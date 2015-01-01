पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Chhattisgarh
  Mobile Clinic For Women In Raipur, Bilaspur And Bhilai, Government Claims First Female Mobile Clinic In The Country

नई सुविधा:रायपुर, बिलासपुर और भिलाई में महिलाओं के लिए मोबाइल क्लिनिक, सरकार का दावा- देश में अपनी तरह की पहली योजना

रायपुर7 मिनट पहले
मुख्यमंत्री शहरी स्लम स्वास्थ्य योजना के तहत महिलाओं के लिए विशेष क्लिनिक शुरू हो रहा है।
  • मुख्यमंत्री शहरी स्लम स्वास्थ्य योजना के तहत होगी शुरुआत
  • इंदिरा गांधी की जयंती पर कल इसका शुभारंभ करेंगे मुख्यमंत्री

मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल 19 नवम्बर को दिवंगत पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी की जयंती पर महिलाओं के लिए दाई-दीदी मोबाइल क्लीनिक का शुभारंभ करेंगे। महिलाओं के लिए शुरू की जाने वाली यह स्पेशल महिला मेडिकल मोबाइल क्लीनिक देश में अपनी तरह की पहली योजना होगी।

इस क्लीनिक में केवल महिला मरीजों को ही निशुल्क इलाज की सुविधा मिलेगी। दाई-दीदी क्लीनिक गाड़ियों में केवल महिला स्टाफ तथा महिला डॉक्टर, महिला लैब टेक्नीशियन एवं महिला एएनएम ही कार्यरत रहेंगे। इस क्लीनिक के शुरू होने से महिला श्रमिकों एवं स्लम क्षेत्रों में निवासरत महिलाओं एवं बच्चियों को अपने घर के निकट ही महिला डॉक्टरों के माध्यम से इलाज की सुविधा मिलेगी।

मुख्यमंत्री शहरी स्लम स्वास्थ्य योजना के अंतर्गत किया जाएगा संचालन

इस क्लीनिक का संचालन मुख्यमंत्री शहरी स्लम स्वास्थ्य योजना के अंतर्गत किया जाएगा। वर्तमान में प्रदेश के तीन बड़े नगर पालिका निगम रायपुर, भिलाई एवं बिलासपुर में महिलाओं के लिए एक-एक दाई-दीदी क्लीनिक शुरू की जा रही है। इस क्लीनिक में महिलाओं के प्राथमिक उपचार के साथ-साथ महिला चिकित्सक द्वारा स्तन कैंसर की जांच, हितग्राहियों को स्व-स्तन जांच का प्रशिक्षण, गर्भवती महिलाओं की नियमित एवं विशेष जांच आदि की अतिरिक्त सुविधा होगी।

महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग के सहयोग से शहरों में स्थित आंगनबाड़ी के निकट पूर्व निर्धारित दिवसों में यह क्लीनिक स्लम क्षेत्र में लगाया जाएगा। इस क्लीनिक के साथ-साथ गर्भवती महिलाओं, बच्चों आदि के लिए महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग की विभिन्न योजना का लाभ भी प्रदान किया जाएगा।

