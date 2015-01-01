पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बड़ा फैसला:एमआईसी का अब बढ़ा अधिकार, निर्माण कार्यों की बदल सकेंगे जगह

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
नगर निगम क्षेत्रों में विकास कार्यों में तेजी लाने नगरीय प्रशासन विभाग ने बड़ा निर्णय लिया है। एमआईसी अब निर्माण कार्यों का स्थल बदल सकेगी। साथ ही बिलो रेट से होने वाले टेंडर की बचत राशि व्यय करने का भी अधिकार एमआईसी को होगा। नगरीय प्रशासन एवं विकास मंत्री डॉ. शिवकुमार डहरिया ने यह व्यवस्था करते हुए तत्काल अमल में लाने कहा। बैठक में महापौरों ने विभिन्न निर्माण कार्यों की समीक्षा के दौरान व्यवहारिक दिक्कतों का उल्लेख करते हुए इन अधिकारों की मांग की थी। डॉ. डहरिया ने कहा कि सभी आयुक्त, महापौर एवं जनप्रतिनिधियों के साथ समन्वय स्थापित करते हुए निगम की जनता के हित में तेजी से काम करें। उन्होंने शासन की फ्लैगशिप योजनाओं मुख्यमंत्री स्लम स्वास्थ्य योजना, गोधन न्याय योजना, मुख्यमंत्री वार्ड कार्यालय, पौनी पसारी के साथ साथ मोर जमीन मोर मकान, मोर मकान मोर चिन्हारी, अमृत मिशन, अधोसंरचना तथा राज्य प्रवर्तित योजनाओं की निगमवार विस्तृत समीक्षा की। डॉ. डहरिया ने नगर निगमवार एक-एक कर निर्माण कार्यों की विस्तृत समीक्षा की गई। डॉ. डहरिया ने निगम करों, यूजर चार्ज की वसूली करते हुए निगमों को सेल्फ सस्टेनेबल बनाने की दिशा में गंभीरतापूर्वक प्रयास करने के निर्देश दिए। बैठक में विभागीय सचिव डी, अलरमेलमंगई डी., सूडा के एडिशनल सी.ई.ओ. सौमिल रंजन चौबे एवं अन्य विभागीय अधिकारी उपस्थित थे। बैठक में कोरबा, अंबिकापुर तथा जगदलपुर के महापौर ऑनलाइन जुड़े और अन्य नगर निगमों के महापौर महानदी भवन में आयोजित बैठक में उपस्थित थे।

