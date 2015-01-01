पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एनसीआरबी की रिपोर्ट में खुलासा:पिछले 4 साल में मानव तस्करी के सबसे ज्यादा 11 केस दुर्ग में, एक भी मामले में मास्टरमाइंड तक नहीं पहुंच पाई पुलिस

भिलाईएक घंटा पहले
  
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।
  • प्रदेश में अब तक दर्ज हुए मामलों में से केवल 9 आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी
  • दुर्ग में दर्ज हुए मामलों में अब तक जांच जारी, किसी की गिरफ्तारी नहीं
  • देश के टॉप 5 राज्यों में छत्तीसगढ़ भी शामिल, उनमें से अब तक दुर्ग में सबसे अधिक मामले सामने आए

एक बार फिर छत्तीसगढ़ में मानव तस्करी की खबर से हड़कंप मच गया है। राजनांदगांव जिले के डोंगरगढ़ में मानव तस्करी का केस सामने आया है। जिसमें एक पीड़िता युवती दुर्ग की है। पुलिस जिसकी खोजबीन में लगी है। इस खुलासे के बाद भी पुलिस अब तक उस युवती के बारे में कहीं कोई जानकारी तक नहीं जुटा पाई है। प्रदेश में मानव तस्करी के मामले नए नहीं है, लेकिन लंबे समय बाद फिर से तस्करी की बात सामने आई है। 2016 से 2018 तक 167 मामले सामने आए। पिछले तीन साल में सबसे ज्यादा दुर्ग जिले में 2017 में 11 केस रजिस्टर्ड हुए। इसके बाद से रिपोर्ट तक सार्वजनिक नहीं हुई। हैरानी की बात तो यह है कि जिले की पुलिस किसी भी मामले में मास्टरमाइंड तक नहीं पहुंच सकी है। इन मामलों में अब भी जांच जारी है। लोकसभा में केंद्रीय गृह राज्यमंत्री ने एक रिपोर्ट सदन में पेश की है। जिसमें छत्तीसगढ़ में तीन साल में 167 मामले के बारे में जानकारी दी गई है। दुर्ग में दर्ज 11 मामलों में जांच जारी है।

मानव तस्करी के इन मामलों ने विचलित किया
बिहार में डांस कराने के नाम पर ले गए
अक्टूबर 2017 में दुर्ग पुलिस ने खुलासा किया था कि दुर्ग-भिलाई समेत आसपास इलाके की लड़कों को बिहार ले गए, जहां उनके साथ दुर्व्यवहार किया गया। इसमें दुर्ग आदर्श नगर इलाके की लड़कियां थी। जिनसे अश्लील डांस कराया जाता था। इन लड़कियों को काम दिलाने का झांसा देकर आरोपी बिहार ले गए थे। जहां उनके साथ मारपीट तक होती थी। 2 सितंबर सारनाथ एक्सप्रेस से राजनांदगांव और दुर्ग की लड़कियों को बिहार के मलियाबाग और राजगिरी लेकर गए थे। वहां पर पहले से ही 50 से ज्यादा लड़कियों को छोटे-छोटे कपड़े पहनाकर डांस की ट्रेनिंग दी जा रही थी। इस मामले के खुलासे के बाद तब दुर्ग पुलिस बिहार भी गई थी। लेकिन कुछ बड़ा हाथ नहीं लगा था।

यूपी में नाबालिग को बेचा, जान बचाकर दुर्ग पहुंची
13 दिसंबर 2018 को एक लड़की अपनी जान बचाकर दुर्ग पहुंची थी। वह रायगढ़ के लैलूंगा इलाके की रहने वाली थी। उसे उत्तरप्रदेश के बांदा जिले में ले जाकर बेच दिया गया था। नाबालिग के साथ लगातार दैहिक शोषण भी हुआ। बच्ची किसी तरह भागकर दुर्ग तक पहुंची। दुर्ग पहुंचने के बाद उसे चाइल्ड लाइन में लगभग एक महीने तक रखा गया। एक महीने में ना तो पुलिस को सूचना दी गई और ना ही एफआईआर कराई गई। 1 माह बाद उसे रायगढ़ सीडब्ल्यूसी के पास भेजा गया। यहां से लैलूंगा थाने में आरोपी रमीला राउत निवासी तिलाई दरहा श्रवण राउत, बब्बू राउत के विरुद्ध अपराध दर्ज हुआ। मगर किसी आरोपी के गिरफ्तारी नहीं हुई।

मानव तस्करी रोकने देशभर में 332 यूनिट, छग में ऐसी 11 यूनिट, इसके बाद कम नहीं हो रहे मामले
मानव तस्करी के मामले अब तकरीबन सभी राज्यों में दर्ज हो रहे हैं। आरोपियों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई हो, इसके लिए 332 मानव तस्करी रोधी इकाइयां स्थापित की गई हैं। सैकड़ों केस दर्ज होने के बावजूद मुट्ठीभर आरोपियों को ही सजा मिल पाती है। केंद्रीय गृह मंत्रालय की ओर से जारी 100 करोड़ रुपए की आर्थिक सहायता से विभिन्न राज्यों में 332 मानव तस्करी रोधी इकाइयां स्थापित की गई थीं। साल 2016 में मानव तस्करी के 8,132 मामले दर्ज हुए थे।

इसलिए दुर्ग में सबसे ज्यादा तस्करी के मामले दर्ज अन्य राज्यों से आवाजाही अधिक होना बड़ा कारण
दुर्ग जिले में मानव तस्करी के सबसे ज्यादा मामले क्यों? इस सवाल के जवाब में हाईकोर्ट के सीनियर वकील बीपी सिंह बताते हैं कि दुर्ग जिला औद्योगिक नगरी है। भिलाई में बीएसपी समेत 500 से ज्यादा उद्योग-धंधे संचालित है। स्थानीय लोगों के साथ-साथ अन्य राज्यों के रहवासी भी यहां काम की तलाश में आते हैं। ऐसे जगहों पर तस्करों की नजर रहती है। ग्रामीण इलाके की लड़कियों व बच्चों को काम का झांसा देकर उन्हें बड़े शहर ले जाते हैं।

डोंगरगढ़ मामले के तार दुर्ग से जुड़े, जांच जारी
इधर एक दिन पहले डोंगरगढ़ में सामने आए मानव तस्करी के मामले के तार दुर्ग से जुड़ गए हैं। हालांकि अब तक पुलिस को उस युवती के बारे में पता नहीं चल पाया है, जिसे बेचे जाने की जानकारी मिली है। डोंगरगढ़ से मिले इनपुट के बाद इस युवती के बारे में पतासाजी की जा रही है।

डोंगरगढ़ से मिले इनपुट को लेकर जांच जारी
"दुर्ग जिले में मानव तस्करी के मामले पहले दर्ज हुए होंगे। 2018 के बाद से एक भी केस रजिस्टर्ड नहीं हुए हैं। डोंगरगढ़ की पीड़िता ने दुर्ग की युवती के बारे में जिक्र किया है। हम पता कर रहे हैं कि वह युवती कहां की है? मानव तस्करी जैसे गंभीर अपराध को रोकने के लिए हम अलर्ट है।"
-प्रशांत ठाकुर, एसपी, दुर्ग

