अच्छी नहीं लगी कॉलोनी:पुराना घर छूटा तो कांस्टेबल की पत्नी ने फंदा लगाकर दे दी जान, पुलिस कॉलोनी स्थित घर में लटका मिला शव

जांजगीर2 घंटे पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के जांजगीर में पुलिस कांस्टेबल की पत्नी ने फंदा लगाकर खुदकुशी कर ली। वह नई कॉलोनी में जाने से खुश नहीं थी। - Dainik Bhaskar
छत्तीसगढ़ के जांजगीर में पुलिस कांस्टेबल की पत्नी ने फंदा लगाकर खुदकुशी कर ली। वह नई कॉलोनी में जाने से खुश नहीं थी।
  • जांजगीर क्षेत्र के खोखरा भांठा स्थित पुलिस कॉलोनी निलयम में देर रात की घटना
  • नई कॉलोनी बनने के बाद पुलिस कर्मियों को किया गया था शिफ्ट, उसे पसंद नहीं थी

छत्तीसगढ़ के जांजगीर में मंगलवार देर रात एक पुलिस कांस्टेबल की पत्नी ने आत्महत्या कर ली। उसका शव पुलिस कॉलोनी स्थित मकान में फंदे से लटका हुआ मिला। पुलिस का कहना है कि महिला को पुरानी कॉलोनी छोड़कर नई में रहना अच्छा नहीं लग रहा था। इसके चलते उसने ऐसा कदम उठाया है। फिलहाल पुलिस ने पंचनामा भरकर शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया है। महिला के दो बच्चे भी हैं। मामला जांजगीर थाना क्षेत्र का है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, खोखरा भांठा में पुलिस वालों के लिए नई कॉलोनी निलयम बनाई गई है। इसी के क्वार्टर नंबर 100 में कांस्टेबल कुगेश पटेल अपनी पत्नी सीमा पटेल और दो बच्चों के साथ रहते हैं। उनकी ड्यूटी पुलिस वेलफेयर पेट्रोल पंप में लगी है। मंगलवार देर रात जब कुगेश की नींद खुली तो उसकी पत्नी वहां नहीं थी। वह देखने के लिए गया तो बगल के कमरे में गमछे से पंखे से उसका शव लटक रहा था।

नई कॉलोनी छोड़कर पुरानी में जाने की जिद कर रही थी सीमा
पुलिस ने बताया कि इससे पहले पूरा परिवार शाम को भीमा तालाब घूमने भी गया था। सीमा पटेल नई कॉलोनी को छोड़कर पुरानी कॉलोनी में जाने के लिए जिद करती थी। उसे यहां अच्छा नहीं लग रहा था। उसने अपने पड़ोसियों से भी यहां नहीं रहने की बात कई बार कही थी। नई कॉलोनी का पिछले साल मुख्यमंत्री ने लोकार्पण किया था। इसके बाद विभागीय अधिकारियों, कर्मचारियों और आरक्षकों को आवास आवंटित किया गया था।

