  Indian Railway | Pooja Special Train Will Run Between Hyderabad To Darbhanga From November 11, Will Reach Bilaspur On November 12

सुविधा:दीपावली और छठ पर्व के लिए हैदराबाद से दरभंगा के बीच चलेगी पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेन; होगा सिर्फ एक फेरा

बिलासपुर10 मिनट पहले
हैदराबाद से दरभंगा के बीच पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेन 11 नवंबर से चलेगी और अगले दिन 12 नवंबर की दोपहर बिलासपुर पहुंचेगी।
  • हैदराबाद से 11 नवंबर को चलकर अगले दिन दोपहर 2.30 बजे पहुंचेगी बिलासपुर
  • वापसी में 15 नवंबर को दरभंगा से छूटकर सुबह 6.25 बजे बिलासपुर पहुंचेगी

दीपावली और छठ पर्व पर होने वाली भीड़ को देखते हुए रेलवे ने हैदराबाद से दरभंगा पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेन चलाने का निर्णय लिया है। यह ट्रेन सिर्फ एक फेरे के लिए चलेगी। ट्रेन 07009 नंबर हैदराबाद से 11 नवंबर और नंबर 07010 दरभंगा से 15 नवंबर को छूटेगी। यात्रियों की सुविधा के लिए ट्रेन का समय भी जारी किया गया है।

इसके तहत हैदराबाद-दरभंगा स्पेशल 11 नवंबर बुधवार को रात 10.05 बजे हैदराबाद से छूटकर 10.26 बजे सिकंदराबाद, रात 12.23 बजे काजीपेट, मंचेरियाल, सिरपुर, बल्लारशाह, गोंदिया, दुर्ग, रायपुर रुकते हुए अगले दिन दोपहर 2.30 बजे बिलासपुर पहुंचेगी। यहां से झारसुगुड़ा, राउरकेला होते ही रात 10.40 बजे रांची और दोपहर 1.40 बजे दरंभगा पहुंचेगी।

ट्रेन में दो एसी के साथ 19 कोच की सुविधा
ट्रेन 15 नवंबर रविवार को दरभंगा से सुबह 8 बजे छूटकर अगले दिन सुबह 6.25 बजे बिलासपुर पहुंचेगी। इस ट्रेन में दो एसी थ्री, एक एसी टू टायर, एक एसी फर्स्ट कम एसी टू टायर, 13 स्लीपर व दो सामान्य कोच की सुविधा दी गई है। साथ ही यह भी निर्देश दिए हैं कि ट्रेन में उन्हीं यात्रियों को सफर की अनुमति दी जाएगी जिनकी कंफर्म बर्थ है।

छत्तीसगढ़ स्पेशल ट्रेन में आज से पेंट्रीकार की सुविधा
अमृतसर-छत्तीसगढ़ स्पेशल ट्रेन में बुधवार से पेंट्रीकार की सुविधा शुरू हो रही है। अभी तक इस ट्रेन में पेंट्रीकार का कोच बंद था। इसके स्पेशल ट्रेन बनने के कारण आईआरसीटीसी को नए सिरे से टेंडर करना था, लेकिन देरी हो गई। इसी बीच रेलवे ने ट्रेन के परिचालन की शुरुआत कर दी। हालांकि पेंट्रीकार से सिर्फ पैकेट बंद सामान ही बिकेगा।

