राजनीति:जोगी कांग्रेस के विधायक आना चाहते हैं लेकिन हम दलबदल नहीं चाहते: बघेल

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।
  • सीएम ने कहा- विधायकों के कांग्रेस प्रवेश पर हाईकमान करेंगी फैसला

जोगी कांग्रेस के विधायकों को लेकर पिछले दो दिनों से चल रही सियासत के बीच मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने आज साफ कर दिया कि जोगी कांग्रेस के विधायक कांग्रेस में आना चाहते हैं लेकिन वे दलबदल नहीं चाहते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि हमारे पास पर्याप्त विधायक हैं इसलिए हम जल्दबाजी में कोई निर्णय नहीं करना चाहते। वे आना चाहते हैं लेकिन इस पर हाईकमान को ही फैसला करना है। क्या स्थिति बनेगी क्या नहीं यह बाद में पता चलेगा। पीसीसी चीफ मोहन मरकाम ने भी कहा कि विधायकों के प्रवेश के संबंध में गुण दोष के आधार पर पार्टी नेतृत्व फैसला करेगा। दूसरी तरफ, देवव्रत सिंह ने दो टूक शब्दों में स्वीकार किया कि उनको कांग्रेस में ही अपना भविष्य दिखता है और वे उचित समय आने पर इस पर कांग्रेस में शामिल हो जाएंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि छत्तीसगढ़ में दो ही पार्टी कांग्रेस और भाजपा का भविष्य है। कांग्रेस हमारे खून में है। कांग्रेस से ही तीन बार विधायक और एक बार सांसद बना। भावनात्मक रूप से कांग्रेसी हैं लेकिन संवैधानिक रूप से जोगी कांग्रेस के विधायक हैं इसलिए अभी हम पार्टी में बने रहेंगे। यदि चार में से तीन विधायक कांग्रेस में शामिल होने पर सहमत होते हैं और कांग्रेस इस पर सहमति देती है तो हम कांग्रेस पार्टी में जाएंगे। देवव्रत ने कहा कि जोगी कांग्रेस के कांग्रेस में विलय की बात पिछले डेढ़ साल से चल रही है। स्व. अजीत जोगी जब कोमा में थे तब जोगी परिवार ने दस जनपथ में ये प्रस्ताव भेजा था कि जोगी की अंतिम इच्छा को देखते हुए जोगी कांग्रेस का कांग्रेस में विलय कर दिया जाए। रेणु जोगी खुद अहमद पटेल और वीएल राजू मिल कर आई थीं। इस संबंध में धर्मजीत सिंह ने कहा कि देवव्रत और प्रमोद कांग्रेस में जाना चाहते हैं। वे दोनों कांग्रेस में शामिल होने के प्रस्ताव के साथ मुझसे चर्चा करने आए थे लेकिन मैंने उनके प्रस्ताव को नकार दिया है। मैंने उनसे कहा कि दलबदल कानून से बचने के लिए पार्टी के तीन विधायकों को पार्टी छोड़ना हो। आप रेणु जोगी से चर्चा कर लो। यदि वे जाना चाहें तो फिर आप तीनों कांग्रेस में जा सकते हैं। मैं किसी भी हाल में कांग्रेस में शामिल नहीं होउंगा।

जोगी कांग्रेस भाजपा की बी टीम चंद्राकर ने दी है अग्रिम बधाई
मरवाही उप चुनाव के लिए प्रचार करने के लिए जाने से पहले सीएम भूपेश ने कहा कि दो दिनों के लिए मरवाही और अनुपपुर चुनाव के लिए जा रहा हूं। हर चुनाव महत्वपूर्ण होता है। मध्यप्रदेश में चुनाव परिणाम सत्ता परिवर्तन करेगा। इस वजह से वहां ज्यादा जोर है। मरवाही चुनाव में जोगी कांग्रेस के भाजपा को समर्थन देने के सवाल पर सीएम ने कहा कि जोगी कांग्रेस भाजपा की बी टीम है। हालांकि मरवाही चुनाव के लिए भाजपा के वरिष्ठ विधायक अजय चंद्राकर ने जीत के लिए पहले ही बधाई दे दी है। इसके लिए मैं उन्हें धन्यवाद देता हूं। मरवाही की जनता कांग्रेस सरकार के कार्यकाल को देख रही है और निश्चिंत तौर पर कांग्रेस चुनाव जीतेगी। सीएम ने रमन सिंह के चुनाव में धनबल का प्रयोग करने के सवाल पर कहा कि रमन सिंह को अपना फ्लैशबैक याद आ रहा है।

स्व. जोगी का अपमान करने वालों के साथ जाने का सवाल ही नहीं : अमित
इधर जोगी कांग्रेस छत्तीसगढ़ के अध्यक्ष अमित जोगी ने कहा कि जो पार्टी मेरे पिता अजीत जोगी के निधन के बाद भी उनका लगातार अपमान कर रहे हैं, उस पार्टी में जाने का सवाल ही नहीं उठता है। ऐसा कुछ लोग उपचुनाव के ठीक पहले अचानक क्यों कह रहे हैं। जिन्होंने ने मेरे पिता जी और मुझे झीरम घाटी के नरसंहार का दोषी और अंतागढ़ में पार्टी विरोधी साबित करना चाहा, ऐसे ‘जोगेरिया’ से पीड़ित प्राणियों को अपने दिमाग़ का इलाज कर लेना चाहिए।

