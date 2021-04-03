पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गृह क्लेश में दे दी जान:जांजगीर में देर रात झगड़े के बाद घर से निकलीं मां-बेटी, सुबह रेलवे ट्रैक पर मिले शव

जांजगीर22 दिन पहले
  • नहला थाना क्षेत्र के नहरिया बाबा मंदिर के पास की घटना, खुदकुशी करने का अंदेशा
  • पुलिस ने दोनों के शव पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजे, परिजन कुछ भी बोलने को तैयार नहीं

छत्तीसगढ़ के जांजगीर में पारिवारिक विवाद ने मां-बेटी की जान ले ली। दोनों के शव बुधवार सुबह रेलवे ट्रैक पर मिले हैं। आशंका जताई जा रही है कि दोनों ने ट्रेन के सामने आकर खुदकुशी कर ली। झगड़े के बाद देर रात दोनों घर से निकल गए थे। मामला नहला थाना क्षेत्र का है। पुलिस ने दोनों के शवों को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है। फिलहाल इस मामले में अभी परिजन कुछ बोलने को तैयार नहीं हैं।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, नवागढ़ के भैसदा निवासी गोपाल सिंह अपनी पत्नी और एक बेटी और दो बेटों के साथ जांजगीर क्षेत्र में शारदा मंगलम के पीछे किराये का मकान लेकर रहते थे। देर रात करीब 3 बजे गोपाल सिंह की पत्नी अंजू सिंह (35) अपनी बेटी ऐश्वर्या सिंह (19) के साथ एक्टिवा पर घर से निकल गईं। इसके बाद दोनों के शव नहरिया बाबा मंदिर से करीब 500 मीटर दूर रेलवे ट्रैक पर मिले।

अक्सर परिवार में होता था विवाद, पड़ोसी बोले- रात में भी शोर आ रहा था

पुलिस को उनकी एक्टिवा मंदिर के सामने ही खड़ी मिली है। आशंका है कि दोनों गाड़ी खड़ी कर पैदल ही रेलवे ट्रैक पर चांपा की ओर जा रहे थे। इसी दौरान किसी एक्सप्रेस ट्रेने टक्कर मार दी। वहीं पड़ोसियों का कहना है कि परिवार में अक्सर झगड़ा होता रहता था। देर रात भी उनके घर से झगड़े की आवाजें आ रही थीं। पुलिस ने बताया कि एश्वर्या ग्रेजुएशन फर्स्ट ईयर की छात्रा थी।

