पूर्व राजशाही परिवार में खींचतान:कवर्धा के पूर्व विधायक योगेश्वर राज सिंह ने भांजी को धक्का मार कर महल से निकाला, देर रात थाने पहुंची

कवर्धा43 मिनट पहले
कवर्धा में 12वीं पीढ़ी के राजा और पूर्व विधायक योगेश्वर राज सिंह पर उनकी ही भांजी ने कपड़े फाड़ने, महल से धक्का मारकर बाहर निकालने और जान से मारने की धमकी देने का आरोप लगाया है।
  • कोतवाली में पूर्व विधायक पर FIR, कपड़े फाड़ने और जान से मारने की धमकी देने का आरोप
  • महारानी शशि प्रभा देवी के निधन पर परिवार के साथ तेरहवी में शामिल होने के लिए आई थीं टीकमगढ़ से

छत्तीसगढ़ के कवर्धा के पूर्व राजशाही परिवार में मची खींचतान सड़क पर पहुंच गई। कवर्धा में 12वीं पीढ़ी के राजा और पूर्व विधायक योगेश्वर राज सिंह पर उनकी ही भांजी ने कपड़े फाड़ने, महल से धक्का मारकर बाहर निकालने और जान से मारने की धमकी देने का आरोप लगाया है। इसको लेकर उनकी भांजी ने गुरुवार देर रात करीब 1 बजे कोतवाली थाने में FIR दर्ज कराई गई है।

योगेश्वर राज सिंह तीन बार कांग्रेस से विधायक रह चुके हैं। उन्होंने एक बार चुनाव में पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री रमन सिंह को भी हराया है। हालांकि दो बार से उन्हें टिकट नहीं मिल रहा।
जानकारी के मुताबिक, कवर्धा की राजमाता और पूर्व विधायक शशि प्रभा देवी का 24 अक्टूबर को निधन हो गया था। उनकी तेरहवी में शामिल होने के लिए मध्य प्रदेश के टीकमगढ़ से नातिन गोपिका सिंह जूदेव अपनी मां और पिता के साथ 26 अक्टूबर को कवर्धा महल पहुंची थी। गोपिका का कहना है कि 19 नवंबर तक वह अपने माता-पिता के साथ नानी के राजमहल में ही रुकी थीं।

आरोप है कि मामा ने महल से निकलने के लिए कहा
गोपिका ने बताया कि गुरुवार सुबह करीब 9 बजे पापा-मम्मी डायनिंग हॉल में नाश्ता कर रहे थे। तभी मामा योगेश्वर राज सिंह आए और कहा कि कुछ बात करनी है। इस पर मां ने कहा कि उन्हें जरूरी काम से रायपुर जाना है। शाम को आकर बात करेंगे, लेकिन गोपिका महल में ही रहेगी। आरोप है कि इसके बाद मामा गुस्सा हो गए और कहा कि महल से निकल जाओ, नहीं तो सब सामान उठाकर फेंक दूंगा।

बेटी को महल में छोड़ने पर खून खराबे की धमकी दी
गोपिका ने आरोप लगाया कि मामा ने मम्मी-पास से यह तक कहा कि लड़की को छोड़ोगे तो खून खराबा हो जाएगा। यह महल मेरा है। तहसीलदार ने मेरे नाम कर दिया है। अप लोगों का यहां कोई अधिकार नहीं है, बाहर निकलो। मम्मी ने कहा कि दो दिन में चले जाएंगे। इसके बाद मामा शांत हो गए। मम्मी को आंख टेस्ट कराना था तो वह दोपहर का खाना खाने के बाद रायपुर चली गईं।

शाम को बाजार से लौटी तो धक्के मारकर निकाल दिया
गोपिका का कहना है कि वह अपने कमरे में थी, तभी मामी आई और मार्केट चलने के लिए बोली। उनके साथ मार्केट गई और वहां से शाम करीब 4 बजे लौटी तो मामा गेट पर खड़े थे। उन्होंने सबको गाड़ी से उतरने के लिए और उसे छोड़कर आने के लिए कहा। आरोप है कि गोपिका ने जाने से मना किया तो योगेश्वर राज सिंह ने उसके सीने पर धक्का दिया। कपड़े फाड़े और जान से मारने की धमकी दी।

