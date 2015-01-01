पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धान खरीदी की तैयारी:मार्कफेड 20 हजार करोड़ तो नान लेगी 5 हजार करोड़ लोन, 2.45 लाख नए किसान बेचेंगे धान

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सरकार ने 103 नए खरीदी केन्द्र बनाए, 21 लाख 45 हजार किसानों ने कराया है पंजीयन

एक दिसंबर से शुरू होने वाली धान खरीदी के लिए राज्य सरकार की तैयारी अंतिम चरण में है। किसानों को धान की राशि के भुगतान के लिए मार्कफेड जहां लगभग 20 हजार करोड़ रुपए का लोन लेगी, वहीं नान भी पांच हजार करोड़ का लोन लेने जा रही है। इस साल करीब 22500 करोड़ रुपए खर्च कर 90 लाख टन धान खरीदेगी। राज्य सरकार की गारंटी पर मार्कफेड ने लोन लेने की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है। इसके लिए टेंडर किया गया है। जिस बैंक द्वारा कम ब्याज दर पर लोन उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा वहां से मार्कफेड लोन लेगी। इसके लिए सरकार ने अपनी गांरटी दे दी है। खाद्यमंत्री अमरजीत भगत ने बताया कि मार्कफेड लगभग 20 हजार करोड़ का लोन ले रही है, इसकी प्रक्रिया लगभग पूरी हो चुकी है। इसके लिए सरकार ने गारंटी दे दी है। धान खरीदी के लिए बारदानों की व्यवस्था भी की जा रही है। किसानों को किसी भी शर्त में परेशान नहीं होने देंगे।दरअसल सत्ता में आने के बाद से कांग्रेस सरकार अपने घोषणापत्र के मुताबिक किसानों से प्रति क्विंटल 25 सौ रुपए की दर से धान खरीद रही है। पहले साल तो केन्द्र की रजामंदी के बाद किसानों के खाते में लगभग 20 हजार करोड़ रुपए डाले गए। वहीं लगभग नौ हजार करोड़ रुपए की कर्जमाफी भी की गई। लेकिन दूसरे साल केन्द्र की अनापत्ति के बाद राज्य सरकार किसानों को किस्तों में पैसों का भुगतान कर रही है। - ,

खाद्य मंत्री भगत ने तस्करी रोकने की जिम्मेदारी कलेक्टरों को सौंपी
पड़ोसी राज्यों से धान की तस्करी कर छत्तीसगढ़ में नहीं बेचा जा सकेगा। सभी सीमावर्ती जिलों में अगले 61 दिनों तक विशेष दल तैनात रहेंगे। खाद्य मंत्री अमरजीत भगत ने सोमवार को जिला कलेक्टरों से अन्य राज्यों से आने वाले अवैध धान को रोकने के लिए कड़ा इंतजाम करने के आदेश दिए हैं। वे मंत्रालय अधिकारियों की बैठक में धान खरीदी की व्यवस्था की समीक्षा कर रहे थे। भगत ने कहा कि राज्य स्तर पर खाद्य विभाग सहित धान खरीदी से संबंधित विभागों के अधिकारियों का एक दल गठित किया जाएगा। दल धान खरीदी की मॉनिटरिंग और सीमावर्ती जिलों में जाकर अवैध धान का आवक रोकने के इंतजाम का निरीक्षण करेगा। मंत्री भगत ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार से छत्तीसगढ़ में धान खरीदी के लिए 3 लाख 50 हजार गठान बारदानें उपलब्ध कराने का आग्रह किया गया है। केंद्र ने छत्तीसगढ़ को आपूर्ति की जाने वाली बारदानें में 50 प्रतिशत की कटौती करते हुए केवल एक लाख 43 हजार गठान नये बारदानें की आपूर्ति करने की सूचना जूट कमिश्नर के माध्यम से दी है। अब तक राज्य को केवल 77 हजार गठान बारदानें ही प्राप्त हुए है। बारदानों की आपूर्ति में कटौती करने के कारण राज्य में धान खरीदी प्रभावित न हो, इसके लिए राज्य सरकार द्वारा 70 हजार एचडीपीई, पीपी के नये बारदानें की खरीद की जा रही है। इसके अलावा पीडीएस सिस्टम के एक लाख गठान बारदानें और मिलरों से दो लाख बारदानों की पूर्ति धान खरीदी के लिए होगी। भगत ने कहा कि खरीफ विपणन वर्ष 2020-21 में लगभग 90 लाख मैट्रिक टन धान खरीदी होना अनुमानित है। इसके लिए 4 लाख 75 हजार गठान बारदानों की आवश्यकता होगी। बैठक में खाद्य विभाग के सचिव डॉ. कमलप्रीत सिंह, सहकारिता विभाग के सचिव आर. प्रसन्ना, विशेष सचिव खाद्य मनोज कुमार सोनी, नान के एमडी निरंजन दास, मार्कफेड के एमडी अंकित आनंद, नाप-तौल विभाग संचालक शिखा राजपूत तिवारी समेत अन्य अधिकारी उपस्थित थे।

गांव के करीब ही बनाएं गए नए खरीदी केंद्र
किसानों से 25 सौ रुपए प्रति क्विंटल की दर से धान खरीदी का असर ऐसा हुआ कि इस साल प्रदेश में दो लाख 45 हजार नए किसानों ने धान बेचने के लिए पंजीयन कराया है। यानी अब तक पंजीकृत किसानों की संख्या 21 लाख 45 हजार हो गई है। पिछले साल पंजीकृत किसानों की संख्या 19 लाख थी। किसानों की बढ़ती संख्या को देखते हुए उन्हें धान बेचने के लिए ज्यादा दूर न जाना पड़े इसे ध्यान में रखते हुए इस साल 103 नए धान खरीदी केन्द्र भी बनाए गए हैं।

इसी वित्तीय वर्ष में देंगे धान की चौथी किस्त : सीएम
सीएम भूपेश बघेल ने कहा कि किसानों को उनकी फसल का पूरा पैसा हमने चार किस्तों में पैसा देने की घोषणा की है। हम इसी वित्तीय वर्ष में ही किसानों को पूरा पैसा देंगे।

