बदल रहा मौसम:प्रदेश में आज-कल हो सकती है हल्की बूंदाबांदी, धनतेरस से दिवाली तक हल्के बादल, रात की ठंड भी थोड़ी कम

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

त्योहारों के आते ही राजधानी का मौसम पूरी तरह से बदल गया और थोड़ा खुशगवार भी हो गया है। बंगाल की खाड़ी में सक्रिय सिस्टम की वजह से राजधानी समेत प्रदेश के बड़े हिस्से में बुधवार को बादल आ गए और दिनभर छाए रहे। इससे दिन की गर्मी कम हुई, लेकिन रात की ठंड भी रुक गई। मौसम विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार अगले तीन दिन यानी धनतेरस, रूप चौदस और दीपावली तक प्रदेश में हल्की बादल छाए रहेंगे। इस दौरान कहीं-कहीं बूंदाबांदी भी होगी। बादलों की वजह से रात ज्यादा ठंडी नहीं हो पाएगी, यानी मौसम अच्छा रहनेवाला है। राजधानी में बुधवार को सुबह से बादल थे और दिनभर छाए रहे। हालांकि धूप भी निकलती रही, इसलिए दोपहर का तापमान ज्यादा प्रभावित नहीं हुई। शहर में बुधवार को तापमान 31 डिग्री के करीब रहा। यह सामान्य से एक डिग्री ज्यादा है। इधर, बादलों की वजह से रात का तापमान मंगलवार के मुकाबले लगभग डेढ़ डिग्री बढ़कर 18.4 डिग्री रिकार्ड किया गया। मौसम विशेषज्ञों के मुताबिक राजधानी ही नहीं, प्रदेश में गुरुवार और शुक्रवार को बादल कुछ घने रहेंगे। इससे कहीं-कहीं दिन में बूंदाबांदी हो सकती है।

बादल छंटते ही बढ़ेगी ठंड
मौसम विज्ञानियों के अनुसार अगले तीन दिन में राजधानी-प्रदेश का मौसम पूरी तरह साफ होने की उम्मीद है। इसके बाद यानी रविवार को दिन में तेज धूप रहेगी, लेकिन रात में ठंड के साथ कोहरा भी बढ़ जाएगा। इसके बाद से ही रात के तापमान में लगातार कमी अाएगी। प्रदेश में दिसंबर-जनवरी में शीतलहर का ट्रेंड है। लालपुर मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र के मौसम विज्ञानी एचपी चंद्रा ने बताया कि इस साल ठंड ज्यादा पड़ने की संभावना है। संभावना है कि शीतलहर दिसंबर के दूसरे-तीसरे हफ्ते से ही चलने लगे।
विशेष सावधानी की जरूरत
कोरोना के कारण इस बार ठंड में विशेष सावधानी बरतने की जरूरत पड़ेगी, खासकर बच्चे, बुजुर्ग व अस्थमा-टीबी के मरीजों को। अंबेडकर अस्पताल में पीडियाट्रिक्स की एचओडी डॉ. शारजा फुलझेले व जनरल फिजिशियन डॉ. योगेंद्र मल्होत्रा के अनुसार ठंड में घरों के खिड़की-दरवाजे आमतौर से ज्यादा देर तक बंद रहते हैं। इससे घरों में फ्लू समेत वायरस को पनपने का मौका मिलेगा। इस दौरान बच्चों को हाइपोथर्मिया और बुजुर्गों को ब्रेन स्ट्रोक व हार्ट अटैक की आशंका बढ़ जाती है। दरअसल ठंड से खून की नसें संकरी होती हैं, जिससे दिल पर दबाव बढ़ जाता है।

अंबिकापुर सबसे ज्यादा ठंडा
इन दिनों अंबिकापुर में सबसे कम तापमान है। वहां बुधवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 12.6 डिग्री रहा, जो सामान्य से कम रहा। पेंड्रारोड का न्यूनतम तापमान 13.5, माना का 16.4, बिलासपुर का 18.2, जगदलपुर का 15.2, दुर्ग का 14.1 व राजनांदगांव का 14 डिग्री रहा।

