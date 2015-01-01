पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विश्व मत्स्य दिवस पर सीएम ने की कई घोषणाएं:किसानों की तरह ही मछुआराें को अब ब्याजमुक्त कर्ज, बिजली बिल में भी छूट

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मछलीपालन को खेती का दर्जा देने के लिए पहल करेगी सरकार, सीएम का ऐलान

छत्तीसगढ़ में मछलीपालन को खेती का दर्जा देने के लिए राज्य सरकार पहल करेगी। खेती-किसानी की तरह मछलीपालन के लिए भी सहकारी बैंकों से ब्याज मुक्त ऋण और बिजली दरों में छूट निषाद, केंवट और ढीमर समाज के लोगों के लिए दी जाएगी। इसके लिए अधिकारियों को योजना बनाने कहा गया है। मुख्यमंत्री बघेल ने विश्व मत्स्य दिवस के अवसर पर सीएम हाउस में आयोजित मछुआरा सम्मेलन में इसकी घोषणा की।
सीएम भूपेश ने कहा कि सरकार की योजनाओं से समाज के लोगों के जीवन में सकारात्मक परिवर्तन आना चाहिए। इसके लिए जरूरी है कि निषाद, केवट समाज वैज्ञानिक पद्धति से मछली पालन करें और उत्पादित मछली की बिक्री अच्छा प्रबंधन करें। इससे मछुआरों की आर्थिक स्थिति सुधरेगी। निषाद समाज को अपने बच्चों की अच्छी शिक्षा की व्यवस्था की ओर ध्यान देना चाहिए। बघेल ने समाज द्वारा की गई आरक्षण की मांग पर कहा कि यह एक लंबी प्रक्रिया है। राज्य सरकार इसके लिए पहल करेगी।
कृषि मंत्री रविन्द्र चौबे ने कहा कि हर वर्ष मछुआरा समाज के एक हजार नौजवानों को आईस बॉक्स सहित मोटर साइकल अनुदान पर वितरित की जाएगी। गृह मंत्री ताम्रध्वज साहू ने कहा कि मछली पालन के लिए तरिया, बांध और तालाब केवट, ढीमर और निषाद समाज के लोगों को मिलना चाहिए। कृषि उत्पादन आयुक्त डॉ. एम गीता ने स्वागत भाषण में बताया कि मत्स्य उत्पादन और मत्स्य बीज उत्पादन के मामले में भी छत्तीसगढ़ देश का अग्रणी राज्य है। कार्यक्रम में संसदीय सचिव कुंवर सिंह निषाद, शकुंतला साहू और विकास उपाध्याय, मछुआ कल्याण बोर्ड के अध्यक्ष एमआर निषाद और माइनिंग कार्पोरेशन के अध्यक्ष गिरीश देवांगन भी मौजूद थे।
15 मछुआरों को बाइक आईस बाक्स भी बांटे
सीएम ने इस अवसर पर 15 मछुआरों को मोटरसाइकल सह आईस बॉक्स तथा दो मछुआरों को ऑटो सह आईस बॉक्स का वितरण किया। उन्होंने 10 मछुआ हितग्राहियों को मछुआ आवास योजना के अंतर्गत 40-40 हजार रुपए की पहली किश्त का चेक भी वितरित किया।

19743 गांवों के डिजिटाइज नक्शे ऑनलाइन हुए, अब होगी आसानी
सीएम बघेल ने शनिवार को बिलासपुर में राजस्व मंडल के नवनिर्मित भवन का ई-लोकार्पण किया। उन्होंने बताया कि राज्य के 20 हजार में से 19743 गांवों का डिजिटाइज्ड नक्शा सीट भुइयां एवं भू-अभिलेख भू-नक्शा साफ्टवेयर के माध्यम से ऑनलाइन किया गया है। नेशनल रिमोट सेंसिंग सेंटर हैदराबाद से हवाई सर्वेक्षण के डाटा के आधार पर दस नगरीय क्षेत्रों में नया राजस्व अभिलेख तैयार कर लिया गया है। नजूल तथा परिवर्तित अभिलेखों का डिजिटलाइजेशन पूर्ण कर लिया गया है। जीयो रेफरेंस्ड मैप तैयार करने की कार्रवाई की जा रही है। मुख्यमंत्री बघेल ने आगे कहा कि राजस्व मामलों के लिए राजस्व मंडल सबसे बड़ा न्यायालय है। राजस्व प्रशासन को मुस्तैद बनाने और आम जनता की सहुलियत के लिए सरकार ने गौरेला-पेण्ड्रा-मरवाही जिले सहित 23 नई तहसीलों का गठन किया है। इसके अलावा नये अनुभाग भी गठित किए गए हैं। राजस्व मामलों का समय-सीमा में निराकरण हो, इसके लिए प्रक्रिया को सरल बनाया गया है। राजस्व मंत्री जयसिंह अग्रवाल ने कहा कि प्रदेश में राजस्व न्यायालयों की कार्यप्रणाली को आधुनिक बनाने के साथ-साथ ई-कोर्ट के माध्यम से प्रकरणों के निराकरण में और पारदर्शिता तथा तेजी आयी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें