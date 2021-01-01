पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chhattisgarh
  • Set Fire To Shops In Chhattisgarh | Loss Of Lakhs Due To Set Fire To Three Shops By Youth In Chhattisgarh Janjgir

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सनकी की सनक में जला 3 लोगों का रोजगार:​​​​​​​जांजगीर में तीन दुकानों में युवक ने लगाई आग, 16.5 लाख रुपए का सामान जला; पकड़ा गया तो बोला- बस ऐसे ही जला दी

जांजगीर32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छत्तीसगढ़ के जांजगीर में एक युवक ने दुकानों में आग लगा दी। इसके चलते तीन दुकानें जलकर खाक हो गई हैं। पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। - Dainik Bhaskar
छत्तीसगढ़ के जांजगीर में एक युवक ने दुकानों में आग लगा दी। इसके चलते तीन दुकानें जलकर खाक हो गई हैं। पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।
  • कचहरी चौक के पास देर रात की घटना, पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया
  • जूते, गर्म कपड़ों की दुकानें सहित वहां खड़ी कार भी जलकर खाक हुई

छत्तीसगढ़ के जांजगीर में एक युवक ने तीन दुकानों में मंगलवार देर रात आग लगा दी। आगजनी से तीनों दुकानें और वहां खड़ी एक कार जल गई। इसके चलते करीब 16.5 लाख रुपए का नुकसान बताया जा रहा है। पुलिस ने CCTV कैमरे की मदद से आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। पूछताछ में उसने बताया कि बस ऐसे ही दुकानों में आग लगा दी। ममला जांजगीर थाना क्षेत्र के कचहरी चौक का है।

जिला मुख्यालय में कचहरी चौक के पास दिनेश चौधरी की जलेबी की, लक्ष्मण प्रसाद की जूते और एक अन्य कंबल, स्वेटर और शॉल की दुकान है। देर रात करीब 11 बजे दुकान में आग लगी देख आसपास के लोगों ने पुलिस और फायर ब्रिगेड को सूचना दी। जब तक फायर ब्रिगेड आग पर काबू पाती तब तक तीनों दुकानें जल गईं। साथ ही वहां खड़ी एक कार भी जल गई। हालांकि बगल की एक दुकान जलने से बचा ली गई।

CCTV कैमरे में दिखाई दिया संदिग्ध तो व्यापारियों ने पहचाना
पुलिस ने आग लगने का कारण जानने के लिए आसपास लगे CCTV कैमरे चेक किए। उसमें एक युवक संदिग्ध हालत में दुकानों में आग लगाते दिखाई दिया। इस पर व्यापारियों ने उसकी पहचान सुनील सोनी के रूप में की। बताया गया कि वह नशे का आदी है। कभी मजूदरी करता है, तो कभी रिक्शा चलाता है। पुलिस ने उसे पकड़ा तो वह गांजा के नशे में था। पूछताछ में कहा कि बस ऐसे ही मन में आया तो आग लगा दी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंराजनाथ ने कहा- अब यह सही मायनों में ग्लोबल और डिजिटल; 82 तेजस खरीदने को औपचारिक मंजूरी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser