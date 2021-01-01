पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Chhattisgarh
  Marar Patel Society Distributed Vegetables In Prasadi Because It Was Identified With The Business Of Vegetables And Vegetables.

शाकंभरी जयंती:साग-सब्जी के कारोबार से पहचान इसलिए मरार पटेल समाज ने प्रसादी में बांटीं सब्जियां

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
घड़ी चौक पर आयोजित कार्यक्रम में लोगों को प्रसादी के रूप में सब्जियाें के पैकेट देते पदाधिकारी। - Dainik Bhaskar
घड़ी चौक पर आयोजित कार्यक्रम में लोगों को प्रसादी के रूप में सब्जियाें के पैकेट देते पदाधिकारी।
  • आराध्य देवी मां शाकंभरी जयंती मनाने के लिए जुटे समाज के लोग

मरार पटेल समाज ने गुरुवार को अपनी आराध्य देवी मां शाकंभरी जयंती मनाई। राजधानी से लेकर जिला, तहसील और गांवों में हुए आयोजन में प्रसादी के रूप में हरी सब्जियां बांटी गई। यह अपनी तरह का अनूठा कार्यक्रम था। समाज की पहचान साग-सब्जी, फल-फूल के कारोबार से जुड़ी है। इसलिए कार्यक्रम में प्रसाद के रूप में सब्जी दी गई। इससे पहले शाकंभरी देवी की पूजा-अर्चना कर प्रदेश और समाज की खुशहाली की कामना की गई। कार्यक्रम में अतिथि के रूप में विधायक बृजमोहन अग्रवाल, पापुनि अध्यक्ष शैलेश नितिन त्रिवेदी, समाज के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष राजेंद्र नायक पटेल, डिप्टी कलेक्टर जागेश्वर कौशल, सलाहकार एन के पटेल, पार्षद प्रतिनिधि देवेंद्र यादव, जिलाध्यक्ष ईश्वर पटेल शामिल हुए। कार्यक्रम में अतिथि के रूप में महापौर एजाज ढेबर शामिल हुए। उन्होंने कहा कि छत्तीसगढ़ का मरार पटेल समाज एक मेहनतकश समाज है। मरार समाज साग-भाजी का उत्पादन कर परिवार का पालन-पोषण करते हैं। सब्जियों के अधिक उत्पादन के लिए आधुनिक पद्धतियों से जुड़ने की आवश्यकता है और इसके लिए शिक्षा भी जरूरी है। खनिज विकास निगम के अध्यक्ष गिरीश देवांगन ने कहा कि पटेल समाज केवल साग-भाजी के नाम से ही नहीं बल्कि लगन, मेहनत और ईमान के नाम से भी पहचाना जाता है।

छत्तीसगढ़ में बिना भेदभाव के सामाजिक समरसता के साथ सभी समुदाय एक साथ रहते हैं, जो हमारे राज्य की प्रमुख विशेषता है।

समाज के अध्यक्ष पटेल ने कहा- सरकारी योजनाओं का लाभ दिलाने बनाई जाएगी युवाओं की टीम
कार्यक्रम में प्रदेशाध्यक्ष राजेंद्र नायक पटेल ने कहा कि मां शाकंभरी जयंती पर प्रदेशभर में प्रसादी स्वरूप सब्जी का वितरण किया जा रहा है जो समाज के लिए एक बड़ी उपलब्धि है। समाज के विकास में शिक्षा का विशेष महत्व है, ऊंची सोच के साथ समाज तरक्की कर सकता है। आधुनिक युग में समाज के कृषकों, सब्जी व्यवसाय से जुड़े सभी लोगों को शासन की योजनाओं का लाभ मिले इसके लिए युवाओं को जागरूक करने के लिए हर गांव से शिक्षित युवाओं की टीम बनाकर प्रशिक्षित किया जाएगा। जिसका लाभ समाज के सभी वर्गों को मिल सके। जिलाध्यक्ष ईश्वर पटेल ने बताया कि तहसील स्तर और ग्रामीण अंचल में मां शाकंभरी जयंती मनाया गया और सब्जी बांटी गई। इस दौरान लिलार सिंह पटेल, हेमंत पटेल, उत्तम पटेल, शेखर पटेल, कुमार पटेल, युवराज पटेल, टीआर पटेल, महेंद्र पटेल, रामेश्वर पटेल, शंकर पटेल, खेल सिंह नायक, गैंदलाल पटेल, झड़ीराम पटेल आदि मौजूद रहे।

सोसायटी बनाकर करें सब्जी-भाजी का व्यवसाय: महापौर
महापौर एजाज ढेबर ने कहा कि मरार पटेल समाज सोसायटी बनाकर सामूहिक रूप से सब्जी-भाजी का व्यवसाय कर सकते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि मिलकर बड़ी मात्रा में साग-सब्जियों का उत्पादन कर बिक्री के लिए प्रदेश से बाहर भेजा जाए, तो सब्जियों की अधिक कीमत मिलेगी। साथ ही गोबर से जैविक खाद और गोबर गैस बनाई जा सकती है। जैविक खाद के उपयोग से गुणवत्तायुक्त अनाज और साग-भाजियों का उत्पादन होगा।

