पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chhattisgarh
  • Increase Or DA To Employees, Decision Today tomorrow, Preliminary Discussion Between CM Bhupesh And ACS Of Finance Department

पौने चार लाख कर्मचारियों के लिए बड़ी खबर:कर्मचारियों को इंक्रीमेंट या डीए, फैसला आज-कल में, सीएम भूपेश व वित्त विभाग के एसीएस के बीच प्रारंभिक चर्चा

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

प्रदेश के पौने चार लाख अधिकारी-कर्मचारियों को सरकार महंगाई भत्ते की तीसरी किस्त देगी। इससे बाजार में 500 करोड़ रुपए आएंगे। जनवरी-19 से महंगाई भत्ता नहीं दिया गया है। इसमें से एक किस्त के पेमेंट को लेकर सीएम भूपेश बघेल और एसीएस वित्त के बीच प्रारंभिक चर्चा हो चुकी है। इसका भुगतान होने पर कोरोना से संकट में आए कर्मचारी और परिवार दीपावली अच्छे से मना पाएंगे। डीए देने पर सरकारी खजाने पर करीब 300 करोड़ रुपए का भार आएगा। डीई की तीन किस्तों के पेमेंट को लेकर कर्मचारी संगठन ने सरकार पर दबाव बढ़ा दिया है। उनका कहना है कि कोरोना ने काफी आर्थिक नुकसान किया है। इससे उबरने के प्रयास हो रहे हैं।

सरकार अपने चुनावी वादे पूरे करने कर्ज ले रही है। एक नवंबर को किसानों को न्याय योजना का 1500 करोड़ रुपए भुगतान किया जाएगा। सातवां वेतनमान लागू होने के बाद तत्कालीन भाजपा सरकार ने इसके एरियर्स का भुगतान 6 किस्तों में करने का ऐलान किया था। इसमें एक किस्त रमन सरकार और दूसरी किस्त भूपेश सरकार ने दे दी है। तीसरी किस्त जनवरी में देनी थी। तीसरी किस्त मिलने पर कर्मचारियों की दिवाली की खुशियां बढ़ जाएंगी, क्योंकि एक कर्मचारी को 6 हजार से 25 हजार रुपए तक मिलेंगे। यह भी खबर है कि उच्च स्तर पर विचार-विमर्श चल रहा है कि कर्मचारियों को सातवें वेतनमान का एरियर्स की पहली किस्त भी दी जा सकती है। एरियर्स की एक किस्त देने पर 500 करोड़ लगेंगे।

कर्मचारियों ने सरकार के खाते में निकाला अपना हिसाब-किताब

  • 2019 में 5% डीए न मिलने से 650 करोड़ का कर्मचारियों को नहीं मिला।
  • 7वें वेतनमान के एरियर्स की तीसरी किस्त न मिलने से 250 करोड़ अटका।
  • 1 जुलाई 2019 के लंबित डीए से 625 करोड़ कर्मचारियों को मिलना बाकी।
  • 1 जुलाई 2020 से रोकी वेतनवृद्धि से 540 करोड़ रुपए का नुकसान।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन् 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें