पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

और मजबूत हुई कांग्रेस:मरवाही जीतकर राजधानी पहुंचे डॉक्टर केके ध्रुव, CM सहित वरिष्ठ नेताओं से की मुलाकात

रायपुर21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार डॉ. केके ध्रुव ने भाजपा उम्मीदवार डॉ. गंभीर सिंह को 38 हजार से अधिक वोटों से हराया है। कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार को वहां आधे से अधिक वोट मिले।
  • कांग्रेस के प्रदेश मुख्यालय राजीव भवन में नवनिर्वाचित MLA का जोरदार स्वागत
  • मुख्यमंत्री ने बताया ऐतिहासिक जीत, संगठन और उम्मीदवार दोनों को दिया श्रेय

मरवाही उपचुनाव में जीत हासिल करने के बाद बुधवार को नवनिर्वाचित विधायक डॉक्टर केके ध्रुव राजधानी पहुंचे। डॉक्टर ध्रुव ने यहां CM हाउस पहुंचकर मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल और वरिष्ठ नेताओं से मुलाकात की। इस दौरान मुख्यमंत्री ने मरवाही उप-चुनाव में मिली शानदार सफलता के लिए डॉक्टर केके ध्रुव, राजस्व मंत्री और गौरेला-पेण्ड्रा-मरवाही जिले के प्रभारी जयसिंह अग्रवाल, विधानसभा अध्यक्ष डॉक्टर चरणदास महंत, मंत्रियों, विधायकों, निगम-मण्डलों के अध्यक्षों और स्थानीय नागरिकों को बधाई दी।

मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल डॉक्टर केके ध्रुव को साथ लेकर कांग्रेस के प्रदेश मुख्यालय राजीव भवन पहुंचे। यहां प्रदेश अध्यक्ष मोहन मरकाम सहित पार्टी पदाधिकारियों ने उनका स्वागत किया। इस मौके पर मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि संगठन की ताकत के साथ डॉक्टर केके ध्रुव की सहजता, सरलता और सेवाभाव की बदौलत ये ऐतिहासिक जीत मिली है। उधर, कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं ने नारेबाजी कर इस जीत का स्वागत किया।

कांग्रेस के सभी पदाधिकारी, कई मंत्री और विधायक बुधवार को राजीव भवन में मौजूद रहे।
कांग्रेस के सभी पदाधिकारी, कई मंत्री और विधायक बुधवार को राजीव भवन में मौजूद रहे।

मरवाही उपचुनाव में कांग्रेस के डॉ. केके ध्रुव ने भाजपा के डॉ. गंभीर सिंह को 38 हजार से अधिक वोटों से हरा दिया। इसके साथ ही कांग्रेस ने अपनी पारंपरिक सीट पर वापसी कर ली है।

90 सीटों वाली विधानसभा में अब 70 विधायक

केके ध्रुव के विधायक चुने जाने के बाद 90 सीटों वाली छत्तीसगढ़ विधानसभा में कांग्रेस के 70 विधायक हो गए हैं। 2018 में हुए विधानसभा चुनाव में कांग्रेस ने 68 सीटों पर जीत हासिल की थी। उसके बाद हुए सभी उपचुनावों में जीत हासिल कर कांग्रेस ने 70 का आंकड़ा पूरा कर लिया। विधानसभा में अब विपक्ष के तौर पर भाजपा के 14, जनता कांग्रेस छत्तीसगढ़ के 4 और बसपा के 2 विधायक रह गये हैं।

कांग्रेस ने जोगी से छीना गढ़

संयुक्त मध्य प्रदेश के समय से ही मरवाही कांग्रेस का गढ़ रहा है। 1977 और 1980 के चुनाव में डॉ. भंवर सिंह पोर्ते ने कांग्रेस के टिकट पर चुनाव जीता। 1985 में कांग्रेस के ही दीनदयाल पोर्ते ने जीत हासिल की।नाराज भंवर सिंह पोर्ते ने 1990 में भाजपा के टिकट पर चुनाव लड़ा और पहली बार यहां भाजपा जीती। 1993 में कांग्रेस के पहलवान सिंह यहां से विधायक निर्वाचित हुए। 1998 में भाजपा के रामदयाल उइके ने जीत हासिल की।

2001 में उन्होंने तत्कालीन मुख्यमंत्री अजीत जोगी के लिये इस्तीफा दे दिया। तब से यह अजीत जोगी की सीट बनकर रह गई। 2013 में अजीत जोगी के पुत्र अमित जोगी यहां से विधायक चुने गये। 2018 में जकांछ से चुनाव लड़ने के बावजूद अजीत जोगी ने बड़े अंतर से चुनाव जीता। कांग्रेस उस बार यहां तीसरे स्थान पर रही थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार के बाद अब बंगाल पर नजर: जानिए किस तरह दीदी के लिए खतरा बन गई है भाजपा - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें