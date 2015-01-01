पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chhattisgarh
  • Kidnapped By Befriending The Girl, Sold Once For One Lakh And Second Time For One And A Half Lakh, Gangs Active In Entire State

छत्तीसगढ़ में मानव तस्करी का खुलासा:युवती से दोस्ती कर किया अगवा, एक बार एक लाख और दूसरी बार डेढ़ लाख में बेचा, पूरे राज्य में गिरोह सक्रिय

डोंगरगढ़19 मिनट पहले
पुलिस गिरफ्त में आरोपी।
  • डोंगरगढ़ की पीड़िता ने खोला मामला चार और लड़कियां थीं
  • दुर्ग और राजनांदगांव से एक-एक व प्रदेश से ही 2 और थीं फ्लाइट में
  • 14 से 30 साल की महिलाओं की करते थे तलाश, दिल्ली में बेचते थे

छत्तीसगढ़ में महिलाएं सावधान रहें और अपने बच्चों को भी सावधान करें, क्योंकि डोंगरगढ़ से ऐसी मानव तस्करी का खुलासा हुआ है, जिनके लोग पूरे छत्तीसगढ़ में फैले हुए हैं। इन लोगों ने डोंगरगढ़ की एक महिला को अगवा कर दिल्ली और हरियाणा में पहले एक लाख फिर डेढ़ लाख में बेचा। इस महिला के साथ पहले साजदा नाम की लड़की ने दोस्ती की, मार्निंग वाॅक पर आने लगी और एक दिन पानी में कुछ मिलाकर पिला दिया, जिसके बाद जब उसे होश आया, तो अपने बेटे के साथ वह अगवा हो चुकी थी। उसके बेटे को जान से मारने की धमकी देकर उसे आगे बेचा गया। वो कैसे छूटी, कैसे पुलिस के पास पहुंची और फिर कैसे आरोपी पकड़े गए, जानिए उसकी कहानी-उसी की ज़ुबानी:-

मेरे बेटे के गले पर चाकू अड़ाया, मेरे साथ दुष्कर्म किया, फिर मुझे बेचा
मैं डोंगरगढ़ के वार्ड 20 में रहती हूं। मेरी उम्र 23 साल है। मेरा तीन साल का बेटा है। तीन महीने पहले मुझे अगवा किया गया था। दरअसल, तब मेरी मुलाकात बंगालीपारा में रहने वाली साजदा से हुई। साजदा मुझसे बड़ी थी। अच्छे से बात करती थी, पढ़ी लिखी लगती थी। मैं उससे प्रभावित हो गई। मैं रोज सुबह घूमने निकलती थी। साजदा भी मुझसे मिलने लगी। वो मुझसे मेरे बारे में, परिवार के बारे में सब जानने लगी। मुझे ज़रा भी शक नहीं हुआ, कि उसके दिमाग में क्या चल रहा है। मैंने उसे अपने परिवार के बारे में बताया। वह भरोसा जीत चुकी थी। अचानक एक दिन मार्निंग वॉक से मैं थक गई, तो उसने मुझे पीने के लिए पानी दिया। मेरा बेटा भी तब साथ ही था। मैंने पानी पिया और मुझे चक्कर आ गया, मैं बेहोश हो गई। जब मुझे होश आया, तो मैं रायपुर में थी। मैंने शोर मचाने की कोशिश की, लेकिन मेरे बच्चे को सामने रखकर कहा कि इसे जान से मार देंगे, चुपचाप रहो। तुम कोई अकेली नहीं हो। मैं ख़ामोश हो गई। हमें माना एयरपोर्ट लाया गया। मेरे साथ चार लड़कियां और थीं। बातचीत से लगा कि एक दुर्ग की, एक राजनांदगांव की थीं। बाकी दोनों भी छत्तीसगढ़ से ही थीं। यहां से हमें फ्लाइट में दिल्ली लेकर गए। हमारे साथ चार लड़कियां और थीं, लेकिन किसी को भी बात करने की इजाजत नहीं थी। मुझे पता चला कि इनमें एक दुर्ग, राजनांदगांव और एक किसी और जिले से थी। जब दिल्ली लेकर गए, तो शुभम ने किराए का एक कमरा लिया। यहां मेरे बेटे के गले पर चाकू अड़ाकर मेरे साथ जबरदस्ती की। फिर मुझे हरियाणा के एक आदमी सुरेश को बेचा गया। इसके एवज में इन लोगों ने एक लाख रुपए लिए। सुरेश भी अपने लोगों के साथ मुझे हरियाणा ले आया। मैं सुरेश के घर से भागने में कामयाब हो गई थी, लेकिन मुझे पकड़ लिया गया और मुझे राजेश नाम के आदमी के पास डेढ़ लाख में बेच दिया। मैंने अपने बच्चे को राजेश के घर पर ही छोड़ा और वहां से भागकर हरियाणा के थाने में गई। वहां से पुलिस मेरे साथ राजेश के घर आई और उसे गिरफ्तार कर मेरे बेटे को छुड़ाया। इसके बाद वहां की पुलिस ने डोंगरगढ़ पुलिस से संपर्क किया और हमें हमारे घर भिजवाया।

