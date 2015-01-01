पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बाजार तैयार:कलश-नारियल के आर्टपीस, 1 KG के सिल्वर बार से शुभ होगी दीपावली

रायपुर25 मिनट पहले
पूजा के लिए पसंद कर रहे कलश-नारियल और आम पत्ते के डिजाइन का आर्टपीस।
  • धनतेरस और दीपावली के लिए सजा सराफा बाजार, लक्ष्मी-गणेश अंकित सिक्के और मूर्तियां कई डिजाइन और वजन में हैं अवेलेबल, इसे कस्टमाइज भी कर रहे

धनतेरस और दीपावली के लिए सराफा बाजार सज चुका है। गहनाें के अलावा शहर के नामी ज्वेलर्स ने सिल्वर व गाेल्ड क्वाइन, लक्ष्मी-गणेश की मूर्तियाें और पूजा की थाली का कलेक्शन डिस्प्ले किया है। धनतेरस पर साेने-चांदी की खरीदी शुभ मानी जाती है। ऐसे में इनवेस्टमेंट के लिहाज से लाेग गाेल्ड काॅइन और 1 किलाे तक के सिल्वर बार यानी चांदी के ईंट खरीदना पसंद कर रहे हैं। वहीं, पूजा के लिए इस बार लक्ष्मी, गणेश के चित्र वाले सिक्काें के अलावा आम के पत्ताें पर अंकित नारियल कलश भी खासताैर पर पसंद किए जा रहे हैं। पूजा में नारियल और कलश हर घर में रखा जाता है। आम पत्ता भी इस्तेमाल किया जाता है। यही वजह है कि चांदी से बना ये पीस लाेग पसंद कर रहे हैं। ये कई डिजाइन और वजन में उपलब्ध है।

चांदी की मूर्तियां, झूले और बर्तन भी
दीपावली पर भगवान गणेश और देवी लक्ष्मी की पूजा की जाती है। इसे ध्यान में रखकर शहर के ज्वेलर्स दाे इंच से लेकर डेढ़ से दाे फीट तक की चांदी की मूर्तियां लेकर आए हैं। जिन्हें चमकदार मूर्ति चाहिए, वो फिनिशिंग वाली मूर्ति और जिन्हें ओल्ड टच चाहिए वो ऑक्सीडाइज्ड सिल्वर मूर्ति खरीद रहे हैं। चांदी के बर्तन, झूले भी डिफरेंट डिजाइन और वजन में अवेलेबल हैं।

सिल्वर बार कस्टमाइज करवाने का ऑप्शन
शहर के ज्वेलरी शाेरूम में 5 ग्राम से लेकर एक किलो तक के सिल्वर बार अवेलेबल हैं। चांदी के भाव में तेजी की उम्मीद के साथ लाेग इनवेस्टमेंट के लिहाज से सिल्वर बार खरीदना पसंद कर रहे हैं। कुछ ज्वेलर्स सिल्वर बार कस्टमाइज करने का ऑप्शन भी दे रहे हैं। इस पर आप अपनी कंपनी, व्यक्ति या संस्था का नाम लिखवाने के साथ ही कुछ मैसेज या तस्वीर भी प्रिंट करवा सकते हैं।

इनपुट : तिलोकचंद बरडिया, एटी ज्वेलर्स, अशोक कांकरिया, सुमीत ज्वेलर्स, उज्जवल झाबक, उज्जवल ज्वेलर्स

