हाथरस कांड पर नया मोर्चा:अनुसूचित जाति और महिला उत्पीड़न के विरोध में प्रदर्शन करेगी महिला कांग्रेस

रायपुर5 मिनट पहले
हाथरस कांड को लेकर कांग्रेस का अनुसूचित जाति विभाग पिछले महीने एक बड़ा प्रदर्शन कर चुका है। फाइल फोटो।
  • कल राजधानी के राजीव गांधी चौक पर होगा प्रदर्शन
  • प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सहित सभी वरिष्ठ पदाधिकारी शामिल होंगे

हाथरस कांड में उत्तर प्रदेश और केंद्र की भाजपा सरकारों के रुख के विरोध में कांग्रेस एक नया मोर्चा खोलने जा रही है। गुरुवार को कांग्रेस महिला अत्याचार और अनुसूचित जाति उत्पीड़न विरोधी दिवस मनाते हुए प्रदर्शन करेगी। राजधानी में यह प्रदर्शन राजीव गांधी चौक पर सुबह 11 बजे से शुरू होगा।

महिला कांग्रेस की प्रदेश अध्यक्ष और राज्य सभा सांसद फूलोदेवी नेताम सभी पदाधिकारियों को प्रदर्शन में शामिल होने काे कहा है। प्रदर्शन में प्रदेश कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष मोहन मरकाम और दूसरे वरिष्ठ पदाधिकारी भी शामिल हो रहे हैं।

राज्य सभा सांसद फूलोदेवी नेताम ने कहा, देश भर में महिलाएं रोज ही अत्याचार, अनाचार और बलात्कार की शिकार हो रही हैं। केन्द्र सरकार के असफल नेतृत्व के कारण देश में महिला उत्पीड़न बढ़ता जा रही है। बेटियों का साथ देने की बजाय भाजपा के नेता अपराधियों को संरक्षण दे रहे हैं।

नेताम ने कहा, हाथरस कांड ने केंद्र सरकार एवं भाजपा नेताओं के बेटी बचाओ नारे की पोल खोल दिया है। हाथरस जैसे मामलों में न भाजपा नेतृत्व का कोई बयान आता है और न ही कार्यवाही होती है। इसकी जगह पूरी भाजपा मामले को हल्का करने की कोशिश में लग जाती है।

सांसद ने कहा, न्याय में जानबूझकर हो रही देरी पीड़ित लड़की के लिए अवसाद का कारण बनता है। पीड़िता का आत्मविश्वास भी खत्म होने लगता है। लंबी कानूनी लड़ाई न केवल डरा देती है, बल्कि साथ देने वालों की या तो हिम्मत तोड़ देती है या उन्हें लालच अथवा भय का शिकार बना देती है।

