किसान आत्महत्या पर सियासत:अभनपुर में मृतक किसान के गांव पहुंचे नेता प्रतिपक्ष, परिवार को सौंपा 21 हजार का चेक

रायपुर18 मिनट पहले
नेता प्रतिपक्ष धरमलाल कौशिक ने फसल बर्बादी के लिए नकली खाद और कीटनाशक को जिम्मेदार ठहराया है।
  • तीन नवम्बर की सुबह किसान ने की थी आत्महत्या
  • भाजपा सरकार की नीतियों को ठहरा रही है जिम्मेदार

छत्तीसगढ़ में किसानों की आत्महत्या के बाद सियासत गर्म है। भाजपा इसे लेकर आक्रामक है। विधानसभा में नेता प्रतिपक्ष धरमलाल कौशिक, पूर्व कृषि मंत्री चंद्रशेखर साहू, अशोक बजाज, गौरीशंकर श्रीवास और व्यास नारायण साहू आदि शनिवार शाम अभनपुर के तोरला गांव पहुंचे।

नेता प्रतिपक्ष ने यहां मृतक किसान प्रकाश तारक के परिवार से मुलाकात कर भाजपा की ओर से 21 हजार रुपए मदद का चेक सौंपा। उन्होंने परिवार को आगे भी मदद का भरोसा दिलाया। कौशिक ने रायपुर एसडीएम से बात कर किसान की फसल को हुए नुकसान की क्षतिपूर्ति दिलाने का भी निर्देश दिया।

धरमलाल कौशिक ने कहा, पूरे प्रदेश में नकली दवा,अमानक खाद व नकली बीज के कारण पूरे प्रदेश में आत्महत्या कर रहे हैं। इसके बाद भी प्रदेश सरकार किसानों की चिंता नही कर रही है।

कौशिक ने आरोप लगाया, एक माह के भीतर प्रदेश के पांच किसानों ने आत्महत्या की है। इसके साथ ही एक साल के भीतर करीब 233 किसानों व खेतीहर मजदूरों ने आत्महत्या की है।

अभनपुर के तोरला निवासी प्रकाश तारक ने तीन नवम्बर की सुबह एक पेड़ पर फांसी से लटककर आत्महत्या कर ली थी। वह घर से धान काटने जाने की बात कहकर निकला था। कहा जा रहा है कि फसल खराब होने की वजह से किसान भारी तनाव में था। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।

भाजपा भेज चुकी है जांच समिति

भाजपा इस मामले में अपने नेताओं की एक जांच समिति भी बना चुकी है। इसमें भाजपा किसान मोर्चा के पूर्व अध्यक्ष संदीप शर्मा, प्रदेश अध्यक्ष पूनम चंद्राकर और गौरीशंकर श्रीवास को रखा गया है। समिति ने पिछले दिनों तोरला जाकर मृतक के परिवार से मुलाकात की थी।

