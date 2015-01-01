पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Leopard Dead Body Found In Chhattisgarh | Male Leopard Dies Due To Mutual Conflict In Chhattisgarh Balodabazar

वन्यजीव संघर्ष:बलौदाबाजार में मिला नर तेंदुए का शव; आपसी लड़ाई में मौत की आशंका

बलौदाबाजार44 मिनट पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ के बलौदाबाजार में एक नर तेंदुए की मौत हो गई। आशंका जताई जा रही है कि आपसी संघर्ष में तेंदुआ मारा गया है।
  • कोठारी परिक्षेत्र के गांव भिंभौरी के पास मिला शव, वन विभाग की टीम ने किया अंतिम संस्कार

छत्तीसगढ़ के बलौदाबाजार में एक नर तेंदुए की मौत हो गई। आशंका जताई जा रही है कि आपसी संघर्ष में तेंदुआ मारा गया है। सूचना मिलने पर वन विभाग और पशु चिकित्सकों की टीम मौके पर पहुंच गई। उन्होंने शव का मुआयना करने के बाद उसका अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया। मामला कोठारी वन परिक्षेत्र का है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, कोठारी परिक्षेत्र के बार से तुरतुरिया मार्ग किनारे गांव भिंभौरी के पास एक नर तेंदुए का शव पड़े होने की सूचना ग्रामीणों ने वन विभाग को दी थी। शिकार की आशंका से वन विभाग के अफसर मौके पर पहुंच गए। पशु चिकित्साधिकारी कसडोल लोकेश वर्मा और पशु चिकित्सक अनीश सोनवानी को भी बुलाया गया।

5 से 6 साल के बीच होगी तेंदुए की उम्र
डॉक्टरों की टीम ने शव का मुआयना किया तो उसके ऊपर चोट के निशान मिले। हालांकि चोट के निशान देखकर डॉक्टरों का अंदेशा है कि तेंदुए की मौत आपसी संघर्ष के कारण हुई है। उसकी उम्र करीब 5 से 6 साल के बीच रही होगी। फिलहाल वन विभाग की टीम ने मौके पर ही तेंदुए के शव का अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया है।