हर जिले में है ऐसा गिरोह
वारदात की मास्टर माइंड साजदा सैय्यद ने बताया कि हर जिले में ऐसा गिरोह काम कर रहा है। दूसरे राज्यों में भी है। सब एक दूसरे के संपर्क में रहते हैं। खरीदारों तक पहुंचाने का काम दिल्ली के दलाल करते हैं। उन्हें बस 14 से 30 साल की युवती और महिला चाहिए होती है।

क्या हर जिले तक पहुंचेगी पुलिस
आरोपियों ने बताया है कि राजनांदगांव में भी गिरोह है। पीड़िता ने भी खुलासा किया कि उसके साथ फ्लाइट में एक राजनांदगांव की भी युवती मौजूद थी। ऐसे में अब पुलिस के सामने शहर में सक्रिय ऐसे गिरोह तक पहुंचने की चुनौती बनी हुई है। क्या पुलिस हर जिले तक पहुंचेगी?

मामले में और भी आरोपी
एसडीओपी चंद्रेश ठाकुर ने बताया कि महिला के बयान के बाद 4 आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी हुई है। मामले में और भी लोगों के होने की पूरी आशंका है। टीम हरियाणा जाएगी। आरोपियों को धारा 362, 363, 366, 368, 506, 370 ए (2) के तहत गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया है।

ये चार गिरफ्तार, जिनकी सरगना है साजदा
सलमान खान पिता-अहमद खान : 30 साल
ये टेलर का काम करता है। महिलाओं को अगवा कर एयरपोर्ट तक लाना इसका काम है। ये महिला को रायपुर छोड़कर वापस डोंगरगढ़ चला गया था।

जुनैद खान पिता-अहमद अली : 22 साल
रजा नगर निवासी नेटवर्किंग करता था। वह देशभर के दलालों से जुड़ा था। मोबाइल पर ही तस्करी का सौदा करता था। साजदा इसी के जरिए सौदा करती थी।

शुभम तिवारी पिता अवधेश तिवारी: 29 साल
ये साजदा के साथ जाता था। महिलाओं को कब्जे में रखता था। शुभम ने दिल्ली में किराए का मकान लिया और बच्चे के गले पर चाकू रख महिला के साथ दुष्कर्म भी किया।

साजदा सैय्यद पिता-अब्दुल रसीद: 32 साल
सबसे बड़ी मास्टर माइंड। ये गरीब युवतियों व महिलाओं की तलाश करती थी। उनसे दोस्ती करके उन्हें बेहोश करती थी। इन्हें बेचने के लिए सौदा करती थी।

