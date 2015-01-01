पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शादियों में चोरी करने वाला सांसी गिरोह सक्रिय:सूट-बूट में मेहमान बन शादियों में घुसते है गिरोह के सदस्य, मौका मिलते ही चुरा लेते है जेवर

रायपुर42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सेरीखेड़ी के विसलिंग वुड में 7 लाख की चोरी करने वाला युवक फुटेज में कैद हुआ है।
  • रायपुर में 2018 में 4 वारदातों को दिया अंजाम

मुंबई, इंदौर समेत 35 शहरों की शादियों में चोरी करने वाला सांसी गिरोह राजधानी में सक्रिय हो गया है। गिरोह ने सेरीखेड़ी के एक बड़े शादी समारोह में पहली वारदात की है। जहां से दुल्हन के जेवर से भरा बैग पार कर दिया, जिसमें 7 लाख के जेवर थे। चोरी के बाद शहर के बड़े शादी समारोह में पुलिस ने पहरा बढ़ा दिया गया है। सादी वर्दी में पुलिस वाले शादियों में नजर रखे हुए हैं। सभी मैरिज पैलेस का सीसीटीवी कैमरा चेक किया जा रहा है। क्योंकि सांसी गिरोह कभी भी एक वारदात नहीं करती है, जिस शहर में जाती है। वहां कम से कम 3 वारदात करते हैं। 2018 में भी इस गिरोह ने रायपुर में 4 वारदातें की थी। यह गिरोह देशभर में घूम-घूमकर घटना करते हैं। गिरोह के सदस्य सूट बूट में बाराती और घराती बनकर आते हैं। उनके बीच बैठे रहते हैं। मौका देखकर जेवर या उससे भरा बैग पार कर देते है। कई बार तो गिरोह के सदस्य मंच के किनारे रखा लिफाफा ले जाते हैं।

फुटेज में दिखा 7 लाख की चोरी करने वाला युवक
एएसपी तारकेश्वर पटेल ने बताया कि सेरीखेड़ी के विसलिंग वुड में 7 लाख की चोरी करने वाले युवक का फुटेज मिला है। वह नीले रंग की सूट बूट में वहां आया था। वह बारातियों के बीच बैठा रहा। वह उनके साथ भोजन करते हुए भी दिखाई दे रहा है। वह सीधे से मंडप के पास गया और दुल्हन के लिए बारातियों द्वारा लाया गया जेवर लेकर चला गया। जेवर ट्रॉली बैग में रखा हुआ था। वह बहुत ही आराम से सबके सामने से ट्रॉली बैग लेकर बाहर निकलते हुए दिखाई दे रहा है। पुलिस के अनुसार चोरी करने वाला सांसी गिरोह का सदस्य है। यह गिरोह एमपी के राजगढ़ इलाके में पाया जाता है। यह जनजाति गिरोह है। गिरोह में कम से कम 4 लोग होते है। इसमें महिलाएं भी होती है। गिरोह के सदस्य सजधज कर पार्टी वियर कपड़ों में आते हैं। घरातियों और बारातियों के बीच बैठ जाते है। फिर रेकी करते हैं कि जहां पर जेवर, पैसा या लिफाफा रखा हुआ है।

उसे बैग में रखकर निकल जाते है। गिरोह के सदस्य शादी में कभी भी आपस में बातचीत नहीं करते और एक साथ नहीं रहते है। चोरी के बाद अलग-अलग निकलते हैं। गिरोह में नाबालिगों को भी रखा जाता है। महिलाएं चोरी करने कई बार छोटे बच्चे को लेकर भी आती हैं।

राजगढ़ भेजी गई पुलिस की टीम
रायपुर पुलिस की एक टीम राजगढ़ रवाना हो गई। एमपी की पुलिस को चोर का फुटेज भेजा गया है। वहां से पुख्ता क्लू मिला है कि चोर राजगढ़ का बदमाश है। 2018 में रायपुर पुलिस ने सांसी गिरोह के 5 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया था। इसमें एक महिला भी शामिल थी। गिरोह से वीआईपी रोड के दो शादी समारोह में चोरी समेत 4 मामलों का खुलासा हुआ था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें