मरवाही उपचुनाव विश्लेषण:​​​​​​​पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अजित जोगी के गढ़ का 'डॉक्टर'; कांग्रेस का 'टारगेट 70' पूरा करेगा या भाजपा का खिलेगा 'कमल'

​​​​​​​गौरेलाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छत्तीसगढ़ के मरवाही उपचुनाव के लिए मंगलवार को मतदान हुआ। भाजपा और कांग्रेस दोनों के उम्मीदवार मेडिकल प्रोफेशन से आते हैं। कांग्रेस ने जहां डॉ. केके ध्रुव को प्रत्याशी बनाया है, वहीं भाजपा से डॉ. गंभीर सिंह मैदान में हैं।
  • छत्तीसगढ़ राज्य बनने के बाद पहली बार किसी सीट पर 6वीं बार हुआ चुनाव
  • पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अजित जोगी के निधन से खाली हुई है सीट, 10 नवंबर को नतीजे

छत्तीसगढ़ के मरवाही उपचुनाव के लिए मंगलवार को मतदान हुआ। राज्य गठन के बाद पहली बार किसी सीट पर 6वीं बार मतदान हुआ है। पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अजीत जोगी का गढ़ कही जाने वाली यह सीट उनके निधन से खाली हुई है। ऐसे में इस सीट का 'डॉक्टर', कांग्रेस का 'टारगेट 70' पूरा करेगा या फिर भाजपा का 'कमल' खिलाएगा, ये 10 नवंबर को आने वाले नतीजे ही बताएंगे।

मरवाही सीट आदिवासी आरक्षित है। भाजपा और कांग्रेस दोनों के उम्मीदवार मेडिकल प्रोफेशन से आते हैं। कांग्रेस ने जहां डॉ. केके ध्रुव को प्रत्याशी बनाया है, वहीं भाजपा से डॉ. गंभीर सिंह मैदान में हैं। दोनों ही उम्मीदवार जनता के बीच विकास के मुद्दे को लेकर गए। कांग्रेस जहां आरोप लगा रही है कि भाजपा ने 15 साल में कुछ नहीं किया, जबकि 22 माह में कांग्रेस की सरकार ने नया जिला दिया।

साल 2018 के चुनाव नतीजे

प्रत्याशीपार्टीकुल वोटप्रतिशत
अजित जोगीJCCJ7404149.64
अर्चना पोर्तेभाजपा2757918.49
गुलाब सिंहकांग्रेस2004013.43

साल 2013 के चुनाव नतीजे

प्रत्याशीपार्टीकुल वोटप्रतिशत
अमित जोगीकांग्रेस8290958.70
समीरा पैकराभाजपा3665925.96
नोटा71155.04

विकास की बातें होती हैं, लेकिन विकास नहीं
हालांकि स्थानीय लोगों का कहना है कि विकास के दावे सिर्फ बातों में हैं। हर बार हम मतदान करते हैं, लेकिन राज्य बनने के बाद भी मरवाही की स्थिति में कोई बदलाव नहीं आया है। इस बार भी साल 2018 की अपेक्षा बराबर ही मतदान हुआ है। तब 75.53% मतदान हुआ था। दूसरी ओर जोगी परिवार के समर्थन से भाजपा को भी बहुत उम्मीद है। जबकि कांग्रेस के परंपरागत वोटर उसी के साथ हैं।

यह उम्मीदवार चुनाव मैदान में, मुख्य मुकाबला कांग्रेस-भाजपा के बीच

उम्मीदवारपार्टी
डॉ. गंभीर सिंहभाजपा
डॉ. केके ध्रुवकांग्रेस
उर्मिला मार्कोराष्ट्रीय गोंडवाना पार्टी
रितु पेन्द्रामगोंडवाना गणतंत्र पार्टी
पुष्पा कोर्चेअंबेडकराइट पार्टी ऑफ इंडिया
वीर सिंह नागेषभारतीय ट्राइबल पार्टी
लक्ष्मण पोर्तेभारतीय सर्वजन हिताय पार्टी
सोनमति सलामनिर्दलीय
