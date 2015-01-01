पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राजधानी में भूमाफिया सक्रिय:लॉकडाउन में हुई में अंधाधुंध अवैध प्लाटिंग, 3 माह में रायपुर और आसपास के क्षेत्र में 150 एकड़ जमीन करवाई गई खाली

रायपुर । असगर खान/ठाकुरराम यादव41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोरोना काल में निर्माण गतिविधियां ठप थीं और पूरा सरकारी अमला इस बीमारी के प्रोटोकाॅल के पालन में जुटा था, लेकिन इस सूनेपन का राजधानी के भूमाफिया ने जबर्दस्त फायदा उठाया और आउटर में अंधाधुंध प्लाटिंग कर डाली है। पिछले 3 माह में नगर निगम के अलग-अलग जोन दस्तों ने आउटर की 150 एकड़ अवैध प्लाटिंग सड़कें काटकर खाली करवाई हैं और अनुमान है कि इतनी ही अवैध प्लाटिंग और मिल सकती है। प्रशासन का बड़ा सिरदर्द यह है कि इनमें से कुछ भूमाफिया ने अवैध तरीके से प्लाट काटे और मुरुम की सड़कें बनाकर इन्हें बेच भी दिया है। खसरा बिठाकर रजिस्ट्री कर दी गई और सादे कागज में नक्शा बनाकर प्लाट नंबर डाल दिए गए हैं।

निगम ने प्रशासन ने ब्योरा मांगा है कि जिनकी अवैध प्लाटिंग हटाई गई, वह जमीन किनके नाम पर है, सरकारी जमीन कितनी है और कितने लोग रजिस्ट्री करवा चुके हैं।

कोरोना काल में राजधानी में भूमाफिया के इस कारनामे को अवैध प्लाटिंग का अब तक का सबसे बड़ा खेल माना जा रहा है। भास्कर टीम ने राजधानी के 10 जोन के अलावा अलग-अलग पटवारी हल्कों से यह ब्योरा इकट्ठा किया है कि पिछले 3 माह में कितनी अवैध प्लाटिंग पर कार्रवाई हो चुकी है। इसी में चौंकाने वाले आंकडे सामने आ रहे हैं। आउटर में निगम के जोनल नगर निवेश दस्तों ने 1 से लेकर 10 एकड़ तक के प्लाट पर बनाई गई मुरुम की सड़कों को काटा है। बड़ी-बड़ी पॉश कॉलोनियों के आसपास भी अवैध प्लाटिंग की गई है। इसमें कई रसूखदारों के नाम भी आ रहे हैं। ज्यादातर अवैध प्लाटिंग आउटर में है।

सभी मामलों में एक ही तरीका
अवैध प्लाटिंग की जांच में भूमाफिया की लगभग एक सी कार्यप्रणाली आ रही है। लगभग सभी मामलों में भूमाफिया ने ऐसी सरकारी जमीन तलाशी, जो बरसों से खाली है। फिर उससे लगी एक या आधा एकड़ जमीन खरीद ली। सरकारी जमीन को अपनी भूमि में मिलाया और सबकी प्लाटिंग करके रोड काट दी। अवैध प्लाटिंग पर कार्रवाई करनेवाली एजेंसियां नगर निगम, टाउन प्लानिंग या राजस्व अमला है। लेकिन जब तक शिकायत नहीं होती, कार्रवाई नहीं की जाती। इसीलिए पिछले तीन माह में अवैध प्लाटिंग के जितने भी मामले आए, अधिकांश में बाउंड्रीवाल, सड़कें और बिजली खंभे तक लग रहे थे। हालांकि इस बार निगम ने पक्के निर्माण भी गिरा दिए हैं।

2 हफ्ते में बड़ी कार्रवाइयां

  • वॉलफोर्ट सिटी चंगोराभाठा के पास 10 एकड़ जमीन पर अवैध प्लाटिंग।
  • कबीरनगर में एक लाख स्केवयर फीट से अवैध कब्जा हटाया गया।
  • सरोना में शीतला तालाब के पास 40 हजार वर्गफीट से कब्जा हटाया।
  • चाणक्य कॉलेज के पास डूमरतालाब 40000 वर्गफीट से कब्जा हटा।
  • चंगोराभाठा में 10 एकड़ जमीन पर अवैध प्लाटिंग, निर्माण तोड़ा गया।
  • दुर्गा विहार में कामरेड मुखर्जी वार्ड में 2 एकड़ जमीन का कब्जा हटाया।

भास्कर नॉलेज : अगर अभी जमीन खरीद रहे हैं, तो धोखे से बचने के लिए इतनी जांच जरूर करें

  • कोई भी प्रॉपर्टी खरीदने से पहले लिंक डॉक्यूमेंट चेक करें। यानी यह देखें कि प्रॉपर्टी कितने बार खरीदी-बेची गई।
  • जिससे भी प्रॉपर्टी खरीद रहे हैं, उससे पुरानी रजिस्ट्री की कॉपी ले लें। चेक करें कि दोनों डीटेल मिलते हैं या नहीं।
  • प्रॉपर्टी बेचने वाले का आइडेंटिटी प्रूफ देखें और डॉक्यूमेंट्स के साथ मैच करें। पावर ऑफ अटॉर्नी की कॉपी भी लें।
  • जिस जमीन को खरीद रहे हैं, उसका रिकॉर्ड खंगालें। खेती की जमीन है तो डॉक्यूमेंट्स तहसील से मिल जाएंगे।
  • केवल आवासीय उपयोग वाले इलाके में घर बनाने के लिए जमीन खरीदें। कामर्शियल या इंडस्ट्रियल में नहीं।
  • किसी टाउनशिप में प्रॉपर्टी ले रहे हैं तो लैंडयूज चेक करें। देखें कि टाउन एंड कंट्री प्लानिंग की अनुमति है या नहीं।
  • लोकल अथॉरिटी यानी निगम से नक्शा पास है या नहीं। जिस कॉलोनी में जमीन खरीद रहे हैं वो वैध है या नहीं।
  • प्रॉपर्टी खरीदने से पहले अखबार में जाहिर सूचना जरूर देना चाहिए। अक्सर लोग इसे नजरअंदाज कर देते हैं।

( जैसा तहसीलदार अमित बैक ने बताया)

हर अफसर से मांगी रिपोर्ट
"सभी राजस्व अफसरों से रिपोर्ट मांगी है कि उनके क्षेत्रों में कितनी सरकारी जमीन है और उनमें कोई अवैध निर्माण या कब्जा तो नहीं है। सभी प्लाट पर बाउंड्रीवॉल बनाने भी कहा गया है। हर सप्ताह समीक्षा की जा रही है।"
-डॉ. एस भारतीदासन, कलेक्टर

तत्काल एफआईआर
"अवैध प्लाटिंग करनेवालों से सख्ती से निपट रहे हैं। हर जोन कमिश्नर से कहा गया है कि तत्काल कार्रवाई करें और एफआईआर करवाएं। सरकारी जमीन पर कब्जा नहीं होगा। कार्रवाई के लिए वकील भी नियुक्त हैं।"
-एजाज ढेबर, महापौर रायपुर

