  Hindi News
  Local
  Chhattisgarh
  Marwahi By Election | Chhattisgarh Janata Congress Leader And Former MLA RK Rai Supported BJP In Raman Singh Rally

सियासत:​​​​​​​जेसीसीजे नेता और पूर्व विधायक आरके राय पहुंचे रमन सिंह के मंच पर; कहा- जोगी जी का अपमान करने वालों के खिलाफ प्रचार करने आया हूं, ज्वाइन करूंगा भाजपा

गौरला12 मिनट पहले
मरवाही के नवागांव में हो रही भाजपा की जनसभा में (जेसीसीजे केंद्रीय कोर कमेटी के सदस्य और गुंडरदेही के पूर्व विधायक आरके राय पहुंच गए। उन्होंने घोषणा कर दी कि जोगी जी का अपमान करने वालों के खिलाफ प्रचार करने आया हूं। जल्द भाजपा ज्वाइन करूंगा।
  • मरवाही उपचुनाव के दौरान नवागांव में हो रही भाजपा की जनसभा में गुंडरदेही के पूर्व विधायक ने की शिरकत
  • पूर्व विधायक आरके राय के मंच साझा करने से माना जा रहा है कि भाजपा के समर्थन में जोगी कांग्रेस आ गई है

छत्तीसगढ़ के मरवाही उपचुनाव के साथ ही सियासी उठापटक भी जारी है। नवागांव में हो रही भाजपा की जनसभा में छत्तीसगढ़ जनता कांग्रेस (जेसीसीजे) केंद्रीय कोर कमेटी के सदस्य और गुंडरदेही के पूर्व विधायक आरके राय पहुंच गए। वहीं उन्होंने घोषणा कर दी कि जोगी जी का अपमान करने वालों के खिलाफ प्रचार करने आया हूं। जल्द ही रायपुर जाकर भाजपा ज्वाइन करूंगा।

अमित जोगी और ऋचा जोगी के साथ ही दो अन्य उम्मीदवारों के नामांकन रद्द होने से मरवाही उपचुनाव से बाहर हो चुकी जेसीसीजे अब खुलकर भाजपा के समर्थन में आ गई है। नवागांव में हो रही भाजपा की चुनावी रैली में अचानक पहुंचे गुंडरदेही के पूर्व विधायक राय ने इसी ओर इशारा किया है। पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. रमन सिंह के साथ उनके मंच साझा करते ही मरवाही चुनाव में उथल-पुथल सी मच गई है।

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अजीत जोगी का कट्टर समर्थक माने जाते हैं पूर्व विधायक
मरवाही विधानसभा जोगी परिवार की पारिवारिक सीट रही है। यहां से हमेशा अजीत जोगी और अमित जोगी चुनाव जीते। कांग्रेस से अलग होने के बाद भी यह सीट परिवार से दूर नहीं हुई। वहीं पूर्व विधायक राय को पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अजीत जोगी का कट्टर समर्थक माना जाता है। ऐसे में राय का इस तरह से सार्वजनिक मंच पर भाजपा को समर्थन करना विपक्षियों की चुनावी गणित को भी बिगाड़ सकता है।

कई जगह बिगड़ सकता है कांग्रेस के वोटों का गणित
मरवाही विधानसभा में आज भी जोगी परिवार के समर्थक बड़ी संख्या में है। ऐसे में पूर्व विधायक का खुलकर मंच पर भाजपा का समर्थन कांग्रेस के वोटों को खिसका सकता है। हालांकि यह तो बाद में ही पता चलेगा कि इसका वोट प्रतिशत पर कितना असर हुआ। पिछले विधानसभा चुनाव में अजीत जोगी जीते, लेकिन कांग्रेस तीसरे स्थान पर पहुंच गई थी। वहीं जोगी कांग्रेस का नंबर दो पार्टी को समर्थन कुछ गुल खिलाएगा।

