iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chhattisgarh
  • Naxalite In Chhattisgarh | ITBP Jawan Injured After Being Hit By IED Blast In Narayanpur; Naxalite Commander Surrenders In Bijapur

छत्तीसगढ़:नारायणपुर में आईईडी ब्लास्ट, चपेट में आकर आईटीबीपी का जवान घायल; बीजापुर में एक लाख रुपए के इनामी नक्सली कमांडर ने किया सरेंडर

जगदलपुर/बीजापुर20 मिनट पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के नारायणपुर में शुक्रवार को नक्सलियों ने आईईडी ब्लास्ट किया। इसकी चपेट में आकर आईटीबीपी का एक जवान घायल हो गया। (प्रतीकात्मक फोटो)
  • कोहामेटा और कचापाल मार्ग पर हुआ ब्लास्ट, सर्चिंग पर निकले थे जवान
  • आईटीबीपी 53वीं बटालियन का है जवान, जिला अस्पताल में कराया गया भर्ती

छत्तीसगढ़ के नारायणपुर में शुक्रवार को नक्सलियों ने आईईडी ब्लास्ट किया। इसकी चपेट में आकर आईटीबीपी का एक जवान घायल हो गया। जवान को जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। मामला कोहकामेटा थाना क्षेत्र का है। वहीं बीजापुर में एक लाख रुपए के इनामी नक्सली कमांडर ने सरेंडर किया है।

बीजापुर में नक्सली कमांडर सुखराम ओयाम ने सरेंडर कर दिया। उसके ऊपर एक लाख रुपए का इनाम था।
बीजापुर में नक्सली कमांडर सुखराम ओयाम ने सरेंडर कर दिया। उसके ऊपर एक लाख रुपए का इनाम था।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, जवान शुक्रवार सुबह सर्चिंग पर निकले थे। कोहकामेटा और कचापाल मार्ग पर नक्सलियों ने आईईडी ब्लास्ट कर दिया। इसकी चपेट में आकर 53वीं बटालियन चार्ली कंपनी का एक जवान घायल हो गया। घायल जवान का नाम मोहित कुमार है। जवान की हालत स्थिर बताई जा रही है। एसपी मोहित गर्ग ने घटना की पुष्टि की है।

नक्सली संगठन से तंग होकर पुलिस के पास पहुंचा कमांडर
वहीं दूसरी ओर बीजापुर में नक्सली कमांडर सुखराम ओयाम ने सरेंडर कर दिया। उसके ऊपर एक लाख रुपए का इनाम था। नक्सली संगठन से तंग आकर उसने पुलिस के सामने सरेंडर कर दिया। सुखराम भैरमगढ़ एरिया कमेटी के उतला मिलिशिया कमांडर के रूप में सक्रिय था। सुखराम 2005 में बाल संघम के रूप में नक्सली संगठन से जुड़ा था।

कई वारदातों और हत्याओं में रहा शामिल
एसपी कमल लोचन कश्यप ने बताया कि सुखराम ओयाम ने 2016 में ग्राम गुमलनार के सरपंच की हत्या की। पातरपारा व पुसनार के बीच पुलिस टीम पर हमला किया, जिसमें एक जवान शहीद हुआ। 2016 में ही भैरमगढ़ कोष्टापारा राहत शिविर में हमला करने की घटना में शामिल रहा। सरेंडर नक्सली को दस हजार रुपए दिए गए हैं।

