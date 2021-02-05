पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छत्तीसगढ़ में वन्य जीव:​​​​​​​कवर्धा में करंट की चपेट में आकर मादा तेंदुए की मौत; जगदलपुर में फेंसिंग के तारों में फंसे युवा भालू को बचाया गया

कवर्धा/जगदलपुर
छत्तीसगढ़ के जगदलपुर में फेंसिंग में फंसे भालू को मंगलवार सुबह वन विभाग की टीम ने रेस्क्यू कराया है। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • जगदलपुर के मेटावाड़ा गांव में वन विभाग ने किया रेस्क्यू, अब रात को ही छोड़ा जाएगा
  • कवर्धा की लोहारा रेंज के कौहा पानी जंगल की घटना, शिकारियों ने बिछा रखा था करंट

छत्तीसगढ़ में वन्य जीवों से जुड़े दो अलग-अलग मामले सामने आए हैं। कवर्धा में जहां शिकारियों के लगाए करंट की चपेट में आकर एक मादा तेंदुए की मौत हो गई। घटना लोहारा रेंज के कौहा पानी जंगल की है। सूचना के बाद वन विभाग की टीम मौके पर पहुंच गई। इससे पहले भी बायसन और मवेशई की करंट की चपेट में आने से मौत हो चुकी है। वहीं जगदलपुर में फेंसिंग के तारों में फंसे एक भालू को वन विभाग की टीम ने रेस्क्यू कराया।

वन विभाग की टीम ने एक मकान से GI तार और कुछ सामान भी जब्त किया है। वहां से एक आरोपी को भी गिरफ्तार किया गया है।
जानकारी के मुताबिक, कवर्धा में लोहरा वन परिक्षेत्र में भटेला टोला क्षेत्र क्रमांक-3 में मादा भालू का शव मिला है। उसकी उम्र करीब 3 साल बताई जा रही है। बताया जा रहा है कि मौके से तार मिला है। जिसमें करंट लगाया गया था। वन विभाग की टीम ने एक मकान से GI तार और कुछ सामान भी जब्त किया है। वहां से एक आरोपी को भी गिरफ्तार किया गया है। पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट में भी तेंदुए की मौत करंट लगने से होने की पुष्टि हुई है।

भालू को आसना पार्क लाया गया, देर रात जंगल में छोड़ेंगे।
दूसरी ओर जगदलपुर शहर की सीमा से लगे मेटावाड़ा गांव में सोमवार देर रात फेंसिंग के तारों में एक युवा भालू फंस गया। वन विभाग की टीम को इसकी सूचना मंगलवार सुबह लगी। इसके बाद टीम मौके पर पहुंची और भालू को रेस्क्यू कर पिंजरे में आसना पार्क लाया गया है। टीम रात होने का इंतजार कर रही है। इसके बाद भालू को जंगल में छोड़ा जाएगा। आशंका जताई जा रही है कि भालू खाने की तलाश में शहर की ओर आया होगा।

