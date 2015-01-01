पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयकर विभाग की कार्रवाई:छत्तीसगढ़-मध्यप्रदेश में एड एजेंसियों पर आयकर छापा, कोविड-19 स्टिकर लगी कारों में पहुंचे अफसर

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
आयकर विभाग ने शुक्रवार को छत्तीसगढ़ और मध्यप्रदेश, दोनों राज्यों में काम करने वाली दो विज्ञापन एजेंसियों के रायपुर-बिलासपुर स्थित लगभग 10 ठिकानों पर छापे मारकर जांच शुरू कर दी। छापे की भनक न लगे, इसलिए आयकर की टीमें कारों में कोविड-19 के स्टिकर लगाकर पहुंचीं। विज्ञापन एजेंसियों में पहली बार कर चोरियों का खुलासा होने के संकेत हैं।

छापे मध्यप्रदेश के भोपाल और इंदौर शहरों में भी दर्जनभर ठिकानों पर जारी हैं। कार्रवाई में मिली अनुपातहीन संपत्ति का खुलासा नहीं हुआ है। संकेत मिले हैं कि जांच दो दिन और चलेगी। आईटी इनवेंस्टिगेटिंग विंग एमपी-सीजी के तीन दर्जन अफसरों ने सुबह-सुबह व्यापक इंटरप्राइजेस और एएसए विज्ञापन एजेंसियों के रायपुर में टाटीबंध, गुरुनानक चौक व मैग्नेटो माल स्थित दफ्तरों में धावा बोला। टीम के साथ पुलिस जवान थे। फोर्स दफ्तरों में भी तैनात है। संकेत मिले हैं कि दस्तावेजों की जांच में काफी संदिग्ध ट्रांजेक्शन मिलने लगा है। कंप्यूटरों का रिकार्ड भी खंगाला जा रहा है।

व्यापक और एएसए में जांच के बाद पता चला है कि दोनों फर्म आपस में बिजनेस में मदद कर रही थीं। इनका भोपाल कनेक्शन निकलने पर वहां संजय प्रगट की एजेंसी विजय फोर्स को भी जांच के दायरे में लिया गया है। बिलासपुर में भी कुछ ठिकानों पर जांच की जा रही है। बताते हैं कि एमपी में चल रही जांच को छत्तीसगढ़ के 22 अधिकारी अंजाम दे रहे हैं।

खबरों के अनुसार एमपी भाजपा के आला नेता की लिखित शिकायत पर यह कार्रवाई की गई है। इन नेता ने व्यापक एडवाइजर्स की शिकायत की थी। जिसने मात्र 10 सालों में दो राज्यों में भारी भरकम बिजनेस खड़ा कर लिया था। इसके संचालक मुकेश श्रीवास्तव बताए गए हैं। इनसे कारोबारी संबंधों को देखते हुए रायपुर के एएसए एडवर्टाइजर्स को भी घेरे में लिया गया है। दोनों फर्मों के संचालकों के रसूखदारों से अच्छे संपर्क सामने आए हैं।

