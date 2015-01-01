पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राजधानी में वारदात:गुढि़यारी में नाबालिग से कार में सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, तीन युवकों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज

रायपुरएक घंटा पहले
गुढ़ियारी जनता कॉलोनी में तीन युवकों ने कार में 14 साल की नाबालिग से सामूहिक दुष्कर्म कर दिया। नाबालिग को उसके परिचित युवक ने रात 3 बजे झांसा देकर बुलाया। युवक कार लेकर आया। नाबालिग कार में बैठ गई। उसमें दो और युवक बैठे थे। आरोपी कार में शहर घूमकर आए और कार को जनता कॉलोनी के पास खाली मैदान में खड़ी कर दिया। जहां नाबालिग के साथ पहले परिचित युवक ने जबरदस्ती की। विरोध करने पर जान से मारने की धमकी दी। युवक के बाद उसके दोनों दोस्त ने भी नाबालिग के साथ दुष्कर्म किया। पांच दिन पुरानी 17 नवंबर की घटना की रविवार को पुलिस में रिपोर्ट दर्ज करायी गई। पुलिस के अनुसार आरोपियों ने दुष्कर्म के बाद सुबह 7 बजे तक नाबालिग को कार में बिठाकर रखा। उसके बाद घर के सामने छोड़कर भाग गए। नाबालिग अपने घर जाकर सो गई। उसने डरकर किसी को कुछ नहीं बताया। उसके अगले दिन 18 नवंबर को वह अपनी बुआ के घर कोरबा चली गई। उसने हिम्मत कर 21 को अपनी बुआ को घटना की जानकारी दी। नाबालिग को लेकर उसकी बुआ रविवार को रायपुर आई और गुढियारी थाने में सामूहिक दुष्कर्म की रिपोर्ट लिखाई। पुलिस रिपोर्ट के आधार पर हिमांशु गुप्ता (21) और उसके दाे साथियों पर दुष्कर्म, जान से मारने की धमकी देने का केस दर्ज किया। घटना के बाद से हिमांशु फरार है। उसके मकान में ताला लगा है। पुलिस ने बताया के गुढ़ियारी में रहने वाली नाबालिग नवमी की पढ़ाई कर रही है। उसके घर पर जनता कॉलोनी में किराए पर रहने वाले हिमांशु गुप्ता का आना जाना था। नाबालिग और हिमांशु में दोस्ती हो गई। अक्सर दोनों घूमने भी जाते थे। 17 नवंबर को आधी रात हिमांशु ने नाबालिग को कॉल किया और घूमने चलने को कहा। वह कार लेकर आ रहा हैं। नाबालिग राजी हो गई।

जब वह कार में बैठी थी तो देखी कि उसमें पहले से दो युवक बैठे थे, जिसे हिमांशु ने अपना दोस्त बताया। उसके बाद हिमांशु कार शहर की ओर ले गया। शहर का एक राउंड मारने के बाद हिमांशु ने पानी टंकी के पास खाली मैदान में कार लाकर खड़ी कर दिया। वहां हिमांशु और उसके दो दोस्तों ने नाबालिग के साथ बारी-बारी दुष्कर्म किया। पुलिस के अनुसार हिमांशु बाहर का रहने वाला है। वह गुढियारी में किराए पर रहता है। वह प्राइवेट नौकरी करता है। नाबालिग उसके दोनों दोस्तों का नाम नहीं जानती है। हिमांशु के पकड़े जाने के बाद आरोपियों का पता चल सकेगा।

