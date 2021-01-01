पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नियुक्तियों में लेटलतीफी:नेता पुत्रों के कारण अटकी युवा मोर्चा की सूची, 40 साल के कई दावेदार

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो। - Dainik Bhaskar
फाइल फोटो।
  • कार्यकर्ताओं के दबाव के कारण उम्र में छूट न देने पर चल रहा विचार
  • युवाओं में युवा मोर्चा के प्रति इतना लगाव कि वे प्रकोष्ठ के लिए रुचि नहीं दिखा रहे

युवा मोर्चा में अपने बेटों को एडजस्ट करने के लिए बड़े भाजपा नेताओं के दबाव के कारण सूची अटक गई है। संगठन पर इसलिए दबाव है, क्योंकि 35 साल की आयु सीमा की शर्त पर एक-दो साल नहीं, बल्कि 7-8 साल के लिए ढील देनी होगी, क्योंकि 40-42 साल तक के दावेदार हैं। इससे युवाओं में नाराजगी बढ़ने का खतरा है। युवा मोर्चा के प्रति युवाओं में इतना लगाव है कि वे प्रकोष्ठ के लिए रुचि नहीं दिखा रहे। भाजपा संगठन मोर्चा-प्रकोष्ठ की कार्यकारिणी बनाने में काफी पशोपेश में है। राष्ट्रीय संगठन महामंत्री ने 35 साल की अधिकतम उम्र सीमा का सख्ती का पालन करने के निर्देश दिए थे। इससे आयु सीमा के भीतर आने वाले युवाओं में काफी उत्साह था। हालांकि इस बीच अपने कुछ करीबियों को एडजस्ट करने के लिए नेताओं ने कार्यकारिणी में एक-दो साल की ढील देने पर राजी कर लिया। अब कई नेता ऐसे हैं, जो अपने बेटों को किसी तरह युवा मोर्चा में शामिल करने के लिए दबाव बना रहे हैं। इस वजह से असमंजस की स्थिति बनी हुई है, क्योंकि संगठन को इस बात की आशंका है कि चालीस पार के युवाओं को शामिल करने से नए युवाओं की नाराजगी से नुकसान होगा। इस बात की भी चर्चा है कि कार्यकर्ताओं के दबाव को देखते हुए उम्र सीमा में छूट न दें और 35 साल तक के ही युवाओं के साथ टीम बनाएं।

महिला मोर्चा की सूची पर भी तालमेल नहीं
युवा मोर्चा ही नहीं, बल्कि महिला मोर्चा की सूची पर भी बड़े नेताओं में तालमेल नहीं बन पा रहा है। पार्टी में यह चर्चा जोरों पर है कि दो बड़े नेताओं की पसंद-नापसंद आड़े आ रही है। इस वजह से लगातार हफ्तेभर से ज्यादा दिन तक रोज सूची बनाने का काम चला और आज-कल में जारी होने की चर्चाओं के बाद अब हफ्तेभर हो गए लेकिन सूची जारी नहीं की जा सकी। फिलहाल युवा और महिला मोर्चा ही दो महत्वपूर्ण मोर्चा हैं, जिसे लेकर खींचतान है। इसके अलावा ओबीसी मोर्चा में भी नियुक्ति बाकी है। फिलहाल ओबीसी मोर्चा के लिए इतनी मारामारी नहीं है, लेकिन यह कहा जा रहा है कि कार्यकर्ताओं को इसमें एडजस्ट करना पड़ेगा।

पुरंदेश्वरी के नहीं आने के पीछे क्या वजह?
कार्यकर्ताओं के बीच इस बात की चर्चा जोरों पर है कि 22 जनवरी को किसान आंदोलन में प्रदेश प्रभारी डी. पुरंदेश्वरी क्यों नहीं आईं? इसे लेकर कई तरह के कयास लगाए जा रहे हैं, जिसमें एक यह है कि आंदोलन करने में भाजपा देर हो गई। इस वजह से प्रभाव कम हो गया। प्रदेश प्रभारी को इस तरह तत्काल आंदोलन में नहीं उतारना चाहिए। इसके अलावा नेताओं की आपसी खींचतान में नियुक्तियों में हो रही देरी को भी वजह माना जा रहा है। कुछ कार्यकर्ता यह भी तर्क दे रहे हैं कि जिस मीटिंग का तर्क देकर प्रभारी नहीं आईं, उस संबंध में सोशल मीडिया में कोई पोस्ट भी नहीं है, जबकि सभी बैठकों की तस्वीरें पोस्ट की जाती हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser