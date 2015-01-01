पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पहल:17 साल बाद जगरगुंडा में जनचौपाल, जमीन पर बैठ कलेक्टर ने सुनीं समस्याएं

नकुलनार/दंतेवाड़ाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कामरगुड़ा के ग्रामीणों से समस्या पूछते सुकमा कलेक्टर विनीत नंदनवार व दंतेवाड़ा कलेक्टर दीपक सोनी।
  • धुर नक्सल प्रभावित कामरगुड़ा में लगी जनचौपाल, आईजी सहित सुकमा और दंतेवाड़ा जिले के एसपी समेत अन्य अफसर भी आए
  • ग्रामीण सहज महसूस करें इसलिए उनके साथ बैठे अफसर

करीब 17 साल बाद नक्सल राजधानी कहे जाने वाले जगरगुंडा क्षेत्र के कामरगुड़ा में सुकमा-दंतेवाड़ा जिले के अधिकारियों ने ग्रामीणों के बीच पहुंचकर जनचौपाल लगाई। सुकमा कलेक्टर विनीत नंदनवार और दंतेवाड़ा कलेक्टर दीपक सोनी ने जमीन पर बैठकर ग्रामीणों से उनकी समस्याएं पूछी। ग्रामीणों ने दोनों कलेक्टरों को बताया उन्हें पीडीएस का राशन तीन महीने में एक बार मिलता है।

हैंडपंप खराब है, गांव में स्कूल, आंगनबाड़ी नहीं हैं और बहुत से ग्रामीणों के आधार कार्ड नहीं बन पाए हैं। जिस पर सुकमा कलेक्टर ने ग्रामीणों को सभी सदस्यों का निराकरण करने का आश्वासन दिया। कामरगुड़ा के स्कूल आंगनबाड़ी फिर से चालू करवाने की बात कही।

कामरगुड़ा में कैंप खुलने के बाद अब जगरगुंडा सड़क बहाल हो गई है, सड़क निर्माण का कार्य सुरक्षा के बीच किया जा रहा है। दो जिले के कलेक्टर के साथ-साथ आईजी सुन्दरराज पी, सीआरपीएफ सुकमा आईजी और दंतेवाड़ा जिले के डीआईजी भी अरनपुर तक चौपर में पहुंचे।

यहां से दंतेवाड़ा एसपी अभिषेक पल्लव, सुकमा एसपी केएल ध्रुव के साथ बाइक से कामरगुड़ा तक पहुंचे। आईजी सुन्दरराज पी ने कहा त्रिवेणी योजना विकास, विश्वास, सुरक्षा के साथ हम आगे बढ़ रहे हैं, नक्सलियों से बस्तर जल्द मुक्त होगा।

नक्सली विकास विरोधी हैं हम इस क्षेत्र में हाइवे सड़क बना देंगे। कामरगुड़ा पहुंचे दोनों जिले के अधिकारी ग्रामीणों के साथ ही भोजन किया और ग्रामीणों को विश्वास दिलाया कि हम आपकी सुरक्षा के लिए हैं। इस दौरान सिविक एक्शन के तहत ग्रामीणों को जरूरत का सामन सहित बीमार लोगो को दवा भी एसपी दंतेवाड़ा द्वारा दी गई।

कामरगुड़ा में महीनों से घर में तड़प रही थी कैंसर पीड़ित महिला, एसपी ने पीड़ित के घर जाकर भेजा अस्पताल

कामरगुड़ा में जब दो जिले के अधिकारियों के साथ जन चौपल चल रही थी तभी कामरगुड़ा के नंदा ने एसपी अभिषेक पल्लव को अपने घर चलने की गुजारिश की जिसके बाद एसपी पीड़िता के घर पहुंचकर महीनों से घर में पड़ी दर्द से तड़प रही महिला को देखा और तुरंत कामरगुड़ा से जिला अस्पताल भिजवाया।

जहां चौपाल उससे 4 किमी दूर हो रही थी मुठभेड़

कामरगुड़ा में एक तरफ अधिकारी और ग्रामीणों की बैठक चल रही थी और दूसरी तरफ 4 किलोमीटर दूरी पर नक्सली और जवानों की बीच मुठभेड़ हो रही थी। 2 घंटे तक जवानों और नक्सलियों के बीच मुठभेड़ हुई जिसके बाद नक्सली भाग खड़े हुए। एसपी अभिषेक पल्लव ने बताया मुठभेड़ स्थल पर खून के धब्बे और नक्सलियों का सामान बरामद हुआ है मौके से अभी जवान लौटे नहीं हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें