तैयारी:किसानों के सम्मान के लिए जोगी कांग्रेस करेगी सत्याग्रह

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
धान खरीदी एक माह देर से 1 दिसंबर को शुरू होने के विरोध में जोगी कांग्रेस ने सरकार के खिलाफ मोर्चा खोलने का निर्णय लिया है। पूर्व सीएम अजीत जोगी के गृह जिले बिलासपुर में जोगी कांग्रेस धान सत्याग्रह करेगी। जोगी कांग्रेस ने रविवार को इसकी घोषणा की। पार्टी 23 नवंबर को बिलासपुर में धान सत्याग्रह करेगी। धान सत्याग्रह में पार्टी की नवनियुक्त राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्षा एवं कोटा विधायक रेणु जोगी, विधायक दल के नेता धर्मजीत सिंह और प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अमित जोगी उपस्थित रहेंगे। इस संबंध में जोगी कांग्रेस ने बिलासपुर लोकसभा के अंतर्गत 23 को ही कार्यकर्ताओं की बैठक भी बुलाई है। जोगी कांग्रेस के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अमित जोगी ने कहा कि भूपेश सरकार का पिछला रिकार्ड काफी खराब रहा है जिसे देखकर इस साल उन सभी कारणों को न दोहराया जाए इसलिए जोगी कांग्रेस पूरी तरह से सजग रहेगी। अमित ने कहा कि दूध का जला छाछ भी फूंक-फूंककर पीता है, इसलिए धान खरीदी के दौरान भूपेश सरकार की हर एक नीति की बारीकी से निगरानी की जाएगी।

तीन चरणों में कार्यक्रम
जोगी कांग्रेस सोमवार को तीन चरणों में धान सत्याग्रह करेगी। सबसे पहले दोपहर 12 बजे से 2 बजे तक कार्यकर्ता बैठक में शामिल होंगे। इसमें किसानों में धन, धान और सम्मान की रक्षा के लिए जोगी कांग्रेस के कार्यकर्ताओं को सजग व सतर्क रहने के लिए कहा जाएगा। इसके बाद चार बजे तक दूसरा चरण और चार बजे से 5 बजे अंतिम चरण होगा। अंतिम चरण में बैठक के प्रस्ताव और निर्णय पर विचार किया जाएगा।

