गांव में शिक्षा को लेकर लोगों को बड़ी सुबह समझाना पड़ा। लौटने के बाद रात में बातचीत की गई और इसके लिए रात में रुकना भी पड़ा। ऐसा महीनों तक चला, इसके बाद वे पढ़ाने के लिए तैयार भी हुए। यह सिलसिला चला, तब जिले के अफसर व शिक्षा विभाग की नजर भी इस स्कूल पर गई।

